This is an extra episode. A bonus for all, though not at all true crime. I was a guest on a friend's show and had a lot of fun. Luckily they were nice enough to let me release on my feed since they knew my studio wouldn't be functional. Hopefully you enjoy listening as much as I liked being on the show.
1:01:00
North Hollywood Bank Shootout re-release
Have a listen to the message at the start for some news.
1:02:43
Brandon Durham
In this episode I'll be talking about the incident involving Brandon Durham.
39:15
Vegas Baby...Vegas?
This episode is all Vegas.
32:40
Fires and Explosions
In this episode, I'll be highlighting a smaller side of the 911 dispatch. Fire and Rescue.
Taking the true crime genre "behind the scenes", Music City 911 Provides a unique and fascinating approach for podcast listeners.Using real 911 calls, with real 911 dispatchers and real crimes - each episode provides a breakdown of the dispatchers role in the situation. Original officer bodycam audio gives a play by play of incidents from the emergency responder's perspective.Produced and hosted by Brandon, a dispatcher with over two decades of experience, the show has been hailed by listeners as "gripping", "an eye opener", and "authentic".