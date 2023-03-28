Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
My Nuclear Life

Shelly Lesher
SciencePhysicsTechnologyHistory
  • Trying to stay alive at the Diefenbunker with Nathan Radke & Lee Kuhnle
    My Nuclear Life and The Uncover Up visit the Diefenbunker: Canada's Cold War Museum. Join Shelly, Nathan, and Lee as they journey 75 feet underground to compare how the Canadian Government planned to prepare for their survival versus the Civil Defense measured intended for their citizens.
    7/25/2023
    1:04:01
  • J. Robert Oppenheimer with Kai Bird
    Get ready for the summer movie by joining Oppenheimer biographer Kai Bird (author of American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer) as he discusses Oppie's life and science.
    6/27/2023
    1:03:02
  • The 3rd Nuclear Age with Ankit Panda
    What is the 3rd Nuclear Age? Wait, what about the 1st and 2nd? Join Shelly as she speaks to Stanton Senior Fellow Ankit Panda about how the world is grabbling with nuclear proliferation and what challenges we face.
    5/30/2023
    50:33
  • The Origin of the Elements with Artemis Spyrou
    Chemical elements make up the matter we observe in the universe but how did they form? How did scientists figure this out and what is left to learn? Artemis Spyrou joins Shelly to discuss the evolution of the elements and the nuclear processes that govern stellar nucleosynthesis. Find the B2FH paper, Visit us at: mynuclearlife.com Patreon: www.patreon.com/mynuclearlife email us
    4/25/2023
    40:30
  • NIF fusion was a breakthrough, but what kind? with Bob Rosner
    In December 2022, Lawrence Livermore's National Ignition Facility (NIF) achieved ignition. Join Shelly as she speaks with Bob Rosner about what this milestone means to Stockpile Stewardship and to physics. Also - learn how cool it is to focus 192 lasers onto a tiny little capsule. Patreon: www.patreon.com/mynuclearlife email us Article: Bulletin Article
    3/28/2023
    43:38

About My Nuclear Life

On July 16, 1945, in a New Mexico desert, the Trinity Test ushered in the Nuclear Age. No other piece of technology has penetrated the American consciousness like the nuclear bomb and found a place in everything from culture to medicine. This podcast explores how nuclear science has impacted and changed our world in both beneficial and destructive ways. We explore the intersection of nuclear science and society using interviews with historians, policymakers, experts in their fields, and first-hand accounts to weave a picture of your nuclear life.
