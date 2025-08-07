The Future of Memberships: Smart Strategies to Boost Loyalty with SmartAC
Membership innovation is transforming the contractor-homeowner relationship, dramatically improving customer loyalty and profitability. Josh Teekell, Founder and CEO of SmartAC.com, shares how sensor technology and software integrations redefine traditional HVAC memberships. Discover how reducing physical visits from twice to once a year, leveraging real-time monitoring, and offering tiered membership plans can boost signup rates, increase retention, and significantly reduce costs.Join us as we discuss: [2:09] The evolution (or lack thereof) of memberships and why they're critical for retention[6:22] Boosting the value of memberships through real-time data collection[17:53] ServiceTitan's integration with SmartAC and important KPIsCheck out these resources we mentioned during the podcast:ServiceTitan Marketplace Smart ACPantheon 2025SmartAC.com Leads IntegrationSmartAC.com/servicetitan
The Growth-Ready Contractor’s Playbook: HR, Payroll, and Performance That Scale
Contractors know the pain of a chaotic back office. Between recruiting, onboarding, payroll, and compliance, it's easy for things to spiral into a full-blown admin dumpster fire. In this episode, Miter CEO and Co-founder Connor Watumull shares how to put out those flames forever. Hear how Miter's integration with ServiceTitan helps contractors modernize their operations, reduce manual tasks, and build stronger, more loyal teams. Connor explains why onboarding is the most important loyalty test, how to turn your hiring process into a recruiting advantage, and what the most successful contractors are doing to scale without drowning in paperwork.Join us as we discuss: [1:07] How platforms like Miter help growing contractors with their admin tasks[9:38] The biggest mistakes contractors make with hiring and onboarding[23:15] Payroll headaches and how Miter can help you fix themCheck out these resources we mentioned during the podcast:QuickbooksSageADPPaychex Acumatica NetSuite
Implementation, Unfiltered: A Real-World Look at ServiceTitan Onboarding
Ever wonder what your first steps are after you sign on with ServiceTitan? In this episode, we sit down with Kyle Urquart, Enterprise Implementation Consultant at ServiceTitan, to break down the entire implementation process: what it looks like, who's involved, what tends to go wrong, and how to make it go right. Kyle brings a unique perspective, having been both a ServiceTitan user and now a consultant guiding commercial contractors through onboarding. He walks us through each phase of implementation, from kickoff and data discovery to testing, training, go-live, and the all-important hypercare period. Join us as we discuss: [2:23] What to expect during the implementation process[7:19] The "wow" moments customers experience during setup[15:54] How training works (and why it never really ends)
Job Costing Masterclass: From Generics, Pricing, Purchasing, to Inventory
Job costing is essential for sustainable business growth, and no one explains it better than Tim McGuire, Owner of High Winds Success. With decades of experience across ServiceTitan and large multi-location contractors, Tim breaks down the fundamentals of job costing and how to implement it inside ServiceTitan. From the importance of burdened labor rates to starting with generic Pricebook items, Tim shares a pragmatic path to more profitable operations. He also discusses how tools like Pricebook Pro and dynamic pricing can elevate your costing accuracy over time.Join us as we discuss: [4:14] Job costing basics and finding opportunities for improvement[12:14] Calculating tech labor costs beyond hourly rates[19:54] Linked materials in dynamic pricing and inventory tracking[27:06] Change management issues with job-related purchasingCheck out these resources we mentioned during the podcast:Pricebook ProDynamic Pricing Overview
Onboarding ServiceTitan: What Roofing Exterior Contractors Need to Know
ServiceTitan onboarding for exteriors can be complex, but for Andrew Mussio, VP of Marketing and Innovation at WeatherPro Exteriors, it's also transformative. In this episode, Andrew shares how his experience scaling A1 Garage Door with ServiceTitan shaped his approach to WeatherPro's digital transition. From replacing paper-based processes to streamlining phones and implementing custom dashboards, Andrew walks through the key milestones and what he'd do differently if starting over. If you're exploring how to implement ServiceTitan in exterior remodeling, roofing, or siding, Andrew offers tactical advice and first-hand insights on maximizing adoption and impact.Join us as we discuss:[5:09] How ServiceTitan's Phones and Reporting features elevated WeatherPro's operations[11:37] Why you should map out your team's workflows before onboarding ServiceTitan[18:13] How Scheduling Pro alleviates the customer form fill headacheCheck out these resources we mentioned during the podcast:Phones ProReportsCustom DashboardsPricebookScheduling Pro
Mastering ServiceTitan is your guide to getting the most out of ServiceTitan. Each episode, ServiceTitan power users share their strategies and success stories to give you real, actionable advice on how to leverage ServiceTitan for your business. Whether you’re new to ServiceTitan, or have been on the platform for years, you'll hear how businesses just like yours have transformed their operations, improved efficiencies, and accelerated their growth. If you need to master ServiceTitan, you're in the right place.
