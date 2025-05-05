Master Miniaturists Kevin Mulvany & Susie Rogers are an English husband and wife team. They create magnificent miniature palaces and historic mansions that are displayed in miniature museums and private collections all over the world. They are known for their incredible precision and accuracy in recreating historical architecture, as well as their ability to create a sense of life and beauty in their miniature buildings.
Mulvany & Rogers talk about their start in miniatures right out of university, their favorite projects, the key to working successfully with your spouse (spoiler alert - it's separate workrooms!), techniques, processes and much more. Enjoy this fun and lively conversation with the world renowned duo.
Kevin Mulvany & Susie Rogers are on Instagram @mulvanyandrogers, and host Becky Gannon is @madaboutminiatures on Instagram.
--------
1:08:45
The Library of Lost Dollhouses!
Miniaturist and successful author Elise Hooper has written a fascinating book about secrets hidden in miniatures and what happens when they are discovered. Elise and I talk about the book, The Library of Lost Dollhouses, and how she was inspired to get back into miniatures by renovating her family dollhouse as part of her research for the book.
Elise Hooper is on Instagram @elisehooper and host Becky Gannon is on Instagram @madaboutminiatures.
--------
43:11
Family Heirloom Gets New Life!
Kia is rescuing the 111 year old dollhouse made by her great great grandfather and passed down and played with for several generations. Besides scraping away paper and mildew, she has big plans for new ways for it to reflect her family history, including making furniture out of the family tartan, and turning old hand painted wallpaper scraps into art for the dollhouse walls.
Kia is on Instagram @windyhillwhimsy, and host Becky Gannon is @madaboutminiatures.
--------
37:20
Marina's Modern Miniatures
Marina's love for interior design shines through in her modern minis! And she's gotten a chance to make dollhouses for some high profile people including pop star Meghan Trainor, and the Bucket List Family! Join us as we chat all about her miniature journey. Marina is on Instagram @deck.to.farm.charm and host Becky Gannon is @madaboutminiatures.
--------
35:53
Barbie's Crazy Creation Story!
Author Renee Rosen takes us behind the scenes to the absolutely incredible story behind Barbie's creation as detailed in her new book "Let's Call Her Barbie". This story proves that truth is indeed stranger than fiction and is full of more gossip, in-fighting, and twists and turns than the juiciest soap opera. A fun & fact filled interview that will leave you wanting more!
Host Becky Gannon is on Instragram @Madaboutminiatures and Renee is @reneerosen_.
Join host and miniaturist Becky G. as she talks to talented artisans and collectors in the miniature world to share their inspiration, creations, and stories. New episodes premiere every other Tuesday. Follow Becky on Instagram @ dollhouse_flair.