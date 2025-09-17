About The Right Angle Podcast

We are the voice for a generation tired of being told America is a failure.Our mission is to educate, not indoctrinate. We’re cutting through the noise with honest conversations about the issues that matter: securing our future by tackling the national debt, protecting the rights of the people, and putting American prosperity first.We believe in the power of open debate and free speech because it's only by challenging ideas that we find the truth. We believe the American story is one of endless potential, not decline.This podcast is your guide to understanding how you can be a part of that story. We're here to equip you with the knowledge to form your own opinions and build a future filled with hope.Stop fearing the future. Let's start building it. This is your nation. Let's reclaim its promise.