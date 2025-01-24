Powered by RND
Mark Alford's Capitol Recap

Podcast Mark Alford's Capitol Recap
Congressman Mark Alford
From Washington D.C. to the Heart of America, Congressman Mark Alford takes you behind the scenes in D.C., Capitol Hill, and in the District, interviewing the g...
Government

Available Episodes

5 of 70
  • Mark Alford's Capitol Recap: Episode 1
    Diving into President Trump's first week, passing the Laken Riley Act, the Born Alive Act, and talking all things DOGE with Congressman Aaron Bean (FL-04). 
    --------  
    21:38
  • E66: Vicky Hartzler
    We’re talking with Vicky Hartzler—former MO-04 Congresswoman and now Commissioner for the U.S. International Religious Freedom Commission. Hear about what her USIRFC role means, her Senate race, and what she’s up to now!
    --------  
    20:50
  • Episode 65: The start of the 119th Congress, Laken Riley Act, Answering Constituent Comments
    --------  
    20:50
  • E64: Rep. Blake Moore (UT-01) | Vice Chairman, House Republican Conference
    (00:00) Introduction(01:17) Relationship: Utah and Missouri(02:34): Religion: Mormon Faith(10:17) Social Security++ much more!Follow us:X: @RepMarkAlfordInstagram: @RepMarkAlfordFacebook: @RepMarkAlford Website: alford.house.gov
    --------  
    20:21
  • E63: Rep. Jay Obernolte (CA-23) | Chairman - Bipartisan Task Force on Artificial Intelligence (AI)
    (00:00) Introduction(01:16) The Future of AI(04:13) Free Speech and AI(06:56) Name, Image, and Likeness with AI (10:40) Report: Bipartisan Task Force on AI(13:07) Energy Demand for AI(14:29) Military Warfare in the Age of AI & Battlefield Applications(15:47) The Future of Travel: Air Mobility(19:26) Getting Started in Video Game DevelopmentFollow us:X: @RepMarkAlfordInstagram: @RepMarkAlfordFacebook: @RepMarkAlford Website: alford.house.gov
    --------  
    20:32

About Mark Alford's Capitol Recap

From Washington D.C. to the Heart of America, Congressman Mark Alford takes you behind the scenes in D.C., Capitol Hill, and in the District, interviewing the great people he has the privilege and honor of working with to help shape our wonderful nation. Congressman Mark Alford has a deep passion for storytelling. With more than 35 years in media, crafting messages and communicating stories to the public, he now uses his talents in Washington, D.C., where he crosses paths with some of the most interesting people in the world. Using this platform as a megaphone to share those incredible stories, to ignite passion and spirit once again in America—that's what this podcast all about that.Mark Alford has worked across the country, including in West Palm Beach, Dallas, Houston, and Kansas City. Now in Washington, D.C., we hope you enjoy these episodes and find them interesting, enlightening, and inspiring for the future of America.For more information or to be on the show, please reach out to, [email protected]
