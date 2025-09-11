LOVING LIFE AT HOME - Christian Marriage, Biblical Parenting, Creative Homemaking, Purposeful Living

EP 96 - 25 Ways to Be a Good Neighbor

Since September is National Good Neighbor Month, I thought this would be the perfect time to share some ways to be a good neighbor. Compiling this list of ideas was easy. Our family has been blessed with lots and lots of wonderful neighbors throughout the years, so it was a simple matter of remembering all the kind things they’ve done for us along the way. Show Notes VERSES CITED: - Colossians 4:5-6 tells us to “Act wisely toward outsiders, redeeming the time. Let your speech always be gracious, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how to answer everyone.” - Hebrews 13:2 - “Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for by so doing some people have entertained angels without knowing it.” - Isaiah 58:10 - “Feed the hungry, and help those in trouble. Then your light will shine out from the darkness, and the darkness around you will be as bright as noon.” - Proverbs 27:14 -“If someone blesses his neighbor with a loud voice early in the morning, it will be counted as a curse to him.” - Romans 12:16, 18 - “Live in harmony with one another…. If possible, so far as it depends on you, be at peace with all people.” - Luke 1:58 - "Her neighbors and relatives heard that the Lord had shown her great mercy, and they shared her joy.” - Romans 12:15 - “Rejoice with those who rejoice, and weep with those who weep.” - Romans 12:12 - “Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, persistent in prayer.” - Galatians 5:13 - “You, my brothers and sisters, were called to be free. But do not use your freedom to indulge the flesh; rather, serve one another humbly in love.” - 2 Corinthians 9:8 - “God can bless you with everything you need, and you will always have more than enough to do all kinds of good things for others.” - 1 Timothy 5:13 - “... going around from house to house; but even worse, they learn to be gossips and busybodies, talking of things they should not.” - Philippians 2:4 - “Do not merely look out for your own personal interests, but also for the interests of others.” - Proverbs 27:10 - “Better is a neighbor who is near than a brother who is far away.” - James 2:15-17 - “If a brother or sister is without clothing and in need of daily food, and one of you says to them, 'Go in peace, be warmed and be filled,' yet you do not give them what is necessary for their body, what use is that? In the same way, faith also, if it has no works, is dead, being by itself.” - Romans 12:10-11 - “Outdo yourselves in honoring one another. Do not let your zeal subside; keep your spiritual fervor, serving the Lord.” - Romans 10:14 - "But how can they call on him to save them unless they believe in him? And how can they believe in him if they have never heard about him? And how can they hear about him unless someone tells them?” - Matthew 22:37-39 - "This is the great and foremost commandment. The second is like it, ‘YOU SHALL LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR AS YOURSELF.’ On these two commandments depend the whole Law and the Prophets.”" RELATED LINKS: - EP 78 – How to Deal with Unneighborly Neighbors - Free Resource Library STAY CONNECTED: - Subscribe: Flanders Family Freebies -weekly themed link lists of free resources - Instagram: @flanders_family - follow for more great content - Family Blog: Flanders Family Home Life - parenting tips, homeschool help, printables - Marriage Blog: Loving Life at Home- encouragement for wives, mothers, believers - My Books: Shop Online - find on Amazon, at Barnes & Noble, or through our website