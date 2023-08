Grow Your Business Here in Madison County

Welcome to the Madison County Milk House Podcast. Hosted by Samantha Field the Madison County, NY Public Information Office. This is where we talk about the big topics both North and South of Rt. 20.On this episode we talk with Melissa Davis, the Director of The Hub. Do you have an idea for a business? Or do you have a small business and you are looking for ways to expand or just have questions? The Hub can connect you with the right tools and knowledge to start or grow your business. The Hub is: a building at 20 Utica St. that offers co-working space and a collaborative environment; a robust variety of programming from workshops to networking, designed to support local entrepreneurs from idea to acceleration; resources that include funding opportunities, mentorship and professional advisors;If you have a question you would like answered here on the Madison County Milk House podcast simply email us at [email protected]