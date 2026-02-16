The Sat Stacker Show | A Bitcoin Podcast

People have been calling Bitcoin a Ponzi scheme for over 16 years.If that were true, it would already be dead.In this video, I break down what a Ponzi scheme actually is, why Bitcoin clearly does not fit that definition, and why this criticism keeps resurfacing from people who fundamentally misunderstand money, value, and how markets work.Value 4 Value: If you enjoyed this content feel free to zap me some sats via the lightning network: [email protected]
⏱️ Chapters00:00 – Is Bitcoin a Ponzi scheme?00:20 – Why this myth still won't die after 16 years01:01 – The actual SEC definition of a Ponzi scheme02:06 – Why Bitcoin confuses people at first03:16 – Bitcoin clearly does not meet the Ponzi definition03:44 – "Price goes up" ≠ Ponzi scheme04:20 – Is gold a Ponzi? Art? Land?05:19 – Bitcoin is not an investment, it's money06:21 – What makes something good money07:23 – How superior money demonetizes inferior money08:56 – Does rising gold (or Bitcoin) make it a Ponzi?11:09 – "Too volatile" and "Ponzi"? Pick one12:01 – Why real Ponzi schemes collapse, and Bitcoin hasn't13:27 – Open source vs secrecy and deception14:10 – The real Ponzi hiding in plain sight: fiat money15:19 – Debt, money printing, and the Ponzi math of fiat16:33 – Central bankers, secrecy, and inflation lies17:22 – The historical failure of fiat currencies17:48 – Final verdict: Bitcoin vs fiat18:30 – Exiting the system designed to steal from you