Mel Robbins Plus One (Part 1): Hitting Rock Bottom and Launching a New Life
Join hosts Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, Marc Kielburger, and Craig Kielburger on My Legacy for an intimate and inspiring conversation with the iconic Mel Robbins. Accompanied by her plus-one—her daughter Sawyer—in their first-ever joint interview, Mel and Sawyer get raw, real and reflective. Opening up about navigating their complicated mother-daughter relationship, Mel shares her rock-bottom moment as a parent and how she pulled herself out. They dive into anxiety, what it takes to create true change, and the surprising lesson her own mother passed down. From Mel’s transformative journey to Sawyer’s heartfelt insights, this candid discussion is filled with lessons on what it truly means to live your legacy every day and create a fulfilled life. Don’t miss Part One of this unforgettable conversation. Creator and Executive Producer: Suzanne Hayward Co-Executive Producer: Lisa Lisle A/V and Editing by Garcia Creative Produced in partnership with iHeart Podcasts and Executive Producer Gabrielle Collins, and distributed by iHeart Media. Like watching our podcast? Visit http://youtube.com/@mylegacymovement to see full episodes.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
47:52
A Legacy of Connection
Join us for the inaugural episode of My Legacy, where co-hosts Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, Marc Kielburger, and Craig Kielburger take you behind the scenes of this extraordinary series. In this deeply personal conversation, they share heartfelt stories about their journeys, family legacies, and the unbreakable power of connection. Hear about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s enduring influence, the story of a blind date that changed the course of a life, and the lessons of resilience and love from growing up in the King family. Plus, they offer a sneak peek at some of the raw and revealing conversations with icons and their plus-ones, the person who knows them best. This is more than a podcast—it’s the beginning of a journey to uncover what legacy truly means and a path to a fulfilled life. Creator and Executive Producer: Suzanne Hayward Co-Executive Producer: Lisa Lisle A/V and Editing by Garcia Creative Produced in partnership with iHeartPodcasts and Executive Producer Gabrielle Collins, and distributed by iHeartMedia. Watch and subscribe at YouTube/@mylegacymovementJoin the movement at mylegacy.com All clips of Mel Robbins, Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Rebecca Gupta are from future episodes of My Legacy podcast.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
51:42
Introducing: My Legacy Podcast
Step inside the lives of extraordinary individuals with My Legacy, the podcast redefining what it means to create a living legacy. Hosted by Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, Marc Kielburger, and Craig Kielburger, each episode features incredible guests like Mel Robbins, Billy Porter and Martin Sheen—along with their “plus one,” a loved one or trusted confidant offering rare insights into their trials, triumphs, and truths behind their incredible journeys. My Legacy - where lessons and inspiration guide you toward building a fulfilled life.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:27
More Society & Culture podcastsMore Society & Culture podcasts
Step inside the lives of extraordinary individuals with My Legacy, the conversation redefining what it means to create a living legacy. Hosted by Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, Marc Kielburger, and Craig Kielburger, each episode uncovers untold stories, deepened by the insights of those who know them best - friends, family, mentors.Join us as we sit down with incredible guests like Mel Robbins, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, David Oyelowo, Billy Porter, Martin Sheen, and many more. Each guest brings along their “plus one”—a love one or a trusted confidant offering new perspectives on the trials, triumphs, and truths behind their incredible journeys. From groundbreaking achievements to deeply personal challenges, My Legacy offers an intimate look at the connections that shape us all.Whether you’re curious about what it takes to create lasting change or wondering how your own journey can shape the future, this is the deep dive you won’t want to miss. My Legacy isn’t just about stories—it’s about the lessons and inspiration that can transform your journey to build a fulfilled life.