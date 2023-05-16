How To Support Your Daughter to Make Healthy Friendships During Middle School, Interview with Amy Weatherly
Ugh. Middle school friends can be so challenging. And many of us, including myself, can carry the feelings of rejection or the belief that we won't be accepted by "those" women, or something is wrong with me and I'm just not likable or pretty or funny or smart enough, and we feel isolated and lonely. Today, my special guest is Amy Weatherly, who is so relatable, honest, and has a down-to-earth sense of humor. Amy is on the show to talk about her latest book that she co-authored with Jess Johnson for our middle school girls about friendship, I'll Be There (And Let's Make Friendship Bracelets): A Girl's Guide to Making and Keeping Real-Life Friendships. Amy and Jess created a Facebook page called Sister, I Am With You, which currently has over a million followers, where they get real about the ins and outs, the ups and down, and all the in-betweens of friendship. You have probably seen her face on The Today Show, MSN.com, Good Morning America, Yahoo.com, Love What Matters, Focus on the Family, and of course, her own social media pages where she loves building communities of women who support each other fiercely.Let's dive in!What you will learn:Prioritizing friendships.How social media has made us lonelier.Why do so many of us struggle with being people pleasers?Popularity vs. belonging.Changing our mindset around friendships.How we all struggle with friendships even if no one is talking about it.Being a friend that is not easily offended.How moms and caregivers can come alongside their tweens and teens when they are struggling with friendships.