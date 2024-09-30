Jenny Boyd, '60s Muse and Author of 'Icons of Rock: In Their Own Words'
Jenny Boyd, though not a musician, is well-known in the music industry. Formerly married to Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac, she's also Pattie Boyd's sister and sister-in-law to George Harrison and Eric Clapton. Jenny was surrounded by rock royalty from a young age and experienced many legendary moments in rock history as a result.
Drawing on her deep connections in the rock world, Jenny wrote 'Icons of Rock: In Their Own Words' - a compilation of candid interviews with some of the greatest musicians of the '60s, 70s, 80s and today. Joni Mitchell, George Harrison, Don Henley, Eric Clapton and other rock giants draw back the curtain on their creative process, their thoughts on spirituality and the effect that drugs and alcohol may have had on their art.
Infused with personal stories of her time in San Francisco during the Summer of Love, meeting George Harrison for the first time and her stay in India with The Beatles, Jenny and I discuss some of the most poignant interviews in the book.
Get more details on the book with the links below:


The Wrecking Crew & Immediate Family Docs with Director Denny Tedesco
The Wrecking Crew in the 60s and The Immediate Family in the 70s were the faces behind most of the hits of that time. They were proficient, able to improvise and highly sought after. However, their experiences as session musicians and their relationships with the bands and artists they supported were very different. While the members of the Wrecking Crew were the anonymous, unsung heroes of their time, the members of the Immediate Family were credited on the albums on which they played and forged strong relationships with the bands and artists they supported on the road.
Director and Producer Denny Tedesco joins My Rock Moment in today’s episode. As the Director of both The Wrecking Crew and Immediate Family documentaries, he takes us behind the making of the two documentaries and shares stories about the musicians they celebrate. He also recounts personal moments growing up as the son of Tommy Tedesco, one of the most highly revered session guitarists of the 60s and part of The Wrecking Crew.
To learn more about the documentaries, check out the links below:


Follow My Rock Moment on Instagram:

Alison Martino of Vintage Los Angeles on the Sunset Strip, preserving LA's history and her dad, singer Al Martino
Alison Martino has been dubbed “The Godmother of Los Angeles,” and with good reason. As a writer, producer, on-air host for the Emmy-nominated SoCal Scene on Spectrum News 1, and creator of Vintage Los Angeles, she has been celebrating (and in some cases saving!) the history of this great city for years.
In this episode we discuss the history of the Sunset Strip - the places and spaces that used to be, the venues and hotspots that continue to represent its legendary past and the fate of its iconic staple, The Viper Room. She’ll also share memories of growing up in LA as the daughter of famous singer, Al Martino.
For those of you who were lucky enough to experience the Strip in the 60s, 70s and 80s, this episode will be a nostalgic trip!
Find Alison Martino and Vintage Los Angeles here:




Music in today's episode:
LA Woman - The Doors
Maybe the People Would Be the Times or Between Clark and Hilldale - Love
Walking in L.A. - Missing Persons
Smells Like Teen Spirit - Nirvana
The Mamas & The Papas Historian and Author Richard Campbell
While The Mamas & The Papas were only together a few years, the iconic music that was made and the drama that ensued between this foursome in that short time is legendary. But what happened before John Phillips, Michelle Phillips, Cass Elliot, and Denny Doherty all came together? Each had their own unique journey before ultimately heading west and making California Dreamin’ a reality. My guest, author Richard Campbell, wrote a compelling book, ‘Gettin’ Kinda Itchie: The Groups That Made The Mamas and The Papas.’ It’s a prequel to this fabulous foursome's success as a group. As a close friend to the band and the “keeper of the flame,” as Michelle Phillips affectionately calls him, Richard brings us into John, Michelle, Denny, and Cass’ worlds with stories, photos, and rare album covers.
In this episode, you’ll hear out-of-print songs from their previous bands - The Journeymen, The Mugwumps, and The Big 3 - songs that Richard has compiled on YouTube and Spotify. We’ll discuss their individual journeys as they strove to make a mark in the thriving East folk scene and how the four ultimately came together in the U.S. Virgin Islands and shortly after, found themselves in LA.
So, let’s take a trip back to the early 60s when folk was thriving, Kennedy was alive and well and these 4 individuals were slogging it out on the East Coast in hopes of one day hitting it big.
Songs in this episode (in order):
“Creeque Alley” The Mamas & the Papas
“Chase the Rising Sun” The Journeymen
“The Banjo Song” - The Big 3
“Do You Know What I Mean” - The Mugwumps
“Mr Tambourine Man” - The New Journeymen
“California Dreamin’” - The Mamas & the Papas
Links to Richard Campell's channels:



Skip Taylor - Music Producer & Manager of Canned Heat
Skip Taylor's life and times are part of rock legend. He cut his teeth in the LA music scene in the 60s working with the who's who of rock at the time. However, Skip is best known as Canned Heat's manager and has been managing the band since the mid-60s, shortly after discovering them playing at a UCLA frat party. Also playing at that fateful frat party were The Doors, and he shares how he got both bands a record deal. Skip was in the center of it all at Woodstock and Monterey Pop, and recounts his adventures in opening Kaleidoscope, the hot nightclub in Hollywood that became a short-lived dream thanks to some greedy LA gangsters.
This interview is packed with great stories from a guy who was in the middle of some of the most memorable rock moments of the time, so let’s get into it!
For upcoming gigs and Canned Heat's discography, check out the links below:


And don't forget to follow My Rock Moment on Instagram:
