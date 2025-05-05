"Small Talk" with Mulvany and Rogers!

Master Miniaturists Kevin Mulvany & Susie Rogers are an English husband and wife team. They create magnificent miniature palaces and historic mansions that are displayed in miniature museums and private collections all over the world. They are known for their incredible precision and accuracy in recreating historical architecture, as well as their ability to create a sense of life and beauty in their miniature buildings. Mulvany & Rogers talk about their start in miniatures right out of university, their favorite projects, the key to working successfully with your spouse (spoiler alert - it's separate workrooms!), techniques, processes and much more. Enjoy this fun and lively conversation with the world renowned duo. Kevin Mulvany & Susie Rogers are on Instagram @mulvanyandrogers, and host Becky Gannon is @madaboutminiatures on Instagram.