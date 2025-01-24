From Washington D.C. to the Heart of America, Congressman Mark Alford takes you behind the scenes in D.C., Capitol Hill, and in the District, interviewing the great people he has the privilege and honor of working with to help shape our wonderful nation. Congressman Mark Alford has a deep passion for storytelling. With more than 35 years in media, crafting messages and communicating stories to the public, he now uses his talents in Washington, D.C., where he crosses paths with some of the most interesting people in the world. Using this platform as a megaphone to share those incredible stories, to ignite passion and spirit once again in America—that's what this podcast all about that.Mark Alford has worked across the country, including in West Palm Beach, Dallas, Houston, and Kansas City. Now in Washington, D.C., we hope you enjoy these episodes and find them interesting, enlightening, and inspiring for the future of America.For more information or to be on the show, please reach out to, [email protected]