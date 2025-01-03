Lots to Say with Bobby Bones and Matt Cassel

Lots to Say: Hall of Famer Kurt Warner and NFL Playoff Picks!

Introductions for Bobby Bones and Matt Cassel are brief as it's time to prepare for the NFL Playoffs! Matt explains the mental focus for players getting ready for playoff gameday and how it changes as teams advance. Reliving the sad memory of attending a Super Bowl party following a loss, Matt explains why he didn't watch the game after the season. Bobby needs to know how NFL teammate gifts compare to those he exchanged with his DWTS partner! Hall of Famer Kurt Warner drops by and reveals the NFC team he thinks is still on the rise and which team could unseat the Chiefs. Having a 'special' QB is the ingredient that several teams are missing, but is there a 'special' QB coming in the Draft? Kurt explains how teams without a top pick can still make impact moves in the offseason. Moving on, Bobby recalls his childhood fandom of the WWE and why his appreciaton of the sport is so different as an adult. Who were your favorite wrestlers and have you ever gotten to meet them? We wrap with NFL playoff picks and the one game that could truly go either way!