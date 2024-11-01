Powered by RND
Mother Knows Death

Nicole Angemi & Maria Q. Kane
Mother Knows Death with Nicole Angemi (@Mrs_Angemi) and her daughter, Maria Q. Kane (@MariaQKane), is a weekly podcast focusing on pathology, forensics, death, ...
  • Michelle Trachtenberg, Preppy Princeton Murder, Gene Hackman, Content Creator Pees on Groceries, and More!
    📺 Watch this Episode On today’s MKD, we discuss the shocking deaths of Michelle Trachtenberg and Gene Hackman in addition to Karen Huger's DUI sentencing. In true crime, we cover a man who killed his brother then ate his eyeball, an influencer who peed on groceries, and a nurse who may lose her eyes after a patient's attack. Lastly, in other death news, we talk about a couple who sat next to a corpse on a plane. Want to submit your shocking story? Email [email protected] Support The Show: 🧠 Join The Gross Room 🖤 Sponsors 🔬 Buy Nicole's Book 🥼 Merch Follow: 🎙️ Mother Knows Death 🔪 Nicole 🪩 Maria 📱 TikTok More Info: 📰 Newsletter 📃 DisclaimerSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    1:01:26
  • Bird Drops Severed Human Hand, Alec Baldwin Shooting PTSD, Grilled Cheese Stabbing, and More with Reporter, Clodagh Meaney!
    📺 Watch this Episode Today, we are joined by Sunday World Reporter, Clodagh Meaney, to get into the latest pathology in the news! We get into Alec Baldwin's PTSD, a bird carrying a severed hand, an accidental grilled cheese stabbing, a Pennsylvania hospital shooting, a pen cap stuck in a man's lung, and pollution issues with scented wax. Follow Clodagh: IG (@clodagh.meaney) // TikTok (@clodaghmeaneycrime) // X (@ClodaghMeaney_) Podcast: Crime World // Website: SundayWorld.com Want to submit your shocking story? Email [email protected] Support The Show: 🧠 Join The Gross Room 🖤 Sponsors 🔬 Buy Nicole's Book 🥼 Merch Follow: 🎙️ Mother Knows Death 🔪 Nicole 🪩 Maria 📱 TikTok More Info: 📰 Newsletter 📃 DisclaimerSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    55:50
  • IVF Mixup, Delta Payoff, Bobby Hull CTE, Columbine Survivor Dies, Teen Injects Himself with Butterfly Remains, and More!
    📺 Watch this Episode On today’s MKD, we discuss Bobby Hull's posthumous diagnosis and Delta's cash offer for the Toronto plane crash victims. In true crime, we cover a Columbine survivor's death, a woman who beat her husband with a sex toy, a man who impersonated a state trooper, and a woman who poisoned her family with cake found dead. Lastly, in medical news, we talk about a teen who injected himself with butterfly remains, a woman who discovered her leg pain was from parasites, a dad accused of faking brain tumors, and a horrific IVF mixup. Want to submit your shocking story? Email [email protected] Support The Show: 🧠 Join The Gross Room 🖤 Sponsors 🔬 Buy Nicole's Book 🥼 Merch Follow: 🎙️ Mother Knows Death 🔪 Nicole 🪩 Maria 📱 TikTok More Info: 📰 Newsletter 📃 DisclaimerSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    1:23:44
  • Toronto Plane Crash, Jack the Ripper Identified, Kohberger DNA, Conair Lawsuit, Shark Bites Off Woman's Hands, and More!
    📺 Watch this Episode On today’s MKD, we kick off the week discussing a model who's suing Conair over disfigurement, the Toronto plane crash, a woman who lost her hands after a shark attack, and a woman mauled to death by a Hippo while on vacation. Turning to true crime, we get into new developments about Jack the Ripper and updates surrounding DNA in the Bryan Kohberger case. Lastly, in medical news, we talk about a potential new use for Ozempic, and USB urethral sounding. Want to submit your shocking story? Email [email protected] Support The Show: 🧠 Join The Gross Room 🖤 Sponsors 🔬 Buy Nicole's Book 🥼 Merch Follow: 🎙️ Mother Knows Death 🔪 Nicole 🪩 Maria 📱 TikTok More Info: 📰 Newsletter 📃 DisclaimerSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    1:17:43
  • BONUS: Sex Sent Me to the ER
    📺 Watch this Episode Happy Valentine's Day! On today's very special Valentine's episode, we discuss a variety of unusual foreign bodies, bad experiences with urethral sounding, and traumatic sex injuries that sent lovers to the ER. Want to submit your shocking story? Email [email protected] Support The Show: 🧠 Join The Gross Room 🖤 Sponsors 🔬 Buy Nicole's Book 🥼 Merch Follow: 🎙️ Mother Knows Death 🔪 Nicole 🪩 Maria 📱 TikTok More Info: 📰 Newsletter 📃 DisclaimerSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    30:40

About Mother Knows Death

Mother Knows Death with Nicole Angemi (@Mrs_Angemi) and her daughter, Maria Q. Kane (@MariaQKane), is a weekly podcast focusing on pathology, forensics, death, and more! Each week, they will discuss related topics in the news followed up by External Exams with special guests. Enjoy! 📺 Watch - www.youtube.com/c/MrsAngemi 🧠 Join The Gross Room - www.thegrossroom.com 🎙 Follow the Show - www.instagram.com/motherknowsdeath 🔬 Nicole's Book - www.theduramater.com/book 🥼 Merch - www.bonfire.com/store/theduramater
