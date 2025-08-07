Implementation, Unfiltered: A Real-World Look at ServiceTitan Onboarding

Ever wonder what your first steps are after you sign on with ServiceTitan? In this episode, we sit down with Kyle Urquart, Enterprise Implementation Consultant at ServiceTitan, to break down the entire implementation process: what it looks like, who's involved, what tends to go wrong, and how to make it go right. Kyle brings a unique perspective, having been both a ServiceTitan user and now a consultant guiding commercial contractors through onboarding. He walks us through each phase of implementation, from kickoff and data discovery to testing, training, go-live, and the all-important hypercare period. Join us as we discuss: [2:23] What to expect during the implementation process[7:19] The "wow" moments customers experience during setup[15:54] How training works (and why it never really ends)