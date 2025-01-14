Let Me Call my Mom ft. my Grandma! | Christmas Episode

It's 3 generations today on this installment of Let me Call my Mom on Manifest with Tori DeSimone. Tori and Karen are joined by Karen's Mom, Val! Tori's Grandma is in town from Idaho and the girls are gabbing about christmas traditions, Thanksgiving recap, wedding specials, growing up in California, and so much more! We hope you enjoy this special episode! Looking for the Winter Arc Reinvention? Download the Reinvention Routine: https://tinyurl.com/5n8azjhk Transform yourself in the next 90 days.