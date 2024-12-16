1: Welcome to Pop Culture Quest

Ravey and Cameron are psyched to be back with an ALL NEW PODCAST! In our first episode: we laugh, we cry, and we give our hot takes as only we can. In this debut episode of 'Pop Culture Quest,' Ravey shares her gratitude for the overwhelming support she received during her break and the importance of self-care. Courtney joins to share thoughts on 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' the troubled 'Acolyte' series, and the highs and lows of 'House of the Dragon' Season 2. They also dive into the latest Marvel buzz with Agatha All Along and look forward to upcoming movie releases. The episode wraps up with a fun look at the challenging 'Cinematrix' game. Join them as they celebrate friendship and their shared love for all things pop culture. 00:00 Welcome to Pop Culture Quest 02:00 Mission Statement and Podcast Goals 03:15 Ravey's Personal Journey and Gratitude 09:27 Deadpool and Wolverine 19:54 The Acolyte and Star Wars Fandom 25:59 House of the Dragon Season 2 35:28 Agatha and Marvel Shows 42:39 Cinematrix: The Movie Game 49:53 Podcast Wrap-Up and Upcoming Content Follow PCQPOD on all social media platforms! instagram.com/PCQPOD twitter.com/PCQPOD