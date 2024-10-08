Zionism and The Black Church Explained by Dumisani Washington
In this thought-provoking video, Dumisani Washington delves into the controversial topic of Zionism and its relationship with the Black Church, offering a critical analysis and debunking common misconceptions. Join the discussion as he provides insight and challenges commonly held beliefs, shedding light on this complex intersection of faith and politics. Stay tuned for a deep dive into the historical context and modern implications of Zionism within the Black Church community.
Dumisani Washington is the Founder and CEO of the Institute for Black Solidarity with Israel (IBSI) @IbsiNow, and the former Diversity Outreach Coordinator for the over 10-million-member Christians United for Israel (CUFI).
He is also the host of the Truth to Power with Dumisani Washington radio program on the HNEW HD3 FM 102.7 in New York City as well as on all social media podcast platforms.
Dumisani is a pastor, professional musician—graduate of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music—and author whose latest book is the second edition of Zionism & the Black Church: Why Standing with Israel Will be a Defining Issue for Christians of Color in the 21st Century.
He and his wife, Valerie, have been married 36 years and have six children and three grandchildren.
--------
31:08
God Humbling Donald Trump: Full Interview with Investigative Journalist (2024)
Watch the full interview where investigative journalist Troy Anderson delves into the topic of God wanting to humble Donald Trump in 2024. Join us as we explore the insights and revelations brought forth in this thought-provoking discussion. #trump #trumpnews #mdntv
TROY ANDERSON is a Pulitzer Prize–nominated investigative journalist and the author of The Military Guide to Armageddon, The Babylon Code, The Military Guide to Disarming Deception, and Trumpocalypse. He’s founder of the Inspire Literary Group, executive editor of The Return International, vice president of Battle Ready Ministries, founder of Prophecy Investigators, and cohost of the weekly YouTube news show Frontline. He lives with his family in Irvine, California. Find out more at www.troyanderson.us.
Troy Anderson is vice president and chief operations officer of Battle Ready Ministries, co-founder with Pastor Paul Begley of Revelation Watchers, and founder and editor-in-chief of the online news magazine Prophecy Investigators.
Troy Anderson Links: https://troyanderson.us https://www.revelationwatchers.com
--------
23:29
The WHO Power Grab Delayed but not Dead - Reggie Littlejohn
Reggie Littlejohn is a graduate of Yale Law School and a committed Catholic Christian.
As an attorney, she represented a Chinese refugee in her case for political asylum in the United States. This woman had been forcibly sterilized for having two children under China’s One Child Policy.
Ms. Littlejohn launched Women’s Rights Without Frontiers to combat forced abortion and sterilization in China.
You may read Ms. Littlejohn’s full bio here https://www.womensrightswithoutfronti...
.
--------
17:40
Every Black Life Matters on Wokeism
Join Kevin and Neil, the founders of Every Black Life Matters (EBLM), as they delve into the origins and global impact of "wokeism" in this eye-opening discussion. Learn how EBLM, sheds light on the differences between their organization and Black Lives Matter (BLM), and how the concept of wokeism draws inspiration from the civil rights movement. Gain valuable insights into the complexities of these movements and their implications on society.
--------
35:52
Leading with Love: 3 Pillars for Transformational Leadership
Dr. Jane Lovas vision is to cause 1 million leaders who lead based on the 3 Pillars of Leading with Love, “Know ThySelf”, “Put Others First”, “Create Success For All”.
She is a leadership and executive coach, speaker, author and podcast host. With a Ph.D. in Organizational Behavior and certified as a Stakeholder Centered Coach. The author of Leading with Love: 3 Pillars for Transformational Leadership coming summer of 2024.
When not focused on transforming leadership you can find her reading, at the beach or snow skiing or spending time with her family.
Link to download Chapter 1 of Leading with Love: 3 Pillars for Transformational Leadership = https://www.lovasconsulting.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Leading-with-Love-Chapter-1-with-QR-Code.pdfWebsite: https://www.lovasconsulting.com/Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/janelovas/Sign up for 10Day Challenge: https://bit.ly/3PJk8qE
