IVF Mixup, Delta Payoff, Bobby Hull CTE, Columbine Survivor Dies, Teen Injects Himself with Butterfly Remains, and More!
📺 Watch this Episode On today’s MKD, we discuss Bobby Hull's posthumous diagnosis and Delta's cash offer for the Toronto plane crash victims. In true crime, we cover a Columbine survivor's death, a woman who beat her husband with a sex toy, a man who impersonated a state trooper, and a woman who poisoned her family with cake found dead. Lastly, in medical news, we talk about a teen who injected himself with butterfly remains, a woman who discovered her leg pain was from parasites, a dad accused of faking brain tumors, and a horrific IVF mixup. Want to submit your shocking story? Email [email protected]
