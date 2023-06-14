Which companies are on the cutting edge of artificial intelligence? What’s the next major breakthrough in healthcare? How do iconic brands reinvent themselves t...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 61
Hacking into the wellness industry with Fast Company's 'Future Me' Docuseries
When you have a chronic illness or debilitating condition, you start turning to alternatives for answers. This is what one of our colleagues did. Fast Company Video Producer and host of the new docuseries “Future Me,” Emma Wheylin, takes us through her biohacking journey. She tried out the Peak Brain Institute and the BallancerPro where she learned a lot about lymphatic drainage.
Yaz chatted with Fast Company Senior Staff Writer Liz Segran and Senior Editor Amy Farley about what the direct-to-consumer Daily Harvest’s recall and lawsuits reveal about how unregulated food startups are. They dove into how this resulted in several hospital visits, emergency surgeries, and thousands of dollars in healthcare costs. It came down to a novel ingredient called tara flour.
Also, for more info about Fast Company premium, check out: https://www.fastcompany.com/premium
6/28/2023
35:05
It's time to ban right turns on red lights
Pedestrian and cyclist deaths have hit their highest levels in 40 years. There’s one major way we could bring those numbers down and that’s if we got rid of the law that allows drivers to turn right on red. Yaz spoke with Fast Company contributing writer David Zipper. David is a visiting fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School, and he focuses on road safety, climate change, and the future of micromobility, among other things.
And Fast Company Executive Editor Mike Hofman sat down with Jason Del Rey about his latest book, “Winner Takes All.” In it, he explores the rivalry between Amazon and Walmart and the traditional retail giant’s attempts to reinvent itself.
For more on the right-on-red ban, you can read David's article here: https://www.fastcompany.com/90908929/its-time-for-a-nationwide-ban-of-right-on-red?partner=rss&utm_source=rss&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss+fastcompany&utm_content=rss
6/21/2023
36:00
Introducing 'Computer Freaks' - Chapter One: The Dollhouse
After World War II, the U.S. had to change the way it communicated if it was going to keep up with the Soviets in the Cold War, especially once Sputnik was launched. It was the vision of a Missouri boy called Lick that would solve those communication issues and spark the creation of the internet.
6/19/2023
37:48
Fast Company announces its Queer 50 list for 2023
To discuss this year’s just-announced list, ‘Fast Company’ staff writer Pavithra Mohan joined us for a behind-the-scenes look. For a bit of context, the Queer 50 is an annual list that ‘Fast Company’ puts together of the most impressive LGBTQ women and nonbinary folks in business and technology. Covering a range of industries, this year’s list focuses on leaders within the Queer community who are both activists and advocates, fighting for trans rights, reproductive justice, pay equity, inclusion, and other compelling issues, which involve the latest in AI, VR, and AR tech, too.
Yaz also sat down with one of our honorees, Folx Health CEO Liana Guzmán, to chat about affirmative healthcare in a time where LGBTQ rights are being eroded.
6/14/2023
30:22
Are we all going to start using the new Apple Vision Pro headset?
On today's episode, Yaz chats with Fast Company senior writer Mark Sullivan about what's happening with Apple these days. And we learn about the latest biotech research in menopause with Fast Company senior writer Ainsley Harris.
Which companies are on the cutting edge of artificial intelligence? What’s the next major breakthrough in healthcare? How do iconic brands reinvent themselves to appeal to the next generation? Most Innovative Companies is where tech, business, and innovation convene. Join host Yasmin Gagne as she brings you the latest innovations transforming business and society—and highlights the companies that are reshaping industries and culture.