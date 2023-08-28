Money Assistant with Nicole Lapin and Nicole LApIn

Meet Money Assistant

On Money Assistant, financial expert and New York Times Bestselling author Nicole Lapin and her AI sidekick Nicole LApIn, powered by investing assistant Magnifi, combine the best elements of human nature and technology to help guests take actionable steps towards financial freedom. In each episode, the cohosts help someone who needs a money assistant; whether it's picking up the pieces after losing money in a romance scam, unlocking the secrets to retirement planning, investing for the first time, and beyond. Money Assistant is a podcast on a mission: democratizing wealth for all. Meet Magnifi, your investing assistant, here. Advisory services are offered through Magnifi LLC, a SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Money Assistant is a sponsored podcast, by Magnifi.