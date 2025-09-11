Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsKids & FamilyLOVING LIFE AT HOME - Christian Marriage, Biblical Parenting, Creative Homemaking, Purposeful Living
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
LOVING LIFE AT HOME - Christian Marriage, Biblical Parenting, Creative Homemaking, Purposeful Living
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

LOVING LIFE AT HOME - Christian Marriage, Biblical Parenting, Creative Homemaking, Purposeful Living

Jennifer Flanders: Bible-believing wife and homeschooling mother of 12
Kids & FamilyReligion & Spirituality
LOVING LIFE AT HOME - Christian Marriage, Biblical Parenting, Creative Homemaking, Purposeful Living
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 97
  • EP 97: Babies, Books, Badges, and Correcting Other People's Children
    This week, I’ve been cleaning out my inbox and answering some of the questions my blog readers, podcast listeners, and/or newsletter subscribers have sent in, and I've decided to tackle several of those topics on today's podcast episode. Show Notes VERSES CITED: - Proverbs 29:17 - "Discipline your son, and he will give you rest; he will give delight to your heart.”  - James 1:5 - "But if any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask of God, who gives to all generously and without reproach, and it will be given to him." RELATED LINKS: - EP 92: Benefits of Big Family Living - Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag - Pledge of Allegiance to the Bible - Pledge of Allegiance to the Creator - A Prayer for Police Officers - Praying for our Troops - Taming the Toy Box - Age Appropriate Chores for Children STAY CONNECTED: - Subscribe: Flanders Family Freebies -weekly themed link lists of free resources - Instagram: @flanders_family - follow for more great content - Family Blog: Flanders Family Home Life - parenting tips, homeschool help, printables - Marriage Blog: Loving Life at Home- encouragement for wives, mothers, believers - My Books: Shop Online - find on Amazon, at Barnes & Noble, or through our website    
    --------  
    26:18
  • EP 96 - 25 Ways to Be a Good Neighbor
    Since September is National Good Neighbor Month, I thought this would be the perfect time to share some ways to be a good neighbor. Compiling this list of ideas was easy. Our family has been blessed with lots and lots of wonderful neighbors throughout the years, so it was a simple matter of remembering all the kind things they’ve done for us along the way. Show Notes VERSES CITED: - Colossians 4:5-6  tells us to “Act wisely toward outsiders, redeeming the time. Let your speech always be gracious, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how to answer everyone.” - Hebrews 13:2 - “Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for by so doing some people have entertained angels without knowing it.”  - Isaiah 58:10 - “Feed the hungry, and help those in trouble. Then your light will shine out from the darkness, and the darkness around you will be as bright as noon.” - Proverbs 27:14 -“If someone blesses his neighbor with a loud voice early in the morning, it will be counted as a curse to him.” - Romans 12:16, 18  - “Live in harmony with one another…. If possible, so far as it depends on you, be at peace with all people.”  - Luke 1:58 - "Her neighbors and relatives heard that the Lord had shown her great mercy, and they shared her joy.” - Romans 12:15 - “Rejoice with those who rejoice, and weep with those who weep.” - Romans 12:12 - “Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, persistent in prayer.” - Galatians 5:13 - “You, my brothers and sisters, were called to be free. But do not use your freedom to indulge the flesh; rather, serve one another humbly in love.” - 2 Corinthians 9:8 - “God can bless you with everything you need, and you will always have more than enough to do all kinds of good things for others.” - 1 Timothy 5:13 - “... going around from house to house; but even worse, they learn to be gossips and busybodies, talking of things they should not.” - Philippians 2:4 - “Do not merely look out for your own personal interests, but also for the interests of others.” - Proverbs 27:10 - “Better is a neighbor who is near than a brother who is far away.” - James 2:15-17 - “If a brother or sister is without clothing and in need of daily food, and one of you says to them, 'Go in peace, be warmed and be filled,' yet you do not give them what is necessary for their body, what use is that? In the same way, faith also, if it has no works, is dead, being by itself.” - Romans 12:10-11 - “Outdo yourselves in honoring one another. Do not let your zeal subside; keep your spiritual fervor, serving the Lord.” - Romans 10:14 - "But how can they call on him to save them unless they believe in him? And how can they believe in him if they have never heard about him? And how can they hear about him unless someone tells them?”  - Matthew 22:37-39 - "This is the great and foremost commandment. The second is like it, ‘YOU SHALL LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR AS YOURSELF.’ On these two commandments depend the whole Law and the Prophets.”" RELATED LINKS: - EP 78 –  How to Deal with Unneighborly Neighbors  - Free Resource Library  STAY CONNECTED: - Subscribe: Flanders Family Freebies -weekly themed link lists of free resources - Instagram: @flanders_family - follow for more great content - Family Blog: Flanders Family Home Life - parenting tips, homeschool help, printables - Marriage Blog: Loving Life at Home- encouragement for wives, mothers, believers - My Books: Shop Online - find on Amazon, at Barnes & Noble, or through our website  
    --------  
    22:32
  • EP 95: Our Family Shark Tank Challenge
    We have an uber-competitive family who loves any kind of contest, physical or mental, especially when prizes are involved. We recently gathered to compete in a Family Shark Tank Challenge. And in Episode 95 of Loving Life at Home, I'm dishing up all the details as to how it went down. Show Notes VERSES CITED: - 1 Corinthians 9:24 - “Do you not know that in a race all the runners run, but only one receives the prize? Run in such a way as to win the prize.” - Hebrews 10:24 - "And let us consider how to stimulate one another to love and good deeds...." RELATED LINKS: - Gospel Tracts for All Occasions (including contest winners) - Free Printable Trivia Tests (including movie quizzes) - Room Inspection Checklist - State Capital Matching Game - A Grand Investment (print pack with resources I created for our family's Bible memory challenge) STAY CONNECTED: - Subscribe: Flanders Family Freebies -weekly themed link lists of free resources - Instagram: @flanders_family - follow for more great content - Family Blog: Flanders Family Home Life - parenting tips, homeschool help, printables - Marriage Blog: Loving Life at Home- encouragement for wives, mothers, believers - My Books: Shop Online - find on Amazon, at Barnes & Noble, or through our website
    --------  
    27:29
  • EP 94: Raising Kids Who Don't Rebel (Is That Even Possible?)
    This week I'm answering a question from a listener who'd like to know how to raise kids who won't resent your family rules or rebel against them. Is that even possible? Listen in on Episode 94 as we discuss what parents can do to reduce the risk of rebellion. Show Notes VERSES CITED: - Philippians 1:6 - "...he who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus." - 1 Corinthians 13:13 - “But now abide faith, hope, love, these three. But the greatest of these is love.”  - Hebrews 10:23 - “Let us hold fast to the confession of our hope without wavering....” - Hebrews 11:6 - “...without faith it is impossible to please God.” - 1 John 4:16 -  “God IS love.” - 1 John 4:19 - “We love because He first loved us.” - John 13:35 - “By this will all men know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.” - Galatians 5:22 - "But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness..." - Proverbs 3:11 - “...whom the LORD loves He reproves, even as a father corrects the son in whom he delights.” - Proverbs 13:24 - “He who spares the rod hates his son, but he who loves him is careful to discipline him.”  - Deuteronomy 12:32 - “See that you do all I command you; do not add to it or take away from it.” - Proverbs 30:5-6 - “Do not add to His words, lest He rebuke you and prove you a liar.” - Revelation 2:18-19 - “...If anyone adds to them, God will add to him the plagues described in this book....” - John 2:1-11 - [story of Jesus turning water into wine at the marriage feast in Cana] - Ephesians 5:18 - "Do not get drunk on wine, which leads to debauchery. Instead, be filled with the Spirit." - James 1:5 - "If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously to all...." - Isaiah 40:11 - “He tends His flock like a shepherd ... He gently leads those that have young.” - Matthew 11:28 - “Come to Me, all who are weary and heavy-laden, and I will give you rest.” - Psalm 127:1-5 - “Unless the LORD builds the house, they who build it labor in vain...."  RELATED LINKS: - 50 Great Books to Read Aloud to Your Kids - 9 Benefits of Reading Fiction - Raising Kids Who Love to Read - A Few Favorite Board Games  - Praying for Yourself - Praying for Your Children - Praying for Your Teens - Praying for Your Adult Kids - Pancakes on the Porch (I will post link soon) - How Our Family Flew to Europe for Free STAY CONNECTED: Subscribe: Flanders Family Freebies -weekly themed link lists of free resources Instagram: @flanders_family - follow for more great content Family Blog: Flanders Family Home Life - parenting tips, homeschool help, printables Marriage Blog: Loving Life at Home- encouragement for wives, mothers, believers My Books: Shop Online - find on Amazon, at Barnes & Noble, or through our website  
    --------  
    34:01
  • EP 93 - A Wedding Anniversary with Many Happy Returns
    There is no coasting in marriage. You’re either growing closer together or drifting further apart. You must be intentional about investing in your marriage and nurturing your relationship to your spouse every chance you get. Show Notes VERSES CITED: - Romans 12:10 - "Love one another with brotherly affection. Outdo one another in showing honor." - Ephesians 5:33 - "However, each one of you also must love his wife as he loves himself, and the wife must respect her husband." RELATED LINKS: - Our Anniversary Tradition - a few pics from the cars I've decorated over the years - 25 Ways to Communicate Respect to Your Husband - original blog post - 25 Ways to Communicate Respect to Your Husband  - book & audio book - 25 Ways to Show Love to Your Wife - blog post - 25 Ways to Show Love to Your Wife - book - 30 Day Respect Challenge - free email challenge for wives - 30 Day Love Challenge - free email challenge for husbands STAY CONNECTED: Subscribe: Flanders Family Freebies -weekly themed link lists of free resources Instagram: @flanders_family - follow for more great content Family Blog: Flanders Family Home Life - parenting tips, homeschool help, printables Marriage Blog: Loving Life at Home- encouragement for wives, mothers, believers    
    --------  
    8:11

More Kids & Family podcasts

Trending Kids & Family podcasts

About LOVING LIFE AT HOME - Christian Marriage, Biblical Parenting, Creative Homemaking, Purposeful Living

Do you want a peaceful, orderly home where your family can thrive? Would you like to cultivate stronger family bonds with your husband and kids? Do you long for a joy-filled, purposeful life free from fear and anxiety? Have you ever longed for a seasoned mentor who’d provide practical pointers? Fortunately for us, the Bible speaks to every one of these goals. God’s Word will help you cut through all the confusion caused by popular but conflicting marriage and parenting advice. Welcome, friend! My name is Jennifer Flanders. As a devout Christian, happy wife, homeschool mom of twelve, and grandma of 20 (so far!), I’m well-practiced in minding the things that matter most. And since the Bible charges older women to teach younger women to love their husbands, love their children, and be keepers at home, I have a scriptural mandate to share the things I’ve learned with you. Loving Life at Home is your go-to podcast for Titus 2 encouragement in marriage, motherhood, and minding what matters most. In it, I’ll teach you how to: - nurture your marriage and cultivate a life-long love with your husband - communicate with your husband in a way he understands and appreciates - raise children you not only love, but enjoy spending time with - create a warm, peaceful, inviting home that is a blessing to all who spend time there - cheerfully attend to all the sanctifying work that marriage, motherhood, and managing a home entails - use your time wisely, looking to God for the grace and strength to fulfill His call on your life So grab a cup of tea and tune in every Monday morning. In each 20-minute episode, you’ll get biblical encouragement, actionable advice, and firsthand insights on faith and family gleaned from over 35 years of marriage and motherhood and over 50 years of following Jesus. Next Steps: Read my marriage blog: https://lovinglifeathome.com Download my free printables: https://www.flandersfamily.info Connect with me on IG: https://www.instagram.com/flanders_family/ Check out my books: https://amazon.com/author/jenniferflanders Send me a message: [email protected]
Podcast website
Kids & FamilyReligion & SpiritualitySociety & CultureChristianityParentingRelationships

Listen to LOVING LIFE AT HOME - Christian Marriage, Biblical Parenting, Creative Homemaking, Purposeful Living, Deep Sleep Sounds and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.9 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 9/16/2025 - 7:42:58 AM