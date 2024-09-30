Jenny Boyd, '60s Muse and Author of 'Icons of Rock: In Their Own Words'

Jenny Boyd, though not a musician, is well-known in the music industry. Formerly married to Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac, she's also Pattie Boyd's sister and sister-in-law to George Harrison and Eric Clapton. Jenny was surrounded by rock royalty from a young age and experienced many legendary moments in rock history as a result. Drawing on her deep connections in the rock world, Jenny wrote 'Icons of Rock: In Their Own Words' - a compilation of candid interviews with some of the greatest musicians of the '60s, 70s, 80s and today. Joni Mitchell, George Harrison, Don Henley, Eric Clapton and other rock giants draw back the curtain on their creative process, their thoughts on spirituality and the effect that drugs and alcohol may have had on their art. Infused with personal stories of her time in San Francisco during the Summer of Love, meeting George Harrison for the first time and her stay in India with The Beatles, Jenny and I discuss some of the most poignant interviews in the book. Get more details on the book with the links below: https://thejennyboyd.com/ https://www.amazon.com/Icons-Rock-Their-Behind-Famous/dp/1684815444