Practice Episode: How to Manage Our Fearful Thoughts with Byron Katie
In 1986, after two marriages, three children and a successful career, Byron Katie found herself in a downward spiral. She was so depressed she could barely leave the house and her family walked on eggshells around her. After years of feeling hopeless and isolated, she enrolled in a halfway house to get some help. And one day while she was there, she had an epiphany: our thoughts are so powerful they can create a painful reality that doesn't actually exist. This breakthrough provided the foundation for "The Work" or self-inquiry, a simple four-step technique. Byron Katie models this practice, guiding Tim from anxious thoughts about the future into the beautiful reality of the present. "A fearful mind is a dangerous mind," Byron Katie says, "so when I question what I was believing, then it shifts my world." She says that practicing the work "leaves you freer to do important things in the world" by helping you live with an open mind ready to "love the world without conditions." ***Byron Katie is a self-taught practitioner, speaker, and bestselling author of "Loving What Is." You can visit her website thework.com to find her book, her podcast, and upcoming events.***
How Unconditional Love Helps Us Recover from Our Deepest Wounds
We've all been wounded (some more than others) and "we're all in need of recovery," Killian Noe says. After four decades of working with people healing from all kinds of addictions, she has found that the most powerful support we can offer is a caring community where people can show up fully as themselves, without judgment. In 2003 in Seattle, Killian co-founded Recovery Cafe, a community center that provides everything from meals to barista training to medical care to people in recovery. Guided by the truth that every human being is precious and worthy of love, the cafes appoint "ministers of presence" whose focus isn't to fix the person in front of them but to sit with them and listen to their story. Killian talks with Tim about how presence shows up in her own life, guiding him through what she calls "a practice of return to unconditional love," an exercise that helps her deal with shame, anger, and pain. "At any point in the day, [I can] return to that place of unconditional love… where my true identity lies," Killian says. ***Killian Noe is the founding director of Recovery Cafe. Before starting Recovery Café in 2004 with Ruby Takushi, Killian co-founded Samaritan Inns, a nonprofit in Washington, D.C. which provides transitional and longer-term drug- and alcohol-free, community-oriented housing for people recovering from homelessness, addiction, and other mental health challenges. She has written about Samaritan Inns in Finding Our Way Home and about Recovery Café in Descent Into Love. Learn how to bring a Recovery Cafe to your town or city at recoverycafenetwork.org. Killian's team will provide the training, support and all of the community you need. ***
Cultivating Connection Amidst Division
On his hit shows "On the Road with Steve Hartman" and "Kindness 101," CBS News correspondent Steve Hartman shines a light on the extraordinary human beings he meets across the country, the nuggets of wisdom they share, and the compassionate actions they take in response to the needs of those around them: a girl raising money to grant 'wishes' for local nursing home residents, popular kids ensuring students on the fringes never have to eat lunch alone, or a man who simply takes the time to sit and listen to his neighbors. "We all need examples," Steve says, "We can't just be told to do these things. We need to see people doing them and see the results that they earn before we can really want to internalize it and make it part of our lives." In moments when the country feels especially divided–like this election year–Steve's secret is that he refuses to dwell in negativity. He believes that focusing instead on the very best in humanity, one story at a time, especially in news coverage, is the key to finding our way back to one another. "You put seeds out there and they may not grow right away. A seed can sit in the soil for 20 years and still come up," Steve says, "Changing our course starts with empathy…and helping others."***Steve Hartman has been a CBS News correspondent for almost thirty years. He's best known for his weekly feature segment "On the Road With Steve Hartman" modeled after the late, great newsman Charles Kuralt's long-running series of the same name. On the show, Steve shares heartfelt stories about the incredible people he meets as he travels around the country. With the help of two of his kids, Meryl and Emmett, he hosts a segment called "Kindness 101," airing weekly on CBS Mornings. They cover everything from purpose, altruism, gratitude, and empathy. Stories that are now being used to teach character in classrooms all around the world. You can find more of Steve's work on CBSNews.com and watch his stories from On the Road and Kindness 101 on the CBS Evening News and CBS Mornings YouTube channels. Watch the stories mentioned in this episode:Kindness 101 with Steve Hartman: How to find courage (Gerald Hodges)Kindness 101: A lesson in listening (Al Nixon)11-year-old girl grants wishes to nursing home residents (Ruby)At one high school, no one eats lunch alone (We Dine Together)Stories about dads with Steve Hartman and more (George Hartman)***
A Special Olympics Gold Medalist on Authenticity and Play
Before running 26 marathons and winning 6 gold medals in the Special Olympics, Loretta Claiborne dealt with a lot of anger. She was bullied for her intellectual disability by both her peers and teachers. But when Loretta discovered running, she found a way to process her emotions as well as a community where she was cherished. She compares discovering her identity as an athlete to finding a new pair of pants that fit perfectly. Loretta believes that teamwork and play have a spiritual quality, one that can bring us together. "Everybody says, 'Oh, we're all the same.' We're not all the same. We are different. But it doesn't matter, we have a common bond," Loretta says.***Loretta Claiborne is runner, motivational speaker, and Special Olympics Athlete. You can find out more about her work at lorettaclaiborne.com.***
Simon Sinek Believes that Idealism Belongs In the Workplace
Simon Sinek's mission is to figure out how to build a world where we're more connected to each other through shared purpose and service. His research, which included studying businesses around the country and being embedded in the military, has brought Simon to some surprisingly simple truths. "Every single person who is at work is a human being," he told Tim. "And it turns out all human beings want the exact same things. They want to feel seen. They want to feel heard. They want to feel understood. They want to feel like they're a part of something bigger than themselves." His TED Talks have been seen by millions of people, and his book "Leaders Eat Last" is a bestseller. But his approach isn't complicated. He told Tim that if we treat people better, they'll be more engaged and ready to treat other people better, too. That ripple effect could have world-changing possibilities. "I believe in idealism. And if you want to call me naive, I think every idealist on the planet is naive. We're so stupid to believe that we can actually build a better world… Idealism is naive. That is the exact point." ***Simon Sinek is an author and host of the podcast "A Bit of Optimism". You can find out more about his work at his website: simonsinek.com***
