Join Cody & Chuck as they discuss their favorite Stephen King adaptations and break down the new release, The Long Walk.
1:41:59
Episode 3: Conjuring Up Some Disappointment
The release of The Conjuring: Last Rites marks the end of Phase 1 of the Conjuring universe and (supposedly) the end of Ed & Lorraine Warren's story. Cody and Chuck discuss the new film as well as their thoughts on the franchise as a whole.
1:11:32
Episode 2: Let's Get Toxic!
This week we dive into the flagship franchise of Troma Entertainment: The Toxic Avenger. With the 2023 remake finally seeing the light of day, there are five films chronicling the adventures of Toxie. Let's dive into each insane entry and rank the entire franchise.
1:50:26
Episode 1: Sleepless Nights & Secret Screenings
With Fantastic Fest 2025 around the corner, Cody & Chuck talk about their past experience attending the festival and give a list of their most anticipated premieres.