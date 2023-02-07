We have a f***ing podcast!

They have let us have the mics, so we’ve let rip right away. Strap in for what is an absolute wild first episode for us. Here's what you're in for: What better way to start a podcast than talking about one of our most messed up stories from when we were kids, where Luke dared Scott to do a sh*t somewhere he absolutely shouldn't have! This story has nothing on what our followers have sent in, when we asked them what was the worst thing a sibling ever did to them! Luke sets Scott up to prank call Domenica Calarco, MAFS & I'm A Celeb alumni, to ask for a ridiculous amount of money. The whole point of the prank? To win 1 x invisible worthless point. Scott ends the episode with a spray towards a particular group of people. A little hint: if you wear lycra, this may be aimed at you. If you love this episode, please make sure you subscribe to the pod and share it with your friends, family, colleagues, even your neighbour! For now, this is only a limited series, so let’s hope you love it! CREDITS: Hosts: Luke And Sassy Scott Producer: Mandy Catalano Supervising Producer: Lem Zakharia Executive Digital Producer: Oscar Gordon Social and Video Producer: Amy Code Managing Producer: Sam Cavanagh Talent Manager: Kirsty KassabisSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.