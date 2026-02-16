About The Sat Stacker Show | A Bitcoin Podcast

The Sat Stacker Show is a Bitcoin podcast for people who think deeper about money. Where we stack signal, not hype. And its about conviction over predictions. My goal is to help people better understand and grow their conviction in the best form of money ever known: Bitcoin. Time to quick slacking and start stacking. YouTube: ⁠https://youtube.com/@thesatstacker X: ⁠https://x.com/thesatstack