Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsTrue CrimeMurder in the Hollywood Hills
Listen to Murder in the Hollywood Hills in the App
Listen to Murder in the Hollywood Hills in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Murder in the Hollywood Hills

Podcast Murder in the Hollywood Hills
NBC News
Kristi Johnson was shopping at a mall in Los Angeles when a man invited her to a photo shoot for the next Bond film. That afternoon, the 21-year-old got into he...
More
True CrimeNewsSociety & Culture

Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • 6 – Sisterhood
    Women who’d been targeted by Kristi’s killer fight for justice, and one of them confronts him face-to-face.
    --------  
    38:25
  • 5 – Let’s Make A Deal
    A trial comes to a surprising conclusion.
    --------  
    38:59
  • 4 – A Bad Actor
    After a tip line is established in Kristi’s case, calls come in from other women who describe terrifying encounters with a predator. 
    --------  
    39:12
  • 3 – The Girl with the Hibiscus Tattoo
    Detectives interview a suspect even as they search for Kristi.
    --------  
    35:43
  • 2 – The Man at the Mall
    Investigators search for a mystery man who promises young women fame and fortune.
    --------  
    29:32

More True Crime podcasts

Trending True Crime podcasts

About Murder in the Hollywood Hills

Kristi Johnson was shopping at a mall in Los Angeles when a man invited her to a photo shoot for the next Bond film. That afternoon, the 21-year-old got into her little white sportscar and drove to the shoot location up in the Hollywood Hills. She was never seen alive again. In Dateline’s latest podcast, Keith Morrison takes us to the city of dreams for the story of a smooth-talking predator who lured young women into a nightmare with promises of fame and fortune. It’s the story of how he evaded justice for years. But most of all, it’s the story of a group of women who banded together to lock him up for good. Beginning Tuesday, March 26th you can listen to the latest episodes of Murder in the Hollywood Hills, completely free. To begin listening now, subscribe to Dateline Premium on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.
Podcast website

Listen to Murder in the Hollywood Hills, My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Murder in the Hollywood Hills: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 12:06:24 AM