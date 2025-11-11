Powered by RND
Mystic Prairie
  • Episode 10 (Season Finale) - Mystic Prairie Sojourn
    Gail and Sallie may have escaped the Mystic Prairie together, but it still haunts their waking lives. Now, news of Ramsey threatens to destabilize their alliance.Mystic Prairie is a horror podcast about magic, the echoes of childhood, and the doors we open.New episodes of Mystic Prairie premiere weekly.A 3rd Cosmonaut ProductionWritten by McKinley Baker and Katherine JamesonNarrated by Katherine JamesonMusic by Katherine JamesonEditing by McKinley BakerTo learn more, please visit 3rdcosmonaut.com***Content warning: violence against LGBTQ+ people, coercive control, stalking**
    --------  
    42:10
  • Episode 9 - Liminal Beings
    Sallie finally understands the nature of Ramsey’s project. And she stages a rescue. Mystic Prairie is a horror podcast about magic, the echoes of childhood, and the doors we open.New episodes of Mystic Prairie premiere weekly.A 3rd Cosmonaut ProductionWritten by Katherine Jameson and McKinley BakerNarrated by Katherine JamesonMusic by Katherine JamesonEditing by McKinley BakerTo learn more, please visit 3rdcosmonaut.com***Content warning: coercive control, racism, death of a parent***tornado_warning_nappanee_IN.wav by foosiemac -- https://freesound.org/s/110395/ -- License: Attribution 3.0author: foosiemac
    --------  
    48:16
  • Episode 8 - Rapture of the Deep
    Reunited as adults, Sallie and Ramsey take a trip together. Mystic Prairie is a horror podcast about magic, the echoes of childhood, and the doors we open.New episodes of Mystic Prairie premiere weekly.A 3rd Cosmonaut ProductionWritten by McKinley Baker and Katherine JamesonNarrated by Katherine JamesonMusic by Katherine JamesonEditing by McKinley BakerTo learn more, please visit 3rdcosmonaut.com***Content warning: violence, coercive control***
    --------  
    34:24
  • Episode 7 - All the Way to Babylon
    Sallie continues to be haunted by her illness and by the Mystic Prairie itself, which appears to her in mirrors and in dreams. She has tried to move on with her life, but the Prairie has a new horrifying secret in store.Mystic Prairie is a horror podcast about magic, the echoes of childhood, and the doors we open.New episodes of Mystic Prairie premiere weekly.A 3rd Cosmonaut ProductionWritten by Katherine Jameson and McKinley BakerNarrated by Katherine JamesonMusic by Katherine JamesonEditing by McKinley BakerTo learn more, please visit 3rdcosmonaut.com***Content warning: serious illness***tornado_warning_nappanee_IN.wav by foosiemac -- https://freesound.org/s/110395/ -- License: Attribution 3.0author: foosiemac
    --------  
    48:15
  • Episode 6 - Omniscient Noise
    An interlude.Mystic Prairie is a horror podcast about magic, the echoes of childhood, and the doors we open.New episodes of Mystic Prairie premiere weekly.A 3rd Cosmonaut ProductionWritten by McKinley Baker and Katherine JamesonNarrated by Katherine JamesonMusic by Katherine JamesonEditing by McKinley BakerTo learn more, please visit 3rdcosmonaut.com***Content warning: stalking, domestic violence, coercive control***
    --------  
    37:20

About Mystic Prairie

Laurel, Kansas. 1953. When their game of make-believe goes cosmically wrong, two childhood friends spend the rest of their lives haunted by the world they created together. Mystic Prairie is a horror podcast about magic, the echoes of childhood, and the doors we open.
