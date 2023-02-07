They became TikTok famous for their hilarious sibling squabbles, now brothers Luke and Scott share their outrageous, extremely personal and detailed stories on ...
More
Available Episodes
2 of 2
We have a f***ing podcast!
They have let us have the mics, so we’ve let rip right away. Strap in for what is an absolute wild first episode for us.
Here's what you're in for:
What better way to start a podcast than talking about one of our most messed up stories from when we were kids, where Luke dared Scott to do a sh*t somewhere he absolutely shouldn't have! This story has nothing on what our followers have sent in, when we asked them what was the worst thing a sibling ever did to them!
Luke sets Scott up to prank call Domenica Calarco, MAFS & I'm A Celeb alumni, to ask for a ridiculous amount of money. The whole point of the prank? To win 1 x invisible worthless point.
Scott ends the episode with a spray towards a particular group of people. A little hint: if you wear lycra, this may be aimed at you.
If you love this episode, please make sure you subscribe to the pod and share it with your friends, family, colleagues, even your neighbour! For now, this is only a limited series, so let’s hope you love it!
CREDITS:
Hosts: Luke And Sassy Scott
Producer: Mandy Catalano
Supervising Producer: Lem Zakharia
Executive Digital Producer: Oscar Gordon
Social and Video Producer: Amy Code
Managing Producer: Sam Cavanagh
Talent Manager: Kirsty KassabisSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
7/18/2023
22:19
The Luke And Sassy Scott Podcast Trailer
Surpriiiiiise!! Luke & Sassy Scott have got a podcast!
The Tiktok famous brothers are known for the hilarious sibling squabbles they have whilst living together, with Luke constantly filming his sassy brother Scott while he.. well… loses the plot! Join them each Wednesday to hear their outrageous antics, extremely personal and detailed stories from growing up, and hilarious pranks they pull on each other & their celebrity mates. Just like how the cameras are always rolling, now… the mics are always rolling! The Luke and Sassy Scott Podcast – available now on the free LiSTNR app, or wherever you get your podcasts.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
They became TikTok famous for their hilarious sibling squabbles, now brothers Luke and Scott share their outrageous, extremely personal and detailed stories on their podcast hoping others can relate and feel less crazy! They also take part in a series of pranks, constantly throwing each other under the bus and having a lot of laughs along the way.
Hear them every Wednesday, or check them out on Tiktok @lukeandsassyscott and on Instagram @lukeandsassyscott