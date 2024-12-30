In this episode, Mike shares his top 2 lessons from 2024. One of them is health and fitness related. And one of them is life related. Tune in for some real wisdom that can apply to your own journey.Cured Nutrition is offering 20% off their products site wide! Try their Serenity Gummies or CBN Oil here - https://www.curednutrition.com/?rfsn=6745101.eee1d3Want 20% off any Organifi product? This is an exclusive offer for Mind Over Macros listeners. Simply go to organifi.com/popfam and save 20% off any of their amazing products like green juice, red juice, or gold juice!Click here to take advantage of this offer!------------------------------------------------Click here to apply for coaching!For some amazing resources and to be a part of a badass community, join our FB group HEREThe personality assessment is now available online! Click here to take the assessment and find out what your personality tells us about the way you should be training and eating.Take the assessment here!To learn more about Neurotyping, visit www.neurotypetraining.comFollow Mike on IG at @coach_mike_millner
38:41
Coaches Compass: Simple Marketing Calendar
In this episode of the Coaches Compass, Mike breaks down an easy way to set up your marketing calendar each month so you have intent and purpose behind your daily actions. Rather than just posting daily content and hoping for the best.
27:12
Don't Celebrate This Holiday
In this episode, Mike explains the best first step to a successful cut phase that most people skip. There's a holiday that takes place in January that you don't want to be a part of. Tune in to find out what it is!
32:17
Don't Make This Fat Loss Mistake
In this episode, Mike explains a common mistake that many people make during this time of year. It's the difference between being able to see progress through the ups and downs of life.. or constantly feeling like you're starting over. Tune in to learn more!
23:33
Coaches Compass: Stop Posting Daily Content
In this episode, Mike explains why you should stop posting daily content. And what to do instead.
A perfect blend of science and practical application in the fitness and nutrition world. Host Mike Millner discusses ways to improve your health, your relationship with yourself, and how to accomplish your fitness goals... focusing on the most important factor: mindset.