Link Ahead with the City of Dublin, Ohio

Forget the New Year's resolution. Tips and tools for finding joy in your wellness journey.

Have you noticed big, new monitors all around the Dublin Community Recreation Center? New cardio machines and free weights? And the super easy way to scan into the Rec Center with the app? There's so much going on, and there's about to be a lot more! A big refresh is beginning that'll bring even more space and programming to your wellness journey. Since so many people look to reset in a new year, we thought it would be the perfect time to talk about all the exciting things at the DCRC with our Recreation Administrator of Corporate and Community Wellness, Mollie Steiner. Fortunately for us, Mollie isn't big on the word “resolution,” so Lindsay and Bruce ask her for motivational ways to work toward a wellness goal that involves having fun, finding joy and practicing self-care. She also shares her very best advice for staying motivated throughout the year and not just here at the beginning. Plus, the wellness trends to look for in 2025! This episode brings with it a very personal story, too; Mollie shares some incredible highs and truly scary lows as a parent. Her daughter, Abby, is a world-class athlete and former college All-American who tried out for the U.S. Olympic team this past summer. Her other daughter got a cancer diagnosis while she was in high school at Dublin Coffman. Mollie’s personal and professional journey has been one of commitment to wellness, helping others and living in gratitude. Lessons that'll hopefully always be trendy and never go out of style.