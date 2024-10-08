Leading with Love: 3 Pillars for Transformational Leadership

Dr. Jane Lovas vision is to cause 1 million leaders who lead based on the 3 Pillars of Leading with Love, “Know ThySelf”, “Put Others First”, “Create Success For All”. She is a leadership and executive coach, speaker, author and podcast host. With a Ph.D. in Organizational Behavior and certified as a Stakeholder Centered Coach. The author of Leading with Love: 3 Pillars for Transformational Leadership coming summer of 2024. 2)Dr. Jane Lovas’ vision is to cause 1 million leaders who lead based on the 3 Pillars of Leading with Love, “Know Thy Self”, “Put Others First”, “Create Success for All”. She is a leadership and executive coach, speaker, author and podcast host. She has a Ph.D. in Organizational Behavior and is certified as a Stakeholder Centered Coach. The author of Leading with Love: 3 Pillars for Transformational Leadership coming summer of 2024. With a passion for reshaping organizational dynamics, Dr. Lovas stands as a visionary force in the field. When not focused on transforming leadership you can find her reading, at the beach or snow skiing or spending time with her family. Link to download Chapter 1 of Leading with Love: 3 Pillars for Transformational Leadership = https://www.lovasconsulting.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Leading-with-Love-Chapter-1-with-QR-Code.pdfWebsite: https://www.lovasconsulting.com/Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/janelovas/Sign up for 10Day Challenge: https://bit.ly/3PJk8qE