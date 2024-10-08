Mini Magic : A Witchcraft Podcast for Kids

A sabbat episode of Mini Magic chatting about the August 1st celebration of Lughnasadh (or Lammas). We going to go over the history and mythology, starting in Ancient Ireland with the god Lugh throwing honorary funeral games in celebration of his mother, and then give some suggestions for things kids can do with family or friends to make their Lughnasadh special.
We finish up with a listener question about Wicca. Remember you can always submit a question to be answered on the podcast by going to anchor.fm/minimagic.
Hosted by Andrea Stein, author of Brina: A Pagan Picture Book, C is for Coven, and Sunday the Sea Witch.
Find us online at moondustpress.com.
On Instagram @moondustpress.
On Facebook at facebook.com/moondustpress.com.
--------
17:20
18: Questions & Answers
Our very first all Q&A episode. This episode is exactly what it sounds like. You asked, I answer. We go through questions from listeners about a huge range of topics, like--Why don't we ever see boy witches? Are there pets that are considered witchy? Can witches fix things like in Harry Potter? Can humans understand animals? Join us for real life questions from real life kids, answered by a real life witch.
Remember you can always submit a question to be answered on the podcast by going to anchor.fm/minimagic.
Hosted by Andrea Stein, author of Brina: A Pagan Picture Book, C is for Coven, and Sunday the Sea Witch.
Find us online at moondustpress.com.
On Instagram @moondustpress.
On Facebook at facebook.com/moondustpress.com.
--------
12:19
17: Celebrating Litha
Mini Magic is back after a brief hiatus! On this special sabbat episode, we explore the summer solstice celebration of Litha, also sometimes called Midsummer. We chat about the origins of summer solstice celebrations, dating all the way back to the Stone Age with the construction of Stonehenge. Correspondences for plants, colors, and crystals are all covered before giving practical ideas for how kids can celebrate the solstice this year.
We finish with a listener question: Can witches and fairies be friends?
Hosted by Andrea Stein, author of Brina: A Pagan Picture Book, C is for Coven, and Sunday the Sea Witch.
Find us online at moondustpress.com.
On Instagram @moondustpress.
On Facebook at facebook.com/moondustpress.com.
--------
19:39
16: Kitchen Witchcraft with Madge
What is a kitchen witch? What do they really do? In this interview episode, Andi talks with Madge LaRue to break down what kitchen magic actually is and ways kids can start practicing it. Then we finish up with a listener question: Why are plants magic?
Hosted by Andrea Stein, author of Brina: A Pagan Picture Book and C is for Coven.
The latest Moon Dust Press book, Sunday The Sea Witch, can be found at SundayTheSeaWitch.com.
Find us online at moondustpress.com.
On Instagram @moondustpress.
On Facebook at facebook.com/moondustpress.com.
--------
22:19
15: Celebrating Beltane
A holiday episode of Mini Magic all about Beltane, the cross quarter fire festival. We go from origins of Beltane in Ireland and Scotland to correspondences like colors, herbs, and crystals. Then we move into modern celebrations of Beltane and suggestions for how kids can mark this day, like making a mini indoor maypole, crowning themselves the May Queen or King, and leaving an offering for the fairies.
We finish with a listener question: What is Luna's favorite Goddess Girls book, and are there flowers associated with certain sabbat days like Ostara?
Listeners are also briefly introduced to the latest Moon Dust Press book, Sunday The Sea Witch. More information and pre-orders can be found at SundayTheSeaWitch.com.
Hosted by Andrea Stein, author of Brina: A Pagan Picture Book and C is for Coven.
Find us online at moondustpress.com.
On Instagram @moondustpress.
On Facebook at facebook.com/moondustpress.com.