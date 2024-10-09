Jason Kander and Ravi Gupta discuss the current civil war brewing in MAGA world and what Democrats can takeaway from it. Kander and Gupta then discuss Jimmy Carter's legacy as we head into the new year. This and more on the podcast that helps you, the 54% of the country that votes for progress in every election, convince your conservative friends and family members to join our majority. This is Majority 54!
Majority 54 is a MeidasTouch Network production. Theme music provided by Kemet Coleman. Special thanks to Diana Kander.
Majority 54 on Twitter: https://twitter.com/majority54
Jason on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JasonKander
Jason on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jasonkander/
Ravi on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RaviMGupta
Ravi on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ravimgupta
Ravi on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@RaviMGupta
Remember to subscribe to ALL the MeidasTouch Network Podcasts:
MeidasTouch: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/meidastouch-podcast
Legal AF: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/legal-af
MissTrial: https://meidasnews.com/tag/miss-trial
The PoliticsGirl Podcast: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/the-politicsgirl-podcast
The Influence Continuum: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/the-influence-continuum-with-dr-steven-hassan
Mea Culpa with Michael Cohen: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/mea-culpa-with-michael-cohen
The Weekend Show: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/the-weekend-show
Burn the Boats: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/burn-the-boats
Majority 54: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/majority-54
Political Beatdown: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/political-beatdown
On Democracy with FP Wellman: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/on-democracy-with-fpwellman
Uncovered: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/maga-uncovered
Coalition of the Sane: https://meidasnews.com/tag/coalition-of-the-sane
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Reflections on 2024
Jason Kander and Ravi Gupta discuss the bombshell House Ethics committee report on Matt Gaetz and respond to your questions from this Holiday season. This and more on the podcast that helps you, the 54% of the country that votes for progress in every election, convince your conservative friends and family members to join our majority. This is Majority 54!
Nominees in Trouble
Jason Kander is joined by special guest host Fred Wellman to discuss the House Ethics committee reversing course and voting to release their report on Matt Gaetz. This and more on the podcast that helps you, the 54% of the country that votes for progress in every election, convince your conservative friends and family members to join our majority. This is Majority 54!
The Case Against Vigilantism
Jason Kander and Ravi Gupta discuss the assassination of United Healthcare CEO and what different reactions tell us about America. Kander and Gupta then continue their discussion from the fallout of the 2024 election and take a look at how Democrats should respond to Trump's victory. This and more on the podcast that helps you, the 54% of the country that votes for progress in every election, convince your conservative friends and family members to join our majority. This is Majority 54!
The Hunter Pardon
Jason Kander and Ravi Gupta discuss President Biden pardoning his son Hunter and where Trump's cabinet nominations stand as we head closer to the new term. Kander and Gupta then continue their discussion from the fallout of the 2024 election and take a look at how Democrats should respond to Trump's victory. This and more on the podcast that helps you, the 54% of the country that votes for progress in every election, convince your conservative friends and family members to join our majority. This is Majority 54!
Watch Jason Kander's featured segment on 60 Minutes here: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/after-us-left-afghanistan-these-americans-helped-trapped-afghans-escape-60-minutes-transcript/
A weekly primer for progressives interested in knowing where the party is headed and persuading others to join our majority. Co-hosts Jason Kander and Ravi Gupta draw on their experience winning progressive campaigns in red states to understand the other side and how to flip them from red to blue.