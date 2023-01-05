The Mindset and Motivation Podcast provides a weekly dose of inspiration to keep you on track to reaching your highest goals and maintaining a growth mindset. T... More
Use These 2 Words to Trick Your Brain Into Not Giving Up
Life is not stress-free…. Every day we face choices and obstacles that we struggle to overcome. But if we fall prey to our feelings and thoughts, we stunt our ability to take action, and action is what leads us to our goals. So on today's #CabralConcept 2642, I want to share with you my personal mantra for helping me persevere day in and day out in hopes that it will help you too - Enjoy the show and let me know what you thought!
5/1/2023
16:18
Here’s Why You Need More “Hygge” In Your Life
We live in a stressful world… So, it is important that we take time away from the daily rush to relax and enjoy life. I recently learned about a Danish concept that I'm excited to share with you today. It can be hard to describe but I think it is important to understand it and figure out how we can incorporate it into our lives. So join me on today's #CabralConcept 2635 where I share with you what this concept is and why everyone needs a little more "hygge" in their life - Enjoy the show and let me know what you thought!
4/24/2023
21:30
Develop This 1 Daily Discipline for Success
Somedays it feels like you couldn't possibly add just one more thing… But what if that "one more thing" could open up a world of possibility for you and ultimately change your subconscious and empower you to reach your goals? Today I want to consider looking at adding this ONE new practice into your daily routine that I think could change your life in a magnificent and positive way. Join me on today's #CabralConcept 2628 where we go over why developing just one daily discipline can help spur more positive thoughts, feelings, and actions and help you achieve success in any area of your life - Enjoy the show and let me know what you thought!
4/17/2023
19:11
Re-Evaluating & Better Optimizing Your 2023 Plan
Believe it or not, we are already into a new 90-day calendar and so it's time to check in on how your first "12-Week Year" went... What were your wins? Where did you fall short? How could you have done better? Are those goals even still important to you? We'll be going through the specific questions you should be asking yourself all while thinking how these next 12 weeks can be even better. Tune into today's #CabralConcept 2621 on how to re-evaluate & better optimize your 2023 plan - Enjoy the show and let me know what you thought!
4/10/2023
20:55
How to Overcome “The 6 Ghosts of Fear”
What are you afraid of? We all have something that makes us scared but is fear stopping you from taking action in your life? On today's show, I want to go over The 6 Ghosts of Fear that may be holding you back from living your life to the fullest. Join me on today's #CabralConcept 2614 for my tips on recognizing what is getting in the way of your success and how to overcome it - Enjoy the show and let me know what you thought!
The Mindset and Motivation Podcast provides a weekly dose of inspiration to keep you on track to reaching your highest goals and maintaining a growth mindset. This show will allow you to discover your passion and purpose for living life to the fullest with a weekly dose of Monday Motivation. After seeing over 250,000 client appointments in his private practice, Dr. Cabral has come online to share what he has seen to work in the real world - It’s now time to shift your mindset and gain the motivation you need to achieve your greatest good and potential!