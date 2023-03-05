Welcome to the Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide! Join Ned (Devon Werkheiser), Moze (Lindsey Shaw), and Cookie (Daniel Curtis Lee) as they rewatch their... More
Ep 12: Nickelodeon’s Secret About the Ned’s Declassified Reboot
Ready for another Q&A episode?! This week, Devon, Lindsey, and Daniel are back to answer your best questions. They share exactly what it was like growing up in the spotlight, why a reboot won’t happen anytime soon, and what the best and worst part of being an adult is.
What time does Daniel wake up in the morning? How does the gang handle their money? Will Nickelodeon EVER let them do a reboot?! Join us to find out!
5/3/2023
48:27
Ep 11: “Dances”
Remember the days of awkward formals and proms? We’re about to relive them as we talk about “Dances.” Ned obsesses over dancing with Suzie, Moze is empowered to have fun with her friends instead of a date, and Cookie hacks into a supermodel’s limo. Devon, Lindsey, and Daniel talk about why self-care is so important, how toxic gender roles have played a part in their lives, and some of their weirdest Cameo requests. They also share exclusive stories from their very own prom on the set of Ned’s.
Who sells photos of their feet? Why doesn’t Devon have his own Netflix account? What happened on the last day of shooting Ned’s? Tune in now!
4/26/2023
51:49
Ep 10: “Crushes”
This week we’re talking all about “Crushes.” Ned crushes on Suzie, Moze avoids Coconut Head at all costs, and Cookie creates a matchmaking algorithm for the entire school. The gang is open and honest, and they spill all the tea about their dating lives. They share their experiences on dating apps, horror stories about their long-term relationships, and what they think about dating and relationships today.
Why did Devon cry so much? Does Daniel think love is a human construct? Whose relationship ended in court? Join us to find out!
4/19/2023
50:43
Ep 9: “Tryouts”
Are you ready to feel the adrenaline of trying out for a school sport? We hope so, because this week we’re rewatching “Tryouts.” Ned goes out for the basketball team despite his height, Cookie breaks gender roles by trying out for the cheer team, and Moze proves that she’s the school’s best athlete. The gang shares some of their most gruesome real-life injury stories and reveal the Nickelodeon stars they’d want to fight in a boxing match. You don’t want to miss this!
What is one of Lindsey’s greatest fears in life? How did starring in “Zeke and Luther” get Daniel in the hospital? Why did the Ned’s crew throw things at the cast so often? Tune in now!
4/12/2023
49:44
Ep 8: “Seating”
Get ready to battle for the cool table, because this week we’re watching “Seating.” Moze gets moved to the front of the class, Cookie creates the perfect butt bounce and Ned devises a plan to sit at the cool table. The gang talks about the cliques they hung out with in school and the horrors of homeschooling, and Devon shares some crazy European party stores that you don’t want to miss.
Which actor from Ned’s was a Fairly Odd Parent? Why does Lindsey hate flying? How did Devon almost chop off his foot?! Tune in to find out!
