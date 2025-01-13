Not For Nothing Podcast S1 E6: Remembering Your Purpose By Watching Miracles Through Tragedy
🎙️ This week WE ARE BACK!! This episode is one of the most special ones I will ever release. I had the honor of sitting down with my best friend/older sister from God, Erin Jones. She shares the miracle of her mom's brain trauma recovery. When everyone braced for the worst, God did the unthinkable. He proves through this story, that He is still a God of miracles!
Interested in becoming the best version of yourself this year and pursuing intentional health and wellness? Text WELLNESS to 863-286-8833 or visit www.switchtoamericanmade.net/erin!
✉️ Want to be a guest on NFN? Apply here: https://shorturl.at/zZ09x
✉️ Want to run an ad on NFN? Apply here: https://shorturl.at/fUhq1
✉️ Have topic ideas you’d love to hear covered? Submit them here: https://shorturl.at/ZhAeR
LET’S B SOCIAL!!
Instagram: @thecassb @notfornothingpod
Snap: @cassidyb33
TikTok: @therealcassb
Youtube: You’re already here… so subscribe!
Follow Erin Jones!
Instagram: @intentional_living_mama
Health Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/share/g/1FUmiqVbzg/
#NotForNothingPod #PodcastLaunch #LifeUpdates #TheCassB #NFNPod #Christian #Christianpodcast #podcast #faithpodcast #Jesus #Jesuspodcast
--------
1:34:16
Not For Nothing Podcast S1 E5: Instagram and Tiktok DM's
🎙️ Welcome to Episode 5 of Not For Nothing! Join me today, while I answer questions from my Instagram and Tiktok DM's! They range from dating unbelievers to entering a single season to my 5 year plan! If your question wasn't answered here, I promise it will be in a video or another podcast episode soon, don't worry.
✉️ Want to be a guest on NFN? Apply here: https://shorturl.at/zZ09x
✉️ Want to run an ad on NFN? Apply here: https://shorturl.at/fUhq1
✉️ Have topic ideas you’d love to hear covered? Submit them here: https://shorturl.at/ZhAeR
LET’S B SOCIAL!!
Instagram: @thecassb @notfornothingpod
Snap: @cassidyb33
TikTok: @therealcassb
Youtube: You’re already here… so subscribe!
#NotForNothingPod #PodcastLaunch #SinglenessJourney #LifeUpdates #TheCassB #NFNPod #Christian #Christianpodcast #podcast #faithpodcast #Jesus #Jesuspodcast #qanda #christianquestions
--------
57:17
S1 E4: Childhood Memories & Toxic Friendships
🎙️ Welcome to episode 4 of Not For Nothing! In today's episode, I sit down with my best friend and cousin, Sadie Grace. We process childhood memories, talk through toxic friendships, and more! This is definitely a funny and laid back episode, so get comfortable!
✉️ Want to be a guest on NFN? Apply here: https://shorturl.at/zZ09x
✉️ Want to run an ad on NFN? Apply here: https://shorturl.at/fUhq1
✉️ Have topic ideas you’d love to hear covered? Submit them here: https://shorturl.at/ZhAeR
LET’S B SOCIAL!!
Instagram: @thecassb @notfornothingpod
Snap: @cassidyb33
TikTok: @therealcassb
Youtube: You’re already here… so subscribe!
#NotForNothingPod #PodcastLaunch #SinglenessJourney #LifeUpdates #TheCassB #NFNPod #Christian #Christianpodcast #podcast #faithpodcast #Jesus #Jesuspodcast
--------
46:11
S1 E3: Controlling The Narrative and Healing Post Break-Up!
🎙️ Welcome to Episode 3 of Not For Nothing! Join me today, while I explain the importance of controlling what you can: the narrative. I also dive into what healing has looked like post break-up for me! This is definitely one you don't want to miss. Grab a coke & let's chat!
✉️ Want to be a guest on NFN? Apply here: https://shorturl.at/zZ09x
✉️ Want to run an ad on NFN? Apply here: https://shorturl.at/fUhq1
✉️ Have topic ideas you’d love to hear covered? Submit them here: https://shorturl.at/ZhAeR
LET’S B SOCIAL!!
Instagram: @thecassb @notfornothingpod
Snap: @cassidyb33
TikTok: @therealcassb
Youtube: You’re already here… so subscribe!
#NotForNothingPod #PodcastLaunch #SinglenessJourney #LifeUpdates #TheCassB #NFNPod #Christian #Christianpodcast #podcast #faithpodcast #Jesus #Jesuspodcast
--------
56:28
Not For Nothing Podcast S1 E2: Proximity, Sexual Sin, and His Faithfulness
🎙️ Welcome to episode 2 of Not For Nothing!
-
I have the honor of talking with our first guest, Tavian Teage! Join me while we navigate dual attraction as a Christian, prioritizing your proximity to God despite your circumstances, and more! This is definitely one you don't want to miss. A New York-sized thank you to Tavian for being vulnerable and honest about how the Lord has used him!
-
✉️ Want to be a guest on NFN? Apply here: https://shorturl.at/zZ09x
✉️ Want to run an ad on NFN? Apply here: https://shorturl.at/fUhq1
✉️ Have topic ideas you’d love to hear covered? Submit them here: https://shorturl.at/ZhAeR
-
LET’S B SOCIAL!!
Instagram: @thecassb @notfornothingpod
Snap: @cassidyb33
TikTok: @therealcassb
Youtube: You’re already here… so subscribe!
-
#NotForNothingPod #PodcastLaunch #SinglenessJourney #LifeUpdates #TheCassB #NFNPod #Christian #Christianpodcast #podcast #faithpodcast #Jesus #Jesuspodcast
Welcome to Not for Nothing, where we celebrate God’s faithfulness, dive into life’s big questions, and tackle the tough topics we all face as Christians. We can be thrown really hard things in life, these struggles aren't obstacles, they're opportunities to inspire freedom and encourage one another. Join me as we explore stories of resilience and heartache, reminding ourselves that every experience serves a greater purpose. So, whether you’re wrestling with hard questions or walking through a valley, know that you’re not alone, this is a safe space and and this is indeed Not for Nothing!