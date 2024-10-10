Arguing Consent in Sexual Assault Cases: Analysis of U.S. v. Mendoza
In this episode of MJT, attorneys Rob Capovilla and Brad Simon discuss issues of consent in military sexual assault cases in light of the new CAAF case, U.S. v. Mendoza. Topics include capacity, charging, notice, due process, and defense strategies
--------
26:17
Peer Review Boards for Military Healthcare Providers
In this episode of MJT, attorney Robert Capovilla discusses medical peer review boards in the military, including the process, challenges, and defense strategies related to misconduct or breach of care allegations against doctors, nurses, and other healthcare providers.
--------
39:58
Best-Selling Author Dr. Patrick Morley Joins the Show
In this episode of Military Justice Today, Dr. Patrick Morley, best-selling author, Veteran, and faith leader discusses his new book, From Broken Boy to Mended Man, as well as several key principles for identifying and working through personal suffering.
--------
48:58
An Innocent Army Officer’s Fight for His Life
In this episode of MJT, a former Army Officer and client of Capovilla & Williams tells his story of being falsely accused of sexual assault. Topics include the process he went through from notification to final disposition, the fight over exculpatory evidence, and his advice to others in a similar situation.
--------
54:38
Digital Forensics Expert Kevin Peden Joins the Show
In this episode of Military Justice Today, Kevin Peden - one of the country’s top digital forensics experts - discusses the most important issues regarding the storage, accessibility, collection, and utilization of digital evidence in today’s high-stakes military and civilian cases.
Hosted by Robert Capovilla and Mickey Williams covering the full range of military law topics from all branches of the Armed Forces. Made possible in part by the law firm of Capovilla and Williams. Learn more at: www.MilitaryJusticeToday.com