From Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee on The Guiding Light to the first Black super-couple, Jesse and Angie on All My Children, Black soap actors have been on the canvas.
According to an executive at CBS, Black women overindex as soap watchers, which has led to the first new daytime soap in decades. Beyond the Gates debuted with a core Black family in February 2025. It’s an exciting time to be a Black soap fan.
Even though there’s been Black representation, Black writers and actors have often had to push to be more than sidekicks, according to soap writer Shannon Peace.
“You see the faces; they’re there,” Peace said. “But what are the storylines? Why do we still feel often like they’re being backgrounded or there being support staff, to prop [up] other characters or other families? And when I say other characters or other families, I mean white characters or white families.”
Peace said she doesn’t see that problem in primetime television, but it still exists in daytime.
“I feel in primetime mode, for the most part, they’ve done away with a Black sidekick, with a Black friend — that Black best friend — and you have Black characters in meaningful front-facing roles that are driving story. I don't see that in daytime.”
In the world of soaps, women’s issues take front-burner status
Irna Phillips created the cliff-hanger in broadcast storytelling and perfected the serial drama, first in radio, then on television. She mentored the creators of All My Children, One Life to Live, The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful. The latter two remain on television today. Phillips also created the television vixen, an archetype first seen on soap operas that still endures.
Agnes Nixon and married couple William and Lee Phillip Bell worked for Phillips in Chicago. Nixon was head writer of The Guiding Light. In 1962, she wanted to do a cancer storyline, about how uterine cancer is curable if caught in time. Doctors said women proactively asked for pPap smears after watching the character Bert Bauer struggle with her health. The Bells also ushered the sexual revolution into soaps in the 1970s, with glitz and glamor and pushing the envelope on sexuality.
Soap operas created complex and groundbreaking women-centered storylines. In 1964, Another World ran an abortion storyline. In 1971, All My Children’s biggest vixen, Erica Kane, was a married pregnant model who didn’t want to be a mother. That abortion storyline was disruptive because the character was not seen as the “right” woman to tell an abortion story. Rape storylines on soaps have played out for decades because the form allows real-time nuance with storytelling. Nothing is ever wrapped up in one “Very Special Episode.” The uniqueness of soaps, airing five days a week, allows for pioneering storytelling.
Meet Irna Phillips: The Queen of Daytime
Soap operas have long been trivialized as low-brow women’s entertainment. Even the term “soap” is pejorative when describing television. But there’s a deeper story to tell about the genre that changed storytelling on the small screen.
Irna Phillips doesn’t get enough credit for her creation. She’s the Chicago woman who birthed the daytime serial for radio in the 1930s and ushered it onto television in the 1950s. Phillips established staples in the genre like the cliff-hanger; she was a prolific writer who knew the daytime audience wanted to see their own problems in stories. As she summed it up in 1947: “[T]heir own conflicts, their own heartache, their hopes and their own dreams. Everything isn't happiness, is it? No.”
Beyond the melodrama and romantic escapism, soaps took bold risks, embracing social consciousness with groundbreaking women-centered storylines.
“Daytime dramas have grappled with social change and offered thoughtful explorations of romantic and familial relationships to an extent rarely seen in evening schedules, with controversial subject matter airing to little notice and thereby little upset,” said soap scholar and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee professor Elana Levine.
Whether you know it or not, soaps are a foundation of U.S. television. They’ve given us the medium’s longest-running scripted series — and worlds that do not end.
Natalie Moore is a senior lecturer at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. Follow her on X at @natalieymoore.
TRAILER: Stories Without End
Soap operas are the foundation of American television storytelling.
From early radio days in the 1930s to the invention of TV to streaming, soaps have endured by telling intergenerational family stories.
Daytime dramas are an important part of American television history and popular culture. It’s been said that television is socially ahead of movies. Soap operas take that social consciousness a step further. Rape, abortion, AIDS, LGBTQ+ storylines – before primetime or even mainstream America was ready.
But soaps have been written off as low-brow drivel for women. For decades, soaps routinely pushed serious social issues the general public didn’t even know about because they weren’t paying attention to them.
Take this journey to learn the history of soaps, the innovative creators who pushed social impact and how the genre was the moneymaker for networks for decades.
This is television's unique immersive storytelling.
Making Toni Morrison
Toni Morrison is widely considered one of America’s greatest writers. She published 11 novels and is the recipient of a Pulitzer, a Nobel and a Presidential Medal of Freedom. The Bluest Eye, Song of Solomon, Tar Baby, Sula and Beloved are just a few of her works that are considered great American classics.
Before she was a celebrated author, she was a pioneering editor at Random House, opening doors for a whole generation of Black writers, including Angela Davis, Huey P. Newton and Gayl Jones. Her editorship assembled a strong network of the most prominent Black intellectuals of the 20th century.
But Toni Morrison’s road to success was not a straight shot. She only published her first novel around 40 years old. And when she found her footing, she changed the face of American literature.
On the Making season finale, host Brandon Pope sits down with leading Toni Morrison scholars, including Dana Williams, Carolyn Denard, Autumn Womack and Courtney Thorsson, to unpack the trajectory of an American literary hero.
