Love is the Message: Dance, Music and Counterculture

The Warehouse pt.2

In this episode Tim and Jeremy continue the story of Frankie Knuckles first year at the controls of the seminal Chicago nightclub, the Warehouse. We hear an investigation of Frankie’s early musical aesthetic, how it would lend itself to the development of the House sound some years later, and whether stability or dynamism are better for a pumping dance floor. Elsewhere in the episode we hear about how Robert Williams came to know Frankie and Larry Levan, the experiences the two young club kids had at the Continental Baths, the understated role of social workers in the story of dance history, and what the PMC have to do with Afrika Bambaataa. Plus - stolen donuts, LSD in the fish tank, and Jeremy’s dreams of lamé… Produced by Matt Huxley. Due to licensing issues, we can only play short clips of the music discussed. If you’d like to listen along to the full tracks, we have an ever-expanding Spotify playlist hosting (most) of the tracks played in the show. You can find Series 6 here: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3ZpKyqhvhOXfTuPMHCBkFs Tracklist: The Osmonds - One Bad Apple The Originals - Down to Love Town Roy Ayres - Running Away Pam Todd & Love Exchange - Let’s Get Together First Choice - Let No Man Put Asunder Made in USA - Melodies