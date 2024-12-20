Powered by RND
Music City 911

Taking the true crime genre "behind the scenes", Music City 911 Provides a unique and fascinating approach for podcast listeners.Using real 911 calls, with real...
True CrimeGovernmentSociety & CultureDocumentary

  • Raising Barbar
    This is an extra episode. A bonus for all, though not at all true crime. I was a guest on a friend's show and had a lot of fun. Luckily they were nice enough to let me release on my feed since they knew my studio wouldn't be functional. Hopefully you enjoy listening as much as I liked being on the show.
    1:01:00
  • North Hollywood Bank Shootout re-release
    Have a listen to the message at the start for some news.
    1:02:43
  • Brandon Durham
    In this episode I'll be talking about the incident involving Brandon Durham.
    39:15
  • Vegas Baby...Vegas?
    This episode is all Vegas.
    32:40
  • Fires and Explosions
    In this episode, I'll be highlighting a smaller side of the 911 dispatch. Fire and Rescue.
    33:33

About Music City 911

Taking the true crime genre "behind the scenes", Music City 911 Provides a unique and fascinating approach for podcast listeners.Using real 911 calls, with real 911 dispatchers and real crimes - each episode provides a breakdown of the dispatchers role in the situation. Original officer bodycam audio gives a play by play of incidents from the emergency responder's perspective.Produced and hosted by Brandon, a dispatcher with over two decades of experience, the show has been hailed by listeners as "gripping", "an eye opener", and "authentic".
