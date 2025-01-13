Not For Nothing Podcast S1 E6: Remembering Your Purpose By Watching Miracles Through Tragedy

This week WE ARE BACK!! This episode is one of the most special ones I will ever release. I had the honor of sitting down with my best friend/older sister from God, Erin Jones. She shares the miracle of her mom's brain trauma recovery. When everyone braced for the worst, God did the unthinkable. He proves through this story, that He is still a God of miracles!