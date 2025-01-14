A Legacy of Connection

Join us for the inaugural episode of My Legacy, where co-hosts Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, Marc Kielburger, and Craig Kielburger take you behind the scenes of this extraordinary series. In this deeply personal conversation, they share heartfelt stories about their journeys, family legacies, and the unbreakable power of connection. Hear about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s enduring influence, the story of a blind date that changed the course of a life, and the lessons of resilience and love from growing up in the King family. Plus, they offer a sneak peek at some of the raw and revealing conversations with icons and their plus-ones, the person who knows them best. This is more than a podcast—it's the beginning of a journey to uncover what legacy truly means and a path to a fulfilled life. Creator and Executive Producer: Suzanne Hayward Co-Executive Producer: Lisa Lisle A/V and Editing by Garcia Creative Produced in partnership with iHeartPodcasts and Executive Producer Gabrielle Collins, and distributed by iHeartMedia. Watch and subscribe at YouTube/@mylegacymovementJoin the movement at mylegacy.com All clips of Mel Robbins, Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Rebecca Gupta are from future episodes of My Legacy podcast.