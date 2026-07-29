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739 episodes
- Mix Name: DJ El Nino – Dancehall Latino Mix 21
Website: https://www.iamlmp.com/
Join Our Discord: https://discord.com/invite/iamlmp
Join Us DJs New Remixes & Blends: https://www.iamlmp.com/recordpool
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iamlmp/
DJ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/djelninolmp
Download our DJ Music App Daily Mixes: https://linktr.ee/iamlmp
——
1. Ozuna Feat. Cardi B – La Modelo (2017)
2. Tory Lanez & Ozuna – Pa’ Mi (2018)
3. Rvssian Feat. Rauw Alejandro & Chris Brown – Nostalgico (2021)
4. Ozuna – Hasta Que Salga El Sol (2019)
5. Blaiz Fayah, Tribal Kush, Randy & Kafu Banton – Bad (Latin Remix) (2021)
6. Villanosam Feat. Mozart La Para – El Sapito (2009)
#dancehall #iamlmp #reggaeton
- Mix Name: DJ El Nino – La Casa De Alofoke Mix
Website: https://www.iamlmp.com/
Join Our Discord: https://discord.com/invite/iamlmp
Join Us DJs New Remixes & Blends: https://www.iamlmp.com/recordpool
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iamlmp/
DJ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/djelninolmp/
Download our DJ Music App Daily Mixes: https://linktr.ee/iamlmp
——
1. Ceky Viciny & Alofoke Music – La Casa De Alofoke
2. Crazy Design & Alofoke Music – Que Rica
3. La Gigi, Yailin La Mas Vira, Ceky Viciny & Alofoke Music – Siempre La Mas (Remix)
4. Crazy Design, Omega, Darell & Alofoke Music – Dale Pa’ Ti To’
5. Donaty & Alofoke Music – Ella No Es Mala
6. Donaty – Por La Esquina
7. Yailin La Mas Viral – Creta Seca
8. Luis Vargas & Alofoke Music – La Semilla De Crusita
#dembow #iamlmp #dembowmix
- Mix Name: DJ Wreck – Bad Bunny Mix 2026
Website: https://www.iamlmp.com/
Join Our Discord: https://discord.com/invite/iamlmp
Join Us DJs New Remixes & Blends: https://www.iamlmp.com/recordpool
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iamlmp/
DJ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/djwreck/
Download our DJ Music App Daily Mixes: https://linktr.ee/iamlmp
00:00 – DJ Intro
00:57 – Bad Bunny – Voy A Llevarte Pa PR
02:08 – Bad Bunny – El Club
03:41 – Bad Bunny – No Me Quiero Casar
05:23 – Bad Bunny – KeTU TeCre
06:55 – Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule
08:50 – Bad Bunny – Perro Negro
09:38 – Bad Bunny – Party
11:33 – Bad Bunny – Safari
13:32 – Bad Bunny – DTMF
16:00 – Bad Bunny – Agosto
17:37 – Bad Bunny – Titi Me Pregunto
19:02 – Bad Bunny – Nueva Yol
20:53 – Bad Bunny – Dema Ga Ge Gi Go Gu
23:41 – Bad Bunny – Callaita
25:08 – Bad Bunny – Me Porto Bonito
27:01 – Bad Bunny – La Cartera
29:22 – Bad Bunny – La Santa
30:04 – Bad Bunny – Vete
#reggaeton #iamlmp #badbunny
- Mix Name: DJ Lune – Verano Party Mixtape
Website: https://www.iamlmp.com/
Join Our Discord: https://discord.com/invite/iamlmp
Join Us DJs New Remixes & Blends: https://www.iamlmp.com/recordpool
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iamlmp/
Download our DJ Music App Daily Mixes: https://linktr.ee/iamlmp
00:00 – DJ Intro
00:03 – Reggaeton Mix
26:32 – Dembow Mix
42:33 – House Mix
53:48 – Bachata Mix
1:09:33 – Merengue Mix
1:26:00 – Salsa Mix
#party #iamlmp #partymix
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About IAMLMP.COM : DJ Mixes
Podcast Mixes by IAMLMP.COM bring you the hottest sounds across Reggaeton, Urbano, Hip-Hop, House, Merengue, Salsa, Trap, Tipico, Freestyle, and more. Discover fresh DJ sets and genre-spanning mixes designed to keep your playlist vibrant and your vibe global.Podcast website
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