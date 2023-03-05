Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide

Ep 9: “Tryouts”

Are you ready to feel the adrenaline of trying out for a school sport? We hope so, because this week we're rewatching "Tryouts." Ned goes out for the basketball team despite his height, Cookie breaks gender roles by trying out for the cheer team, and Moze proves that she's the school's best athlete. The gang shares some of their most gruesome real-life injury stories and reveal the Nickelodeon stars they'd want to fight in a boxing match. You don't want to miss this! What is one of Lindsey's greatest fears in life? How did starring in "Zeke and Luther" get Daniel in the hospital? Why did the Ned's crew throw things at the cast so often? Tune in now!