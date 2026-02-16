Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsTechnologyThe Sat Stacker Show | A Bitcoin Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Sat Stacker Show | A Bitcoin Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Sat Stacker Show | A Bitcoin Podcast

The Sat Stacker
Technology
The Sat Stacker Show | A Bitcoin Podcast
Latest episode

140 episodes

  • The Sat Stacker Show | A Bitcoin Podcast

    Natalie Brunell came on my show and explained why Bitcoin is eventually going to $1M

    2/16/2026 | 4 mins.
    This is a clip of highlights from my recent interview with Natalie Brunell discussing why she's so bullish on Bitcoin. She thinks it's still a tiny asset compared to the total amount of global wealth, and it still has so much room to grow. Meaning past $1M BTC and to a $50-$100T market cap asset. Here's the full interview: https://youtu.be/m_25lP7HCh4Value 4 Value: If you enjoyed this content feel free to zap me some sats via the lightning network: [email protected] or https://coinos.io/thesatstackerNYKNYC. Buy Bitcoin and withdraw to self custody with Bitcoin Well. Use my referral link for a chance to win free sats: https://bitcoinwell.com/referral/mftabFollow:https://x.com/thesatstackprimal.net/thesatstackerhttps://www.tiktok.com/@thesatstackhttps://open.spotify.com/show/4b58uoQo9Xl7RsbsbbAqAhhttps://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/my-favorite-thing-about-bitcoin/id1788973938http://fountain.fm/show/YqXJoHuG6qYRBmDW1k37⏱️ CHAPTERS00:00 – Bitcoin is unstoppable00:15 – $2T asset in a $100T+ world 00:32 – $1M Bitcoin isn’t crazy 00:59 – $50T → $100T long-term outlook 01:18 – Macro shifts & the reserve system changing 01:42 – The ability to save is the real fix 02:29 – Fiat concentrates wealth. Bitcoin distributes it. 03:17 – Inflation is the problem. Bitcoin is the solution.
  • The Sat Stacker Show | A Bitcoin Podcast

    How To Be Wrong About Bitcoin For 13 Years Straight

    2/13/2026 | 20 mins.
    People have been calling Bitcoin a Ponzi scheme for over 16 years.If that were true, it would already be dead.In this video, I break down what a Ponzi scheme actually is, why Bitcoin clearly does not fit that definition, and why this criticism keeps resurfacing from people who fundamentally misunderstand money, value, and how markets work.Value 4 Value: If you enjoyed this content feel free to zap me some sats via the lightning network: [email protected] or https://coinos.io/thesatstackerNYKNYC. Buy Bitcoin and withdraw to self custody with Bitcoin Well. Use my referral link for a chance to win free sats: https://bitcoinwell.com/referral/mftabFollow:https://x.com/thesatstackprimal.net/thesatstackerhttps://www.tiktok.com/@thesatstackhttps://open.spotify.com/show/4b58uoQo9Xl7RsbsbbAqAhhttps://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/my-favorite-thing-about-bitcoin/id1788973938http://fountain.fm/show/YqXJoHuG6qYRBmDW1k37⏱️ Chapters00:00 – Is Bitcoin a Ponzi scheme?00:20 – Why this myth still won’t die after 16 years01:01 – The actual SEC definition of a Ponzi scheme02:06 – Why Bitcoin confuses people at first03:16 – Bitcoin clearly does not meet the Ponzi definition03:44 – “Price goes up” ≠ Ponzi scheme04:20 – Is gold a Ponzi? Art? Land?05:19 – Bitcoin is not an investment, it’s money06:21 – What makes something good money07:23 – How superior money demonetizes inferior money08:56 – Does rising gold (or Bitcoin) make it a Ponzi?11:09 – “Too volatile” and “Ponzi”? Pick one12:01 – Why real Ponzi schemes collapse, and Bitcoin hasn’t13:27 – Open source vs secrecy and deception14:10 – The real Ponzi hiding in plain sight: fiat money15:19 – Debt, money printing, and the Ponzi math of fiat16:33 – Central bankers, secrecy, and inflation lies17:22 – The historical failure of fiat currencies17:48 – Final verdict: Bitcoin vs fiat18:30 – Exiting the system designed to steal from you
  • The Sat Stacker Show | A Bitcoin Podcast

    When’s the best time to buy Bitcoin? I’ll show you a smarter way.

    2/10/2026 | 12 mins.
    I don’t trade Bitcoin. I don’t sell Bitcoin. I buy Bitcoin, mostly via dollar-cost averaging. But after interviewing on-chain analyst James Check, I started thinking more deeply about when it might make sense to lean into DCA and when it might make sense to cool off.This video walks through a simple Bitcoin buying framework designed to: • Be more aggressive when risk is low • Throttle back when the market is euphoric • Avoid the emotional pain of repeatedly buying tops • Without trading, selling, or trying to perfectly time the market Value 4 Value: If you enjoyed this content feel free to zap me some sats via the lightning network: [email protected] or https://coinos.io/thesatstackerNYKNYC. Buy Bitcoin and withdraw to self custody with Bitcoin Well. Use my referral link for a chance to win free sats: https://bitcoinwell.com/referral/mftab
    Full James Check interview: https://youtu.be/drSdTCfQ4dA
    Follow:https://x.com/thesatstackprimal.net/thesatstackerhttps://www.tiktok.com/@thesatstackhttps://open.spotify.com/show/4b58uoQo9Xl7RsbsbbAqAhhttps://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/my-favorite-thing-about-bitcoin/id1788973938http://fountain.fm/show/YqXJoHuG6qYRBmDW1k3700:00 – A Smarter Bitcoin buying strategy? (not trading)01:30 – On-chain analyst DCA Strategy02:20 – MVRV explained 03:40 – SOPR explained 06:30 – The core DCA framework07:45 – Reading the chart08:50 – Would this have avoided the last top?11:30 – Historical accumulation zones
  • The Sat Stacker Show | A Bitcoin Podcast

    This Is A Generational Bitcoin Stacking Opportunity

    2/06/2026 | 13 mins.
    Bitcoin is on sale. This is no time to panic.This video was recorded in the middle of a sharp drawdown, when everyone seems to be losing their minds. But instead of reacting emotionally, I want to zoom out and talk about the math of conviction.This isn’t about price predictions or vibes. It’s about understanding why volatility and drawdowns can actually work in your favor if you’re a long-term stacker.Value 4 Value: If you enjoyed this content feel free to zap me some sats via the lightning network: [email protected] or https://coinos.io/thesatstackerNYKNYC. Buy Bitcoin and withdraw to self custody with Bitcoin Well. Use my referral link for a chance to win free sats: https://bitcoinwell.com/referral/mftabFollow:https://x.com/thesatstackprimal.net/thesatstackerhttps://www.tiktok.com/@thesatstackhttps://open.spotify.com/show/4b58uoQo9Xl7RsbsbbAqAhhttps://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/my-favorite-thing-about-bitcoin/id1788973938http://fountain.fm/show/YqXJoHuG6qYRBmDW1k37⏱ Chapters00:00 Bitcoin is crashing…00:41 Conviction vs emotion (why your brain works against you)01:02 The investing thought experiment (3 charts, 1 winner)02:39 Why “boring and painful” beats “smooth and easy”04:34 Volatility as an advantage, not a risk05:21 Conviction, fundamentals, and mispricing07:31 Nothing about Bitcoin has changed10:22 SATs math: why drawdowns increase your buying power12:10 Zooming out and stacking through discomfort
  • The Sat Stacker Show | A Bitcoin Podcast

    AI Agents just discovered Bitcoin. (This could change everything)

    2/05/2026 | 10 mins.
    One of the most common critiques of Bitcoin is that “no one uses it to transact” and that it’s too volatile to ever function as money.But that argument quietly assumes something important:that humans are the only economic actors that matter.In the last few days, we may have seen that assumption break.Autonomous AI agents began interacting with each other on an agent-only social network, independently converged on Bitcoin as money, created wallets, held keys, and started discussing how to pay each other — and even humans — in sats.Value 4 Value: If you enjoyed this content feel free to zap me some sats via the lightning network: [email protected] or https://coinos.io/thesatstackerNYKNYC. Buy Bitcoin and withdraw to self custody with Bitcoin Well. Use my referral link for a chance to win free sats: https://bitcoinwell.com/referral/mftabFollow:https://x.com/thesatstackprimal.net/thesatstackerhttps://www.tiktok.com/@thesatstackhttps://open.spotify.com/show/4b58uoQo9Xl7RsbsbbAqAhhttps://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/my-favorite-thing-about-bitcoin/id1788973938http://fountain.fm/show/YqXJoHuG6qYRBmDW1k37⏱️ Chapters00:00 – “Bitcoin Isn’t Money” 01:00 – Autonomous AI Agents Enter the Picture02:15 – OpenClaw, Moltbook, and Agent-Only Social Networks03:30 – An AI Agent Creates and Uses a Bitcoin Wallet05:00 – Why Bitcoin Fits AI Agents Better Than Anything Else06:45 – Economic Actors Will Use Bitcoin, Human or Not08:00 – Back to Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash09:20 – Competing to Earn Bitcoin

More Technology podcasts

Trending Technology podcasts

About The Sat Stacker Show | A Bitcoin Podcast

The Sat Stacker Show is a Bitcoin podcast for people who think deeper about money. Where we stack signal, not hype. And its about conviction over predictions. My goal is to help people better understand and grow their conviction in the best form of money ever known: Bitcoin. Time to quick slacking and start stacking. YouTube: ⁠https://youtube.com/@thesatstacker X: ⁠https://x.com/thesatstack
Podcast website
Technology

Listen to The Sat Stacker Show | A Bitcoin Podcast, Better with Bourbon and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.6.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/23/2026 - 2:18:06 PM
A company fromMADSACK