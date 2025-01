What is a health care proxy and how to get one

The Bakers had just sent their daughter off to college when they got terrible news. She had been hurt in an accident and was in a coma. Because Baylie was a legal adult and didn’t have a health care proxy, her parents could not make medical decisions on her behalf. On this episode of Money Unscripted from Fidelity Investments, learn why this document is so important for any unmarried, adult child. Ally Donnelly talks with Fidelity's David Peterson to understand what a health care proxy is, how to get one, and the important conversations you need to have to help protect your family. For more info on health care proxies, check out: https://www.fidelity.com/learning-center/personal-finance/health-care-proxies Learn more about the Baker Family’s mission at: www.baylieswish.org. Watch all Money Unscripted episodes here: https://www.fidelity.com/learning-center/money-unscripted?ccsource=HCProxy_pod. New episodes drop bi-weekly on Tuesdays. Have a comment or episode idea? We’d love to hear from you! Email us at [email protected] . Be sure to follow, like, and share Money Unscripted! © 2024 FMR LLC. All rights reserved.