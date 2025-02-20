Powered by RND
Not Right Now

Not Right Now is a podcast for parents navigating the impossible task of raising kids while *gestures wildly at everything*. Join Quinn Emmett (Important Not ...
  • Push Them Down
    In our debut episode, Claire (Evil Witches) and Quinn (Important, Not Important) dive into the chaotic reality of raising tiny humans in these wild times. From behavioral reflection forms and schoolyard diplomacy to the eternal question of "how many water bottles does one child need?", we explore the messy, hilarious, and occasionally terrifying truth about modern parenting. Plus: why every parent should have friends who don't make you add "...but of course I love them!" to your rants, the special anxiety of raising boys who won't become supervillains, and the paradox of counting down to bedtime while simultaneously scrolling through baby photos. A conversation for parents who know that both dreading dinner and cherishing every moment can be true at the same time.-----------Have feedback or questions? Send a message to [email protected] all of our episodes at notrightnow.show-----------Follow us:Subscribe to Quinn's newsletter at importantnotimportant.comSubscribe to Claire's newsletter at https://www.evilwitches.com/Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/notrightnowpodcast/Subscribe to our YouTube channelProduced and edited by Willow BeckMusic by Tim Blane: timblane.comAdvertise with us: importantnotimportant.com/c/sponsors
    59:34
  • Introducing: Not Right Now
    Not Right Now is a new podcast for parents navigating the impossible task of raising kids while *gestures wildly at everything*. Join Quinn Emmett (Important, Not Important) and Claire Zulkey (Evil Witches) for honest conversations about parenting in an era of climate change, artificial intelligence, social media anxiety, all while trying to get your kid to just please put on their shoes. From discussing how to talk to kids about the news without traumatizing them (or yourself), to debating the right age for a phone, to admitting that sometimes the best parenting happens when you're hiding in the pantry eating handfuls of trail mix for dinner- Quinn and Claire bring humor, empathy, and real talk to the wild adventure of raising tiny humans in these chaotic times. Because being a good parent doesn't mean having all the answers - it means figuring it out together, one "not right now" at a time.Join us every week, wherever you get your podcasts.-----------Have feedback or questions? Send a message to [email protected] us:Subscribe to Quinn's newsletter at importantnotimportant.comSubscribe to Claire's newsletter at https://evilwitches.substack.com/Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/notrightnowpodcast/Subscribe to our YouTube channelProduced by Willow BeckIntro/outro by Tim Blane: timblane.comAdvertise with us: importantnotimportant.com/c/sponsors
    1:18

Not Right Now is a podcast for parents navigating the impossible task of raising kids while *gestures wildly at everything*. Join Quinn Emmett (Important Not Important) and Claire Zulkey (Evil Witches) for honest conversations about parenting in an era of climate change, artificial intelligence, social media anxiety, all while trying to get your kid to just please put on their shoes. From discussing how to talk to kids about the news without traumatizing them (or yourself), to debating the right age for a phone, to admitting that sometimes the best parenting happens when you're hiding in the pantry eating handfuls of trail mix for dinner- Quinn and Claire bring humor, empathy, and real talk to the wild adventure of raising tiny humans in these chaotic times. Because being a good parent doesn't mean having all the answers - it means figuring it out together, one "not right now" at a time. New episodes every Thursday. A show that understands both the deep love and daily chaos of modern parenting.
