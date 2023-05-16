Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Moms of Tweens and Teens

Moms of Tweens and Teens

Podcast Moms of Tweens and Teens
Podcast Moms of Tweens and Teens

Moms of Tweens and Teens

Sheryl Gould
The Moms of Tweens and Teens podcast offers encouragement, expert advice, and equips moms with a deeper understanding of the unique needs of their tween or teen...
Kids & Family
The Moms of Tweens and Teens podcast offers encouragement, expert advice, and equips moms with a deeper understanding of the unique needs of their tween or teen... More

Available Episodes

5 of 82
  • Empowering Your Kid To Become Bully-Proof / Interview with Rich Grogan
    Master Rich Grogan is a Master Martial Artist, 6th Degree Black Belt, and a Bully Proof & Self-Defense Expert with over 40 years of experience. Having personally experienced bullying as a victim, bystander, and parent of his own child being bullied, he has made it his life’s work to empower kids, parents, teens, and adults with hope and the self-confidence to believe in themselves to Become Bully Proof.Today we talk about Rich’s new book, Becoming Bully Proof.Let’s dive in! What you will learn:Has bullying become worse in recent years?How do we help to bully-proof our kids? What are the ABCs of being bully-proof?What are some of the common mistakes that we make as parents that disempower our kids when they are experiencing bullying?What should parents say to empower their kids if they are being bullied?What questions does every parent need to know the answer to regarding bullying?Where to find Rich, his book and links mentioned in podcast:WebsitePodcastInstagramFacebookYouTubeCheck out our Moms of Tweens and Teens website HERESign up for our Moms of Tweens and Teens newsletter HERE Find more encouragement, wisdom, and resources: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/momsoftweensandteens/ Join our Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Momsoftweensandteens Find awesome resources on MOTTs University: https://www.mottsuniversity.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/momsoftweensandteens/ Sheryl also has an Inner Circle weekly Parenting Program with a community of like-minded moms, personal coaching, and tons of resources to equip and support you to love well, navigate the challenges and meet your tween and teen’s unique needs during these pivotal years. Get on the waitlist to get all the details and to be the first to know when it opens! https://momsoftweensandteens.lpages.co/waiting-list-for-membe...
    5/23/2023
    56:48
  • The Motherload: Parenting Without Losing Your Ever-Loving Mind / Interview with Meredith Ethington
    Hi Friend,If you are feeling tired today and weighed down by the daily grind of being a mom and all the responsibilities.Or you’re feeling like a bad mom or here because you need some encouragement today. I’m so glad that you’re here listening becauseMy special guest today is Meredith Ethington, and you are going to feel super encouraged and reassured after listening.Today, we get into the real, honest, and humorous about the job of being a mom.Meredith is an award-winning writer and is here today to talk about her recently published book, The Mother Load, Surviving the Daily Grind Without Losing Your Ever-Loving Mind.Her blog, Perfection Pending, and her writing are viewed by hundreds of thousands every day that want to see the real side of motherhood and know that they are not alone. She is the  co-owner and editor at Filterfreeparents.com In this episode, we talk about the mental load we carry as moms and the expectations we put on ourselves, as well as challenges with depression and anxiety and how to be present and show up for our kids. The nuggets of wisdom Meredith shares will help you to feel a little less crazy and a whole lot less alone.Let's dive in!Where to buy Meredith's book and find her:The Mother Load, Surviving the Daily Grind Without Losing Your Ever-Loving MindFacebookInstagramTwitterPerfection Pending BlogFilter Free Parents WebsiteWhat you will learn:The mental load we carry as moms.Nuggets of wisdom to make us feel less crazy and a whole lot less alone.What our deepest roots of desire are, and how that affects our parenting. The expectations moms put on themselves. The taboo subject of strugglingCheck out our Moms of Tweens and Teens website HERESign up for our Moms of Tweens and Teens newsletter HERE Find more encouragement, wisdom, and resources: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/momsoftweensandteens/ Join our Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Momsoftweensandteens Find awesome resources on MOTTs University: https://www.mottsuniversity.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/momsoftweensandteens/ Sheryl also has an Inner Circle weekly Parenting Program with a community of like-minded moms, personal coaching, and tons of resources to equip and support you to love well, navigate the challenges and meet your tween and teen’s unique needs during these pivotal years. Get on the waitlist to get all the details and to be the first to know when it opens! https://momsoftweensandteens.lpages.co/waiting-list-for-membe...
    5/16/2023
    48:59
  • How To Support Your Teen to Get a Positive Vision For Their Future, Interview with Deepali Vyas
    Deepali Vee - yas is the founder and CEO of Fearless+. Fearless+ is a digital platform that Deepali describes as LinkedIn Meets TikTok meets MasterClass. I wish my kids would have had something like Fearless plus when they were in middle school and high school. Fearless plus is kind of like a virtual resume that motivates and inspires kids to share their stories, hobbies and experiences. It’s a place where they develop the skills they need to be successful as well as connecting them with opportunities, mentors, colleges, and employers And it’s fun!I am excited to have you hear more about Deepali and what she is doing to empower the next generation to succeed.Let’s dive in!What you will learn:Which three character traits do kids need to develop in order to succeed?What are the main challenges that students face today that make it difficult to succeed in school?How does the Fearless+ platform help our kids?How can parents help prepare their kids to help prepare for the reality of the real world?How important is work experience?What are some things parents can do to help their tweens and teens to be successful in school and in the real world?Where to find Deepali:Deepali’s Fearless+ profile LinkedInInstagramTikTokFacebookCheck out our Moms of Tweens and Teens website HERESign up for our Moms of Tweens and Teens newsletter HERE Find more encouragement, wisdom, and resources: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/momsoftweensandteens/ Join our Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Momsoftweensandteens Find awesome resources on MOTTs University: https://www.mottsuniversity.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/momsoftweensandteens/ Sheryl also has an Inner Circle weekly Parenting Program with a community of like-minded moms, personal coaching, and tons of resources to equip and support you to love well, navigate the challenges and meet your tween and teen’s unique needs during these pivotal years. Get on the waitlist to get all the details and to be the first to know when it opens! https://momsoftweensandteens.lpages.co/waiting-list-for-membe...
    5/9/2023
    47:44
  • How A Mom of Ten Found Systems That Worked and Now Helps Other Moms To Do The Same, Interview with Laura Hernandez
    Who here feels exhausted and overwhelmed with how much you have to get done on a daily basis? Do you often feel disorganized and like you're flying by the seat of your pants most of the time?Do you notice that you feel resentful a lot because you're tired of doing all the things, all the time, for all the people?Well, help is here.My special guest is Laura Hernandez, who is the founder of Mama Systems. Laura and her husband, Tony, are raising ten children in the Dallas area. In the past four and a half years, they have added six new children to their family... three biologically and three through adoption. Laura’s large and unconventional family forced her to create systems that helped her family run smoothly. As a result, it reduced her daily workload, and her house became a place of peace. Today we talk about systems in our homes - why and how to create them and how it can reduce decision fatigue, restore our sanity and create peace in our homes.Let’s dive in! What you will learn:How do moms decide which systems to implement? What changes did you begin to see in your family once you implemented various systems?What if you are a person that struggles with systems - where do you start?How do you motivate your kids?How would you encourage moms to get their kids on board, especially the mom that is starting this with older kids?What are some tried and true systems that you have implemented that have created more peace and time for yourself?How to teach your kids systems so they can become more independent and responsible.Where to find Laura:Laura's freebie to her self-care guide -  https://www.mamasystems.net/self-care Mamasystems.netFacebookInstagramYouTubeCheck out our Moms of Tweens and Teens website HERESign up for our Moms of Tweens and Teens newsletter HERE Find more encouragement, wisdom, and resources: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/momsoftweensandteens/ Join our Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Momsoftweensandteens Find awesome resources on MOTTs University: https://www.mottsuniversity.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/momsoftweensandteens/ Sheryl also has an Inner Circle weekly Parenting Program with a community of like-minded moms, personal coaching, and tons of resources to equip and support you to love well, navigate the challenges and meet your tween and teen’s unique needs during these pivotal years. Get on the waitlist to get all the details and to be the first to know when it opens! https://momsoftweensandteens.lpages.co/waiting-list-for-membe...
    4/11/2023
    50:49
  • How To Support Your Daughter to Make Healthy Friendships During Middle School, Interview with Amy Weatherly
    Ugh. Middle school friends can be so challenging. And many of us, including myself, can carry the feelings of rejection or the belief that we won’t be accepted by “those” women, or something is wrong with me and I’m just not likable or pretty or funny or smart enough, and we feel isolated and lonely. Today, my special guest is Amy Weatherly, who is so relatable, honest, and has a down-to-earth sense of humor.  Amy is on the show to talk about her latest book that she co-authored with Jess Johnson for our middle school girls about friendship,  I'll Be There (And Let's Make Friendship Bracelets): A Girl's Guide to Making and Keeping Real-Life Friendships. Amy and Jess created a Facebook page called Sister, I Am With You, which currently has over a million followers, where they get real about the ins and outs, the ups and down, and all the in-betweens of friendship. You have probably seen her face on The Today Show, MSN.com, Good Morning America, Yahoo.com, Love What Matters, Focus on the Family, and of course, her own social media pages where she loves building communities of women who support each other fiercely.Let’s dive in!What you will learn:Prioritizing friendships.How social media has made us lonelier.Why do so many of us struggle with being people pleasers?Popularity vs. belonging.Changing our mindset around friendships.How we all struggle with friendships even if no one is talking about it.Being a friend that is not easily offended.How moms and caregivers can come alongside their tweens and teens when they are struggling with friendships. Where to find Amy:Book for 8-12-year-olds: I'll Be There (And Let's Make Friendship Bracelets): A Girl's Guide to Making and Keeping Real-Life Friendships.Book for teens and adults: Check out our Moms of Tweens and Teens website HERESign up for our Moms of Tweens and Teens newsletter HERE Find more encouragement, wisdom, and resources: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/momsoftweensandteens/ Join our Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Momsoftweensandteens Find awesome resources on MOTTs University: https://www.mottsuniversity.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/momsoftweensandteens/ Sheryl also has an Inner Circle weekly Parenting Program with a community of like-minded moms, personal coaching, and tons of resources to equip and support you to love well, navigate the challenges and meet your tween and teen’s unique needs during these pivotal years. Get on the waitlist to get all the details and to be the first to know when it opens! https://momsoftweensandteens.lpages.co/waiting-list-for-membe...
    4/11/2023
    55:43

About Moms of Tweens and Teens

The Moms of Tweens and Teens podcast offers encouragement, expert advice, and equips moms with a deeper understanding of the unique needs of their tween or teen and how to meet them where they’re at and support them to thrive. Sheryl Gould is the Founder of Moms of Tweens and Teens, a nationally recognized Parenting Educator, Speaker, and Author ​of “S​OS: The Technology Guidebook for Parents of Tweens and Teens, Get The Answers You Need, Keep Them Safe and Enjoy Your Kids Again”​ and the forthcoming book, “You're Not Crazy, You’re Not A Bad Parent, And No Your Adolescent Doesn’t Really Hate You.”
