LOVING LIFE AT HOME - Christian Marriage, Biblical Parenting, Creative Homemaking, Purposeful Living

Do you want a peaceful, orderly home where your family can thrive?
Would you like to cultivate stronger family bonds with your husband and kids?
Do you long for a joy-filled, purposeful life free from fear and anxiety?
Have you ever longed for a seasoned mentor who’d provide practical pointers?
Fortunately for us, the Bible speaks to every one of these goals. God’s Word will help you cut through all the confusion caused by popular but conflicting marriage and parenting advice.
Welcome, friend! My name is Jennifer Flanders. As a devout Christian, happy wife, homeschool mom of twelve, and grandma of 20 (so far!), I’m well-practiced in minding the things that matter most. And since the Bible charges older women to teach younger women to love their husbands, love their children, and be keepers at home, I have a scriptural mandate to share the things I’ve learned with you.
Loving Life at Home is your go-to podcast for Titus 2 encouragement in marriage, motherhood, and minding what matters most. In it, I’ll teach you how to:
- nurture your marriage and cultivate a life-long love with your husband
- communicate with your husband in a way he understands and appreciates
- raise children you not only love, but enjoy spending time with
- create a warm, peaceful, inviting home that is a blessing to all who spend time there
- cheerfully attend to all the sanctifying work that marriage, motherhood, and managing a home entails
- use your time wisely, looking to God for the grace and strength to fulfill His call on your life
So grab a cup of tea and tune in every Monday morning. In each 20-minute episode, you’ll get biblical encouragement, actionable advice, and firsthand insights on faith and family gleaned from over 35 years of marriage and motherhood and over 50 years of following Jesus.
Next Steps:
Read my marriage blog: https://lovinglifeathome.com
Download my free printables: https://www.flandersfamily.info
Connect with me on IG: https://www.instagram.com/flanders_family/
Check out my books: https://amazon.com/author/jenniferflanders
Send me a message: [email protected]