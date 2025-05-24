Powered by RND
Lynching In America Podcast
The Equal Justice Initiative
Lynching In America Podcast
  • Remembering Fred Croft
    Vanessa Croft remembers her Uncle, Fred Croft, who fled Gadsden, Alabama, after a near lynching in the 1930s.
    5:33
  • Remembering Wes Johnson
    James Johnson remembers his relative Wes Johnson, who was lynched in 1937 in Abbeville, Alabama.
    4:59
  • Remembering Thomas Miles
    Luz Myles, Phoebe Dedman, and Shirah Dedman remember the family patriarch, Thomas Miles, who was lynched in Shreveport, Louisiana, in 1912.
    4:51

About Lynching In America Podcast

Equal Justice Initiative has documented the lynchings of over 4,000 African Americans between 1877 and 1950. In this series, hear how this era of racial terror lynchings continues to shape America to this day.
