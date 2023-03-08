Welcome to the Madison County Milk House. Pull up a milk can and let's talk about what is happening in Madison County, NY. This monthly podcast updates Madiso...
Happy 200th Birthday Fenner!
Welcome to the Madison County Milk House Podcast. Hosted by Samantha Field the Madison County, NY Public Information Office. This is where we talk about the big topics both North and South of Rt. 20.On this episode we talk with Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz about the upcoming Bicentennial Celebration for the Town of Fenner, NY. www.townoffenner.com.Fenner was formed in 1823 from the towns of Cazenovia and SmithfieldFenner has always been an agricultural communityCelebration is on August 12, 2023 from 11:00 AM until 4:00 PM at the Fenner Town Hall - 3151 Fenner East Road.Come Meet Your NeighborsMCSO will be there with the SWAT Truck and Safe Child ID Food trucks, family fun and moreIf you have a question you would like answered here on the Madison County Milk House podcast simply email us at [email protected].
8/3/2023
24:27
Grow Your Business Here in Madison County
Welcome to the Madison County Milk House Podcast. Hosted by Samantha Field the Madison County, NY Public Information Office. This is where we talk about the big topics both North and South of Rt. 20.On this episode we talk with Melissa Davis, the Director of The Hub. Do you have an idea for a business? Or do you have a small business and you are looking for ways to expand or just have questions? The Hub can connect you with the right tools and knowledge to start or grow your business. The Hub is: a building at 20 Utica St. that offers co-working space and a collaborative environment; a robust variety of programming from workshops to networking, designed to support local entrepreneurs from idea to acceleration; resources that include funding opportunities, mentorship and professional advisors;If you have a question you would like answered here on the Madison County Milk House podcast simply email us at [email protected].
7/6/2023
39:45
Let's Go to the Fair, The Madison County Fair
Welcome to the Madison County Milk House Podcast. Hosted by Samantha Field the Madison County, NY Public Information Office. This is where we talk about the big topics both North and South of Rt. 20.On this episode we talk with Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz about the Madison County Fair. The fair runs from July 6-9, 2023 at the Fair Grounds in Brookfield, NY. Did you know the first Madison County Fair was recorded to be in 1839? It has always been centered around our rich agriculture. https://www.madisoncountyfairny.com/Take a listen and we hope to see you there!If you have a question you would like answered here on the Madison County Milk House podcast simply email us at [email protected].
6/30/2023
21:43
Supporting our Aging Population
Welcome to the Madison County Milk House Podcast. Hosted by Samantha Field the Madison County, NY Public Information Office. This is where we talk about the big topics both North and South of Rt. 20.On this episode we talk with Julie Harney, who is the Director for the Madison County Office for the Aging. If you are a senior, a caregiver, know a senior in need of assistance or just want to find out how you can volunteer go to https://www.ofamadco.org/ or call 315-697-5700.NY Caregivers Portal - https://newyork-caregivers.com/ Other resources for Caregivers https://aging.ny.gov/programs/caring-loved-one To report Elder Abuse in Madison County contact Adult Protective Services at 315-366-2211 or NYS Adult Protective Services Helpline at 1-844-697-3505.If you have a question you would like answered here on the Madison County Milk House podcast simply email us at [email protected].
6/23/2023
23:21
Hot Topics Impacting Madison County
Welcome to the Madison County Milk House Podcast. Hosted by Samantha Field the Madison County, NY Public Information Office. This is where we talk about the big topics both North and South of Rt. 20.On this episode we talk with Madison County Board Chairman John M. Becker about the migrant crisis, the long term sustainability of the Madison County Landfill, and other topics impacting Madison County. - Emergency Order passed May 19- Draft of changes to Soil and Water Conservation District Law- FAQ on Madison County Landfill If you have a question you would like answered here on the Madison County Milk House podcast simply email us at [email protected].
Welcome to the Madison County Milk House. Pull up a milk can and let's talk about what is happening in Madison County, NY. This monthly podcast updates Madison County residents and our surrounding communities on policies, current local issues and other topical information. Hosts Samantha Field and Ryan Coe interview Madison County employees and government officials about timely topics. If there are any questions you have or topics you would like discussed email [email protected].