Gail and Sallie may have escaped the Mystic Prairie together, but it still haunts their waking lives. Now, news of Ramsey threatens to destabilize their alliance.Mystic Prairie is a horror podcast about magic, the echoes of childhood, and the doors we open.New episodes of Mystic Prairie premiere weekly.A 3rd Cosmonaut ProductionWritten by McKinley Baker and Katherine JamesonNarrated by Katherine JamesonMusic by Katherine JamesonEditing by McKinley BakerTo learn more, please visit 3rdcosmonaut.com***Content warning: violence against LGBTQ+ people, coercive control, stalking**
42:10
Episode 9 - Liminal Beings
Sallie finally understands the nature of Ramsey’s project. And she stages a rescue. Mystic Prairie is a horror podcast about magic, the echoes of childhood, and the doors we open.New episodes of Mystic Prairie premiere weekly.A 3rd Cosmonaut ProductionWritten by Katherine Jameson and McKinley BakerNarrated by Katherine JamesonMusic by Katherine JamesonEditing by McKinley BakerTo learn more, please visit 3rdcosmonaut.com***Content warning: coercive control, racism, death of a parent***tornado_warning_nappanee_IN.wav by foosiemac -- https://freesound.org/s/110395/ -- License: Attribution 3.0author: foosiemac
48:16
Episode 8 - Rapture of the Deep
Reunited as adults, Sallie and Ramsey take a trip together. Mystic Prairie is a horror podcast about magic, the echoes of childhood, and the doors we open.New episodes of Mystic Prairie premiere weekly.A 3rd Cosmonaut ProductionWritten by McKinley Baker and Katherine JamesonNarrated by Katherine JamesonMusic by Katherine JamesonEditing by McKinley BakerTo learn more, please visit 3rdcosmonaut.com***Content warning: violence, coercive control***
34:24
Episode 7 - All the Way to Babylon
Sallie continues to be haunted by her illness and by the Mystic Prairie itself, which appears to her in mirrors and in dreams. She has tried to move on with her life, but the Prairie has a new horrifying secret in store.Mystic Prairie is a horror podcast about magic, the echoes of childhood, and the doors we open.New episodes of Mystic Prairie premiere weekly.A 3rd Cosmonaut ProductionWritten by Katherine Jameson and McKinley BakerNarrated by Katherine JamesonMusic by Katherine JamesonEditing by McKinley BakerTo learn more, please visit 3rdcosmonaut.com***Content warning: serious illness***tornado_warning_nappanee_IN.wav by foosiemac -- https://freesound.org/s/110395/ -- License: Attribution 3.0author: foosiemac
48:15
Episode 6 - Omniscient Noise
An interlude.Mystic Prairie is a horror podcast about magic, the echoes of childhood, and the doors we open.New episodes of Mystic Prairie premiere weekly.A 3rd Cosmonaut ProductionWritten by McKinley Baker and Katherine JamesonNarrated by Katherine JamesonMusic by Katherine JamesonEditing by McKinley BakerTo learn more, please visit 3rdcosmonaut.com***Content warning: stalking, domestic violence, coercive control***
