Millionaire Mindsets is a podcast hosted by entrepreneurs & investors Xavier Miller & Deanna Kent. This podcast promotes financial literacy & person... More
Available Episodes
5 of 192
20 Years Of Real Estate Game in 60 Minutes Pt. 2 with Welby Accely
On this episode we discussed how to properly buy property, how to spot a scammer, why you want your contractor to fear you, how everyone can purchase real estate, not knowing he was a millionaire for 3 years, why buying real estate without a plan is not a win and more.
Follow Welby on all platforms @AtMyBest197
Follow the show on Instagram @millionaire.mindsetspod and your host @OfficialXaviermiller
Hit the link below to subscribe, rate & review our podcast to be eligible for our first giveaway https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/millionaire-mindsets/id1447814331
This week’s Sponsors:
Magnolia Tax Services: Contact our partners at Magnolia Tax Services today for a consultation and get a $100 credit towards your service by clicking the link below https://calendly.com/marshallmts/millionairemindsets
The Keys to Podcasting Course: Are you ready to start your own podcast or are you looking for some help scaling your podcast to the next level? Then we have just what you need! The Keys to Podcasting Course is available today for only $47 at https://thekeystopodcasting.com
(To become an official sponsor of the millionaire Mindsets Podcast and purchase advertising space, please contact us at
[email protected])
This Week’s Trusted Partners:
The Car Rental Blueprint: Click here to Purchase "The Car Rental Blueprint" to learn how to make 5K a month in passive income in the rental car industry. Use promo code "MMPOD" for 50% off!!
https://www.carrentalblueprint.com/of... (Rental Course Only)
https://www.carrentalblueprint.com/ev... (Ultimate Rental Car Blueprint Bundle Deal)
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/millionairemindsets/support
4/30/2023
1:02:13
20 Years Of Real Estate Game in 60 Minutes with Welby Accely
On this episode we discussed how Welby became a real estate millionaire, losing it all 3x in real estate before taking off, why buying real estate without a plan is not a win and more.
Follow Welby on all platforms @AtMyBest197
Follow the show on Instagram @millionaire.mindsetspod and your host @OfficialXaviermiller
Intro Song: https://music.apple.com/us/album/get-...
This week’s Sponsors:
Contact our partners at Magnolia Tax Services today for a consultation and get a $100 credit towards your service by clicking the link below https://calendly.com/marshallmts/millionairemindsets
Are you ready to start your own podcast or are you looking for some help scaling your podcast to the next level? Then we have just what you need! The Keys to Podcasting Course is available today for only $47 at https://thekeystopodcasting.com
If you're interested in learning how to invest in cryptocurrency and make money, purchase my Official Crypto Guide today while it’s on sale for $50! https://millionaire-mindsets-academy.teachable.com/p/xavier-miller-s-official-crypto-guide
(To become an official sponsor of the millionaire Mindsets Podcast and purchase advertising space, please contact us at
[email protected])
Affiliates:
Click here to Purchase Brian and George's course "The Car Rental Blueprint" to learn how to make 5K a month in passive income in the rental car industry. Use promo code "MMPOD" for 50% off!!
https://www.carrentalblueprint.com/of... (Rental Course Only)
https://www.carrentalblueprint.com/ev... (Ultimate Rental Car Blueprint Bundle Deal)
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/millionairemindsets/support
4/24/2023
1:02:27
$350k in a Day from Real Estate Construction with Abram Mitchell
On this episode we discussed how Abram made $350,000 in a day, experiencing droughts in business & why they’re necessary, the responsibility that comes with financial success, taking losses, how to get in new construction and more.
Follow Abram on all platforms @AbramMitchell_
Follow the show on Instagram @millionaire.mindsetspod and your host @OfficialXaviermiller
Intro Song: https://music.apple.com/us/album/get-...
This week’s Sponsors:
Contact our partners at Magnolia Tax Services today for a consultation and get a $100 credit towards your service by clicking the link below https://calendly.com/marshallmts/millionairemindsets
Are you ready to start your own podcast or are you looking for some help scaling your podcast to the next level? Then we have just what you need! The Keys to Podcasting Course is available today for only $47 at https://thekeystopodcasting.com
If you're interested in learning how to invest in cryptocurrency and make money, purchase my Official Crypto Guide today while it’s on sale for $50! https://millionaire-mindsets-academy.teachable.com/p/xavier-miller-s-official-crypto-guide
(To become an official sponsor of the millionaire Mindsets Podcast and purchase advertising space, please contact us at
[email protected])
Affiliates:
Click here to Purchase Brian and George's course "The Car Rental Blueprint" to learn how to make 5K a month in passive income in the rental car industry. Use promo code "MMPOD" for 50% off!!
https://www.carrentalblueprint.com/of... (Rental Course Only)
https://www.carrentalblueprint.com/ev... (Ultimate Rental Car Blueprint Bundle Deal)
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/millionairemindsets/support
4/16/2023
1:02:26
Ignorance is a Trillion Dollar Industry with Daraine Delevante
On this episode we discussed why isolation is necessary when changing your life, why credit bureaus don’t want you to have good credit, getting collections removed from your report, consumer law, building a 800 credit score and more.
Follow Daraine on all platforms @DaraineDelevante
Follow the show on Instagram @millionaire.mindsetspod and your host @OfficialXaviermiller
Intro Song: https://music.apple.com/us/album/get-...
This week’s Sponsors:
Contact our partners at Magnolia Tax Services today for a consultation and get a $100 credit towards your service by clicking the link below https://calendly.com/marshallmts/millionairemindsets
Are you ready to start your own podcast or are you looking for some help scaling your podcast to the next level? Then we have just what you need! The Keys to Podcasting Course is available today for only $47 at https://thekeystopodcasting.com
If you're interested in learning how to invest in cryptocurrency and make money, purchase my Official Crypto Guide today while it’s on sale for $50! https://millionaire-mindsets-academy.teachable.com/p/xavier-miller-s-official-crypto-guide
(To become an official sponsor of the millionaire Mindsets Podcast and purchase advertising space, please contact us at
[email protected])
Affiliates:
Click here to Purchase Brian and George's course "The Car Rental Blueprint" to learn how to make 5K a month in passive income in the rental car industry. Use promo code "MMPOD" for 50% off!!
https://www.carrentalblueprint.com/of... (Rental Course Only)
https://www.carrentalblueprint.com/ev... (Ultimate Rental Car Blueprint Bundle Deal)
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/millionairemindsets/support
4/11/2023
1:02:08
How This 22 Year Old Built a Million Dollar Clothing Brand with Kayla Parilla
On this episode we discussed how Kayla built a 7 figure clothing brand, art of going viral, marketing strategies, managing finances and more. Follow Kayla on all platforms @KaylaParilla
Follow the show on Instagram @millionaire.mindsetspod and your host @OfficialXaviermiller
Intro Song: https://music.apple.com/us/album/get-...
This week’s Sponsors:
Contact our partners at Magnolia Tax Services today for a consultation and get a $100 credit towards your service by clicking the link below https://calendly.com/marshallmts/millionairemindsets
Are you ready to start your own podcast or are you looking for some help scaling your podcast to the next level? Then we have just what you need! The Keys to Podcasting Course is available today for only $47 at https://thekeystopodcasting.com
If you're interested in learning how to invest in cryptocurrency and make money, purchase my Official Crypto Guide today while it’s on sale for $50! https://millionaire-mindsets-academy.teachable.com/p/xavier-miller-s-official-crypto-guide
(To become an official sponsor of the millionaire Mindsets Podcast and purchase advertising space, please contact us at
[email protected])
Affiliates:
Click here to Purchase Brian and George's course "The Car Rental Blueprint" to learn how to make 5K a month in passive income in the rental car industry. Use promo code "MMPOD" for 50% off!!
https://www.carrentalblueprint.com/of... (Rental Course Only)
https://www.carrentalblueprint.com/ev... (Ultimate Rental Car Blueprint Bundle Deal)
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/millionairemindsets/support
Millionaire Mindsets is a podcast hosted by entrepreneurs & investors Xavier Miller & Deanna Kent. This podcast promotes financial literacy & personal growth to millennials with lively discussions & tips on topics such as entrepreneurship, investing, saving, personal growth and more. For more information visit, https://www.mmindsetspod.com/ Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/millionairemindsets/support