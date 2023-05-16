Episode 1: Welcome to Vinyl Me, Please

Welcome to the first episode of the brand new community radio podcast from Vinyl Me, Please, Lost Sounds Radio. We're celebrating our 10th Anniversary this year, and whether you're a brand new member or a seasoned member of #TeamNoSwap, we realize that we have a lot going on, and maybe we're not the easiest company to understand all the ins and outs of. We hope that this podcast allows you to hear what's happening at VMP from our staff's mouths to your ears, and make sure you don't miss anything that we're up to. This first episode is devoted to telling you how VMP works, how we pick the records we feature each month, why we pick what we pick, and how we make sure to pair you with a record you love each and every month. Hear directly from VMP's staff about all the cool things we do to make listening to music together possible, from our Store and Anthologies, to our Rising program and our OnRotation playlist. Also, hear about our album of the episode, and get a special deal for listening to this podcast. Have a question you'd like us to answer? Call the Lost Sounds Radio hotline at 424-3ASKVMP (‪(424) 327-5867‬). Executive produced and hosted by Cydney Berlinger and Andrew Winistorfer Edited by Cydney Berlinger Our theme song is "Lo and Beholden" by Jade Vases from the album The Very Best of Jade Vases.