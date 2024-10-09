POWER OF BEING ALONE

In this episode of the No Way Out podcast, Jonathan P-Wright explores the power of being alone, particularly in the context of incarceration. He discusses how being alone allows individuals to examine themselves, their purpose, and their emotions. Jonathan emphasizes the importance of conducting a personal audit and becoming one with one's fears and insecurities. He also highlights the misconception that money or freedom equate to happiness and emphasizes the need to become comfortable with hearing the truth about oneself. Ultimately, Jonathan asserts that there is supreme power in being alone.