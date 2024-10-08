Mini Magic : A Witchcraft Podcast for Kids

15: Celebrating Beltane

A holiday episode of Mini Magic all about Beltane, the cross quarter fire festival. We go from origins of Beltane in Ireland and Scotland to correspondences like colors, herbs, and crystals. Then we move into modern celebrations of Beltane and suggestions for how kids can mark this day, like making a mini indoor maypole, crowning themselves the May Queen or King, and leaving an offering for the fairies. We finish with a listener question: What is Luna's favorite Goddess Girls book, and are there flowers associated with certain sabbat days like Ostara? Listeners are also briefly introduced to the latest Moon Dust Press book, Sunday The Sea Witch. More information and pre-orders can be found at SundayTheSeaWitch.com. Hosted by Andrea Stein, author of Brina: A Pagan Picture Book and C is for Coven. Find us online at moondustpress.com. On Instagram @moondustpress. On Facebook at facebook.com/moondustpress.com.