Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Mark Driscoll Audio in the App
Listen to Mark Driscoll Audio in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsReligion & Spirituality
Mark Driscoll Audio

Mark Driscoll Audio

Podcast Mark Driscoll Audio
Podcast Mark Driscoll Audio

Mark Driscoll Audio

Mark Driscoll
add
Pastor Mark Driscoll is a Jesus-following, mission-leading, church-serving, people-loving, Bible-preaching pastor. He’s grateful to be a nobody trying to tell e... More
Religion & SpiritualityChristianitySociety & CultureHistory
Pastor Mark Driscoll is a Jesus-following, mission-leading, church-serving, people-loving, Bible-preaching pastor. He’s grateful to be a nobody trying to tell e... More

Available Episodes

5 of 470
  • 28 Signs of the Ahab Spirit
    The spirit of Ahab works in men to make them passive, fearful and weak. Do you know any guys like that? Listen to learn the 28 signs of the Ahab spirit.
    5/4/2023
    46:27
  • Nuclear Mind Melt: Can Believers Access Supernatural Power Today?
    What do Stormy Daniels, the Wall Street charging bull, Jezebel, and Ahab have in common? In 1 Kings 18:41-46, Pastor Mark preaches on the activity of unholy spirits and the presence of the Holy Spirit throughout history, as the same demons that empowered evil in Elijah's day empower evil today.
    4/30/2023
    1:02:47
  • Passive Men and Controlling Women: The Ahab and Jezebel Spirits Today
    Have you noticed that our culture is filled with passive men and controlling women? What you may not know is that these demonic movements are empowered by the Jezebel and Ahab spirits, who have been at work since the days of Elijah. In this sermon, Pastor Mark tells that the story of Elijah gives context for real men, especially those who may struggle with the Ahab spirit and leave themselves vulnerable to the Jezebel spirit.
    4/27/2023
    56:51
  • Do Powerful Demons Run Religion and Government Through False Prophets?
    Does a godless government making godless rules sound remotely familiar? The same demons that empowered the governmental leaders in Elijah's day empower many leaders in today's government. Since the Bible is both timeless and timely, Pastor Mark preaches from 1 Kings 18:20-40 on how we all ultimately must make a decision on whether we'll be slaughtered or saved.
    4/23/2023
    1:06:28
  • Liberal Churches & Dealing with Haters ft. Steve Deace from The Blaze
    Pastor Mark Driscoll sits down with Steve Deace from Blaze Media to talk about the American church sliding to the left, and how to deal with the haters that come when you call that out.
    4/21/2023
    14:14

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About Mark Driscoll Audio

Pastor Mark Driscoll is a Jesus-following, mission-leading, church-serving, people-loving, Bible-preaching pastor. He’s grateful to be a nobody trying to tell everybody about Somebody. This channel features audio content from Mark Driscoll, including sermons and event teaching. Mark preaches about Jesus with a skillful mix of bold presentation, accessible teaching, and compassion for those who are hurting the most. For more great teaching resources visit markdriscoll.org
Podcast website

Listen to Mark Driscoll Audio, Recent Services (Audio Podcasts) and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Mark Driscoll Audio

Mark Driscoll Audio

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Mark Driscoll Audio: Podcasts in Family