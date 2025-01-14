Powered by RND
Manifest with Tori DeSimone

Tori DeSimone & Studio71
EducationSelf-ImprovementHealth & WellnessMental Health

Available Episodes

5 of 275
  • Dry January, My Dad on Joe Rogan, & Family Stories | Let Me Call my Mom
    Tori and Karen DeSimone are ringing in the new year (but no longer saying Happy New Year) with a brand new episode of Let me Call my Mom on Manifest with Tori DeSimone! Mother/Daughter duo dive down fun rabbit holes like Christmas Eve Stories, what we did for the holidays, New Years resolutions, all while being bothered by Frankie!
    --------  
    1:03:00
  • 2025 Rebrand | Strategy Session, Life Audit, & 2025 Priorities
    Tori is back solo today to discuss 2024 reflections in the most transformative year of her life! Listen to what Tori learned last year and what lessons she's bringing into 2025 as we rebrand for a new year and have a strategy session with ourselves.
    --------  
    42:24
  • Leaning into Religion, Rediscovering Yourself, & Career Pivots with Lily Rakow
    Tori is joined today with Lily Rakow from the 80/20 Podcast, and the girls get deep! The two chat about how Lily rediscovered Religion and Faith, and how you too can get into it if it's something you're seeking.
    --------  
    1:08:23
  • Emergency Press Conference | Life Updates + Tea
    The Secret of Us deluxe edition was honestly the soft launch, right? Today I'm telling it all. The major life updates I hard launched on Instagram last weekend and how my life has totally changed in 2024 for the better in the most unexpected ways.
    --------  
    53:30
  • Let Me Call my Mom ft. my Grandma! | Christmas Episode
    It's 3 generations today on this installment of Let me Call my Mom on Manifest with Tori DeSimone. Tori and Karen are joined by Karen's Mom, Val! Tori's Grandma is in town from Idaho and the girls are gabbing about christmas traditions, Thanksgiving recap, wedding specials, growing up in California, and so much more!
    --------  
    52:15

About Manifest with Tori DeSimone

Manifest with Tori DeSimone is your go-to podcast for wellness practices, manifestation tools, productivity hacks, routine deep dives, mindfulness methods, and everything in-between. Join host Tori DeSimone every Monday as she discusses new ways to realign with your best self using tools and tactics that actually work with key takeaways each episode. Manifest with Tori DeSimone is sure to leave listeners feeling inspired, motivated, and passionate about their week ahead.  Tori DeSimone is a 25 year old entrepreneur, being in the social media space for over a decade with 2 brick and mortar fitness studios, and recently launched The Manifest Planner Co., a planner company based around productivity, wellness, and manifestation helping thousands around the world bring purpose to every day.  Subscribe to the ad-free version here: https://manifest.supercast.tech/ Business Inq: [email protected] For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]   We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4  Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/us/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy
