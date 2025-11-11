Episode 7 - All the Way to Babylon

Sallie continues to be haunted by her illness and by the Mystic Prairie itself, which appears to her in mirrors and in dreams. She has tried to move on with her life, but the Prairie has a new horrifying secret in store.Mystic Prairie is a horror podcast about magic, the echoes of childhood, and the doors we open.New episodes of Mystic Prairie premiere weekly.A 3rd Cosmonaut ProductionWritten by Katherine Jameson and McKinley BakerNarrated by Katherine JamesonMusic by Katherine JamesonEditing by McKinley BakerTo learn more, please visit 3rdcosmonaut.com***Content warning: serious illness***tornado_warning_nappanee_IN.wav by foosiemac -- https://freesound.org/s/110395/ -- License: Attribution 3.0author: foosiemac