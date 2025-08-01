Episode 144: Larry Dahlberg - The Hunt for Big Fish
Larry Dahlberg didn’t just fish—he redefined the very essence of the sport. As the creator and host of the groundbreaking TV series, "The Hunt for Big Fish," Larry captivated audiences for over two decades with a rare blend of adventure, expertise, and innovation that set a new standard for what fishing could be.
More than a television host, Larry was a true visionary and master angler. He had an uncanny ability to read water, analyze structure, understand thermoclines and bait movement, and then apply that knowledge to target species most had only dreamed of. Whether it was giant peacock bass in the jungle or Nile perch in remote African rivers, Larry consistently arrived in unfamiliar territory and fished it better than most locals—often teaching guides new strategies for their own waters.
Over a span of 27 years, Larry traveled to 87 countries, armed with custom-made plugs, advanced sonar, and a tackle arsenal built for any possibility. His five-minute TV segments delivered more trophy-class fish than many full-length series combined. While world records almost certainly passed through his hands, Larry never cared for the spotlight—he fished for the love of the chase and the thrill of discovery.
Larry also developed several highly influential flies, including the iconic Dahlberg Diver and the introduction of the Flashabou fly, both of which were groundbreaking innovations at the time. His lure designs were equally ahead of their time, with creations like the Whopper Plopper and Clackin’ Crayfish standing out as some of the most effective baits in modern fishing.
Larry isn’t just an expert fisherman—he’s the embodiment of what it means to be a complete angler. His knowledge, creativity, and relentless curiosity have left an indelible mark on the sport. For us, sharing a few days with Larry was not only a privilege—it was one of the greatest gifts we’ve ever received.