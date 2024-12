Zionism and The Black Church Explained by Dumisani Washington

In this thought-provoking video, Dumisani Washington delves into the controversial topic of Zionism and its relationship with the Black Church, offering a critical analysis and debunking common misconceptions. Join the discussion as he provides insight and challenges commonly held beliefs, shedding light on this complex intersection of faith and politics. Stay tuned for a deep dive into the historical context and modern implications of Zionism within the Black Church community. Dumisani Washington is the Founder and CEO of the Institute for Black Solidarity with Israel (IBSI) @IbsiNow, and the former Diversity Outreach Coordinator for the over 10-million-member Christians United for Israel (CUFI). He is also the host of the Truth to Power with Dumisani Washington radio program on the HNEW HD3 FM 102.7 in New York City as well as on all social media podcast platforms. Dumisani is a pastor, professional musician—graduate of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music—and author whose latest book is the second edition of Zionism & the Black Church: Why Standing with Israel Will be a Defining Issue for Christians of Color in the 21st Century. He and his wife, Valerie, have been married 36 years and have six children and three grandchildren.