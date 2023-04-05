Pastor Mark Driscoll is a Jesus-following, mission-leading, church-serving, people-loving, Bible-preaching pastor. He’s grateful to be a nobody trying to tell e... More
Available Episodes
28 Signs of the Ahab Spirit
The spirit of Ahab works in men to make them passive, fearful and weak. Do you know any guys like that?
Listen to learn the 28 signs of the Ahab spirit.
5/4/2023
46:27
Nuclear Mind Melt: Can Believers Access Supernatural Power Today?
What do Stormy Daniels, the Wall Street charging bull, Jezebel, and Ahab have in common? In 1 Kings 18:41-46, Pastor Mark preaches on the activity of unholy spirits and the presence of the Holy Spirit throughout history, as the same demons that empowered evil in Elijah's day empower evil today.
4/30/2023
1:02:47
Passive Men and Controlling Women: The Ahab and Jezebel Spirits Today
Have you noticed that our culture is filled with passive men and controlling women? What you may not know is that these demonic movements are empowered by the Jezebel and Ahab spirits, who have been at work since the days of Elijah. In this sermon, Pastor Mark tells that the story of Elijah gives context for real men, especially those who may struggle with the Ahab spirit and leave themselves vulnerable to the Jezebel spirit.
4/27/2023
56:51
Do Powerful Demons Run Religion and Government Through False Prophets?
Does a godless government making godless rules sound remotely familiar? The same demons that empowered the governmental leaders in Elijah's day empower many leaders in today's government. Since the Bible is both timeless and timely, Pastor Mark preaches from 1 Kings 18:20-40 on how we all ultimately must make a decision on whether we'll be slaughtered or saved.
4/23/2023
1:06:28
Liberal Churches & Dealing with Haters ft. Steve Deace from The Blaze
Pastor Mark Driscoll sits down with Steve Deace from Blaze Media to talk about the American church sliding to the left, and how to deal with the haters that come when you call that out.
