Money Unscripted - On Money Unscripted, we share your stories and get helpful money insights from Fidelity pros. From careers to caregiving, paying for college to planning for ret...
  • Year-end money moves: Deadlines and limits
    To help you start the new year strong, check out our year-end financial checklist. Join Money Unscripted host Ally Donnelly and Fidelity’s Leanna Devinney to see how to make the most of your 401(k), how to stay on top of HSA contribution limits and deadlines, and how to master strategies like tax-loss harvesting. 6 year-end deadlines to know: https://www.fidelity.com/learning-center/personal-finance/year-end-money-deadlines5 tax moves to consider before year-end: https://www.fidelity.com/learning-center/personal-finance/yearend-tax-planning-2023 What is an HSA and how does it work? https://www.fidelity.com/learning-center/money-unscripted/hsaRoth IRAs -- What to know: https://www.fidelity.com/learning-center/money-unscripted/roth-IRA View all episodes here: https://www.fidelity.com/learning-center/money-unscripted   Have a comment or episode idea? Email us at [email protected].  New episodes drop bi-weekly on Tuesdays.  Be sure to follow, like, and share Money Unscripted!   © 2024 FMR LLC. All rights reserved. 
    14:36
  • The pros and cons of 401(k) loans
    Maybe your car breaks down or an unexpected medical bill pops up. You need money and don’t have enough in the bank. What if you borrowed the cash from your 401(k)? On this episode of Fidelity’s Money Unscripted, join host Ally Donnelly for a deep dive on 401(k) loans. We look at how they work, how much you can borrow and what to consider before tapping your retirement savings.  Thinking about a 401(k) loan? https://www.fidelity.com/viewpoints/financial-basics/taking-money-from-401k?ccsource=401kLoan_pod  How to save for emergencies: https://www.fidelity.com/viewpoints/personal-finance/save-for-an-emergency?ccsource=401kLoan_pod  View all episodes here: https://www.fidelity.com/learning-center/money-unscripted.  New episodes drop bi-weekly on Tuesdays.  Have a comment or episode idea? We’d love to hear from you! Email us at [email protected].  Be sure to follow, like, and share Money Unscripted!   © 2024 FMR LLC. All rights reserved. 
    15:31
  • What is a health care proxy and how to get one
    The Bakers had just sent their daughter off to college when they got terrible news. She had been hurt in an accident and was in a coma. Because Baylie was a legal adult and didn’t have a health care proxy, her parents could not make medical decisions on her behalf. On this episode of Money Unscripted from Fidelity Investments, learn why this document is so important for any unmarried, adult child. Ally Donnelly talks with Fidelity's David Peterson to understand what a health care proxy is, how to get one, and the important conversations you need to have to help protect your family.  For more info on health care proxies, check out:  https://www.fidelity.com/learning-center/personal-finance/health-care-proxies    Learn more about the Baker Family’s mission at: www.baylieswish.org.  Watch all Money Unscripted episodes here: https://www.fidelity.com/learning-center/money-unscripted?ccsource=HCProxy_pod.  New episodes drop bi-weekly on Tuesdays.  Have a comment or episode idea? We’d love to hear from you! Email us at [email protected].  Be sure to follow, like, and share Money Unscripted!   © 2024 FMR LLC. All rights reserved.
    20:02
  • Make the most of a career change
    A career change can be exciting. And a little daunting. Whether you’re 25 or 55, there are important things you can do to try and make the most out of the financial end of the equation. On this episode of Fidelity’s Money Unscripted, host Ally Donnelly and Fidelity pro Meredith Stoddard cover it all—from salaries and benefits to stock options and rolling over your old 401(k).  Check out Fidelity’s career planning resources: https://www.fidelity.com/learning-center/life-events/career-planning?ccsource=pod_092424  See what you can do with your old 401(k): https://www.fidelity.com/viewpoints/retirement/what-to-do-with-an-old-401k?ccsource=pod_092424  View all episodes here: https://www.fidelity.com/learning-center/money-unscripted?ccsource=CareerChange_pod New episodes drop bi-weekly on Tuesdays. Have a comment or episode idea? We’d love to hear from you! Email us at [email protected]. Be sure to follow, like, and share Money Unscripted! ©2024 FMR LLC. All rights reserved.
    19:42
  • Life insurance: Protecting your loved ones
    You know life insurance is important. And maybe you have some coverage through your employer. But how much do you really need? How does it work? And what’s the difference between term and whole life insurance? Join us on Money Unscripted from Fidelity Investments as host Ally Donnelly and Regional Planning Consultant Amy Sutton explore ways to help you protect your loved ones. Learn more about life insurance: https://www.fidelity.com/viewpoints/wealth-management/things-to-know-about-life?ccsource=pod_091024 Determine your coverage need: https://www.fidelity.com/life-insurance/life-insurance-planning/how-much-life-insurance?ccsource=pod_091024 Considering term life insurance? Get your quote:https://digital.fidelity.com/prgw/digital/termquote/?ccsource=pod_091024 Watch all of our episodes here: https://www.fidelity.com/learning-center/money-unscripted. New episodes drop bi-weekly on Tuesdays. Have a comment or episode idea? We’d love to hear from you! Email us at [email protected]. Be sure to follow, like, and share Money Unscripted! ©2024 FMR LLC. All rights reserved.
About Money Unscripted

On Money Unscripted, we share your stories and get helpful money insights from Fidelity pros. From careers to caregiving, paying for college to planning for retirement, it’s the personal side of finance–jargon and judgment free. Join host Ally Donnelly every other Tuesday, because it’s your life–get your money’s worth. Have a question, comment or episode idea? We’d love to hear from you! Email us at [email protected]. Join us at Fidelity.com/MoneyUnscripted. Investing involves risk, including risk of loss. Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, Member NYSE, SIPC(https://www.sipc.org/), 900 Salem Street, Smithfield, RI 02917
