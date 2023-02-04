Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Xavier Miller
  • 20 Years Of Real Estate Game in 60 Minutes Pt. 2 with Welby Accely
    On this episode we discussed how to properly buy property, how to spot a scammer, why you want your contractor to fear you, how everyone can purchase real estate, not knowing he was a millionaire for 3 years, why buying real estate without a plan is not a win and more. Follow Welby on all platforms @AtMyBest197
    4/30/2023
    1:02:13
  • 20 Years Of Real Estate Game in 60 Minutes with Welby Accely
    On this episode we discussed how Welby became a real estate millionaire, losing it all 3x in real estate before taking off, why buying real estate without a plan is not a win and more. Follow Welby on all platforms @AtMyBest197
    4/24/2023
    1:02:27
  • $350k in a Day from Real Estate Construction with Abram Mitchell
    On this episode we discussed how Abram made $350,000 in a day, experiencing droughts in business & why they're necessary, the responsibility that comes with financial success, taking losses, how to get in new construction and more. Follow Abram on all platforms @AbramMitchell_
    4/16/2023
    1:02:26
  • Ignorance is a Trillion Dollar Industry with Daraine Delevante
    On this episode we discussed why isolation is necessary when changing your life, why credit bureaus don't want you to have good credit, getting collections removed from your report, consumer law, building a 800 credit score and more. Follow Daraine on all platforms @DaraineDelevante
    4/11/2023
    1:02:08
  • How This 22 Year Old Built a Million Dollar Clothing Brand with Kayla Parilla
    On this episode we discussed how Kayla built a 7 figure clothing brand, art of going viral, marketing strategies, managing finances and more. Follow Kayla on all platforms @KaylaParilla
    4/2/2023
    57:52

About Millionaire Mindsets

Millionaire Mindsets is a podcast hosted by entrepreneurs &amp; investors Xavier Miller &amp; Deanna Kent. This podcast promotes financial literacy &amp; personal growth to millennials with lively discussions &amp; tips on topics such as entrepreneurship, investing, saving, personal growth and more. For more information visit, https://www.mmindsetspod.com/ Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/millionairemindsets/support
