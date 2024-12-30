Coaches Compass: Simple Marketing Calendar

In this episode of the Coaches Compass, Mike breaks down an easy way to set up your marketing calendar each month so you have intent and purpose behind your daily actions. Rather than just posting daily content and hoping for the best. Cured Nutrition is offering 20% off their products site wide! Try their Serenity Gummies or CBN Oil here - https://www.curednutrition.com/?rfsn=6745101.eee1d3Want 20% off any Organifi product? This is an exclusive offer for Mind Over Macros listeners. Simply go to organifi.com/popfam and save 20% off any of their amazing products like green juice, red juice, or gold juice!Click here to take advantage of this offer!------------------------------------------------Click here to apply for coaching!For some amazing resources and to be a part of a badass community, join our FB group HEREThe personality assessment is now available online! Click here to take the assessment and find out what your personality tells us about the way you should be training and eating.Take the assessment here!To learn more about Neurotyping, visit www.neurotypetraining.comFollow Mike on IG at @coach_mike_millner