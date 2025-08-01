Powered by RND
  • Episode 144: Larry Dahlberg - The Hunt for Big Fish
    Larry Dahlberg didn’t just fish—he redefined the very essence of the sport. As the creator and host of the groundbreaking TV series, "The Hunt for Big Fish," Larry captivated audiences for over two decades with a rare blend of adventure, expertise, and innovation that set a new standard for what fishing could be. More than a television host, Larry was a true visionary and master angler. He had an uncanny ability to read water, analyze structure, understand thermoclines and bait movement, and then apply that knowledge to target species most had only dreamed of. Whether it was giant peacock bass in the jungle or Nile perch in remote African rivers, Larry consistently arrived in unfamiliar territory and fished it better than most locals—often teaching guides new strategies for their own waters. Over a span of 27 years, Larry traveled to 87 countries, armed with custom-made plugs, advanced sonar, and a tackle arsenal built for any possibility. His five-minute TV segments delivered more trophy-class fish than many full-length series combined. While world records almost certainly passed through his hands, Larry never cared for the spotlight—he fished for the love of the chase and the thrill of discovery. Larry also developed several highly influential flies, including the iconic Dahlberg Diver and the introduction of the Flashabou fly, both of which were groundbreaking innovations at the time. His lure designs were equally ahead of their time, with creations like the Whopper Plopper and Clackin’ Crayfish standing out as some of the most effective baits in modern fishing. Larry isn’t just an expert fisherman—he’s the embodiment of what it means to be a complete angler. His knowledge, creativity, and relentless curiosity have left an indelible mark on the sport. For us, sharing a few days with Larry was not only a privilege—it was one of the greatest gifts we’ve ever received.
    --------  
    1:54:42
  • Episode 143: Oliver White - Fly Fishing Adventures & Entrepreneurship
    Oliver White is a world-renowned fly fishing guide, lodge owner, entrepreneur, and conservationist whose career bridges wild rivers and Wall Street. He began his guiding journey in college after a skiing injury, quickly developing a reputation as a skilled and passionate angler. This passion led him from the rivers of North Carolina to international waters in Argentina and the Bahamas. Along the way, a chance encounter with hedge fund manager Bill Ackman opened the door to a brief but formative stint in finance, sharpening White’s business acumen and laying the groundwork for his future as a fishing industry entrepreneur. In 2008, White channeled that experience into building Abaco Lodge in the Bahamas, followed by partnerships in other elite destinations like South Fork Lodge in Idaho, which he co-owns with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. His lodges have become known not only for their world-class fishing but also for their immersive guest experiences and commitment to sustainability. White continues to guide and host trips around the world, sharing his expertise with a growing community of anglers while advocating for the health of the ecosystems they explore. A dedicated conservationist, White co-founded Indifly, a nonprofit that empowers Indigenous communities through sustainable fly fishing tourism. The organization has helped transform remote villages like Rewa in Guyana into thriving ecotourism hubs, ensuring local control and environmental stewardship. In recognition of his contributions to angling, conservation, and community development, White was recently honored with the 2025 Heritage Award by the American Museum of Fly Fishing—the highest distinction the museum bestows. His life reflects a rare blend of adventure, entrepreneurship, and social impact.
    --------  
    1:18:26
  • Episode 142: Dean Butler - One Of The Best To Ever Do It
    I’m not exactly sure when I first met Dean Butler, but I remember the moment well—he carried an unmistakable aura of quiet assurance. Being an Aussie with that indelible accent only added to the intrigue. Dean had the weathered look only the high seas can carve into a fisherman’s face, hair, and attire. And that smile—like someone who’d just robbed a bank and knew he was going to get away with it. Long before I met him, Dean's reputation was already etched into the billfish world. Years ago, I became a disciple of Tom Evans and his tarpon game, and I’d heard about the two of them—catching all the world-record marlin you see in The Book. Dean’s done a lot in his fishing life. Sure, he’s caught his own marlin records. But I can’t help thinking one of his finest moments was gaffing Enrico Compozzi’s 735-pound marlin on 6-pound test—truly one for the ages. Or maybe it was that 600-pounder he gaffed for Evans, the one that broke the gaffs clean in half. That’s who Dean Butler is—a fisherman through and through. As Lefty once said, “Dean Butler is the best all-around fisherman in the world.” In 2015, Tom was inducted into the IGFA Hall of Fame. Dean followed in 2023. No doubt about it: Dean Butler and Tom Evans were the greatest marlin fly-fishing team ever assembled. On today’s podcast, we travel to Homosassa, Florida, to finally catch up with Dean—and hear the remarkable story of one of fishing’s true legends.
    --------  
    1:35:53
  • Episode 141: Capt. Bou Bosso - The Lawyer
    Bou Bosso is a fiery, articulate man that seeks out every ounce of everything he touches or talks about. We’ve seen his antics on the water chasing tournaments wins on the hit tarpon television show he created, “Silver Kings." It’s when he explodes at the man on his bow, you ask yourself why the discord… There really is no reason for all this but maybe it’s the will and perfection in others that he demands from himself? At a very young age he pursed giant bonefish while wading down the beach in front of his parents home in Islamorada, Florida. These fish deeply hit home and a life in guiding for him was a no brainer. At one point he thought of a more structured life. His father was a lawyer so he studied hard and passed the bar and a law practice was briefly dappled with. But the magnetic energy of the the ocean and the fish that he loved pulled him back to it, where he could create the magic he loved, watching giant Tarpon jumping out of it! On today's podcast, Bou weaves us through his compelling life’s story, filled with some heavy ups and downs and clearly explaining how he got back on top of his game…
    --------  
    1:35:04
  • Episode 140: Julian Robertson - Super J
    When athletes reflect on their careers, it's often the friendships that shine brightest—long after the trophies have gathered dust. One of my favorite people from those years is Julian Robertson. Julian first fished the Don Hawley in 2006. He was a young angler then—full of energy, curiosity, and kindness. His smile and bright eyes radiated joy. I loved spending time with him, fielding the endless stream of questions he’d throw my way. He didn’t notch his first tournament win until 2013, when he and Captain Joe Rodriguez took home the Golden Fly Tarpon Tournament title. Fast forward twelve years to 2025, and Julian has firmly established himself as one of the sport's greats—with victories in all three major tarpon tournaments: the Gold Cup, two Don Hawley titles, and two Golden Fly wins. Only four anglers have ever won all three, and if Julian takes the Gold Cup again this year, he'll be the only one to win each tournament twice. But beyond his achievements on the water, Julian is an even better father and husband—to his two children, Julian IV and Josephine (Jinny), and his wife Claire. On today’s podcast, we dive into his journey in the world of fishing, the tournament circuit, his father’s legacy with the Tiger Fund, and the pursuit of Junior World Records with his son.
    --------  
    1:40:38

About Mill House Podcast

With a passion for storytelling, Mill House is more than a fishing podcast. Comprised of in-depth conversations with innovators, legends, and pioneers of the outdoors, we expose untold and compelling stories from industry leaders.
