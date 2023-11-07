Powered by RND
PodcastsGovernmentLocal Gov Life
Listen to Local Gov Life in the App
Listen to Local Gov Life in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Local Gov Life

Podcast Local Gov Life
ICMA
ICMA is a nonprofit dedicated to advancing professional local government management throughout the world. Local Gov Life is a mix of stories, insights, and advi...
Government

Available Episodes

5 of 67
  • Local Gov Life - Racial Equity and Social Justice Episode 09 - A Fireside Chat with Ernie and Joe
    **Note: A  25 minute mini-version of the documentary was show during the webinar. Due to licensing restrictions, that portion of the webinar was edited out of the final recording.Moderator:Pat Martel, ICMA West Coast Regional Director  Introduction by Tammie Simmons-Parker, Executive Assistant to Marc Ott and Executive Office CoordinatorSpeakers:Joe Smarro, CEO of SolutionPoint+Karen Falks, Deputy Chief, San Antonio Police DepartmentDr. Brian Williams – Associate Professor of Public Policy in the Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy at the University of VirginiaSarah Medary, ICMA-CM – City Manager, Eugene, OregonResources:Ernie & Joe: Crisis CopsPowerPoint Slides presentation that accompanied the October 28 Webinar: Fireside Chat “Ernie and Joe: Crisis Cops”
    --------  
    1:25:35
  • Local Gov Life - Racial Equity and Social Justice Episode 08 - Improving Equity with the Right Tools
    Presenters:Aimee Kane, PHR, Equity Program Manager,City of Boulder, ColoradoRoberto Montoya, West Region Manager, Government Alliance on Race and Equity (GARE)Siri Russell, Director, Office of Equity & Inclusion, Ablemarle County, VirginiaManisha Paudel, Equity Coordinator, City of Des Moines, IowaResources:Government Alliance on Race and EquityPowerPoint Slides presentation that accompanied the October 20 Webinar: Improving Equity with the Right Tools
    --------  
    1:30:16
  • Local Gov Life - Racial Equity and Social Justice Episode 07 - Policing, Public Safety, and Equity: Evidence and Insight for Better Policymaking
    Moderator:Quixada Moore-Vissing,  Associate Director for National Engagement Programs at Public Agenda  Introduction by Will Friedman, President of Public Agenda, and Steve Newell, Project Director, Center for Scientific Evidence in Public Issues, American Association for the Advancement of ScienceSpeakers:Emily Owens - Professor, Department of Criminology, Law, and Society, University of California IrvineMichael Sierra-Arévalo - Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, University of Texas at AustinWalter Katz - Vice President of Criminal Justice, Arnold VenturesResources:America’s Hidden Common Ground on Race and Police ReformPolicing, Public Safety and Equity: Evidence and Insight for Better Policymaking
    --------  
    1:15:32
  • Local Gov Life - SCV19 Episode 23 - COVID-19 Mass Vaccination: Preliminary Guidance for Local Government Leaders and Managers
    PowerpointPowerPoint Presentation that accompanied the September 16 webinar: COVID-19 Mass Vaccination: Preliminary Guidance for Local Government Leaders and Managers
    --------  
    1:03:29
  • Local Gov Life – S06 Episode 05: Building Trust During Divisive Times
    *Participants in this episode were originally featured in a popular ICMA Coaching Webinar, Successful Supervision and Leadership. ICMA coaching webinars feature leading practices, strategies and tactics, and developing issues and trends in the field.Learn more about ICMA’s Coaching ProgramRead More About Developing Leaders in our Career Compass SeriesSee the latest Social Justice Resources
    --------  
    16:08

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About Local Gov Life

ICMA is a nonprofit dedicated to advancing professional local government management throughout the world. Local Gov Life is a mix of stories, insights, and advice from local government leaders.
Podcast website

Listen to Local Gov Life, Deep State Radio and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Local Gov Life: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/19/2024 - 4:03:40 AM