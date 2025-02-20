Link Ahead with the City of Dublin, Ohio

Yes, we have a 100-foot bridge on order. And lots of other engineering projects coming your way
Yes, we have a 100-foot bridge on order. No, it's not coming from Amazon. But, if you're curious about more than a dozen engineering projects happening all over Dublin from bridges to fiber optics to roundabouts, this is your episode! Director of Engineering, Paul Hammersmith, is back with Lindsay and Bruce to discuss projects in and around your neighborhood: U.S. 33 and Post Road, Emerald Parkway near the new Mount Carmel Hospital, a new roundabout, and a big update on the altafiber, fiber optics project, just to name a few. Plus, we always have water and road maintenance projects that constantly improve and beautify our neighborhoods to tell you about. Speaking of which, did you know our great City spends roughly the same on road maintenance as Dayton, which has nearly triple our population. As Paul explains, it's a testament to not just building the amenities that are the envy of cities nationally but having the foresight, planning prowess and tax base to maintain those class-leading amenities. And here's a bonus. Paul's guest appearance means projects are ramping up again because the weather will get warmer and hopefully soon!
--------
28:52
Trailblazers, classics and fresh firsts: the Abbey Theater launches a season to remember
They say luck is really when opportunity meets timing. No joke, on THE day we were scheduled to record this episode with the Abbey Theater's Joe Bishara, the Broadway World Awards were announced. For the third straight year, the Abbey was named 'Best Local Theater'. Joe, himself was also recognized as 'Best Director' for the fourth year in a row! So, there's a lot to celebrate in this episode, but, as Joe, Lindsay and Bruce discuss, the success of the Abbey is about the success of the whole. It's everyone - from those working behind the scenes to the screenwriters, the performing artists and everyone in between. The 2025 season is maybe the Abbey's most ambitious yet, featuring classics like 'School House Rock Live' and 'Alice in Wonderland, Jr.' to bold productions on issues like evolution, creationism, sexuality and politics. There's even a two-man musical spoof starring Joe himself. It's a season at the Abbey where kids, teens and adults can enjoy multiple productions starting right now. So, come see what the Broadway World Awards know and keep telling the world — that one of the best local theaters in the country is right here in Dublin!
--------
41:02
Dublin Village Tavern dishes on 25 years in business, the booming local restaurant scene and how to make the best burgers
Dublin is known for our burgeoning restaurant scene, and there’s one local spot our guests can’t get enough of. Lindsay and Bruce have asked countless guests, 'What's your favorite lunch spot?' and the overwhelming top answer is, ’Dublin Village Tavern!’ So, we had a thought: let's invite DVT General Manager Geri Ziemba on the show! It turns out, 2025 marks DVT's 25th year in business, so Geri has plenty of stories and perspectives to share, plus her tips for cooking the best burgers. Plus, we round out the foodie conversation with City Scene Lead Editor, Rachel Karas. Our dining scene is just exploding with new restaurants, markets and bars. If Happy Hour isn't your thing, no worries, because non-alcoholic 'mocktails' are the thing right now, and DVT has jumped on the bandwagon! You'll come away from this episode hungry and with a list of new places to try.
--------
20:18
Forget the New Year's resolution. Tips and tools for finding joy in your wellness journey.
Have you noticed big, new monitors all around the Dublin Community Recreation Center? New cardio machines and free weights? And the super easy way to scan into the Rec Center with the app? There's so much going on, and there's about to be a lot more! A big refresh is beginning that'll bring even more space and programming to your wellness journey. Since so many people look to reset in a new year, we thought it would be the perfect time to talk about all the exciting things at the DCRC with our Recreation Administrator of Corporate and Community Wellness, Mollie Steiner. Fortunately for us, Mollie isn't big on the word “resolution,” so Lindsay and Bruce ask her for motivational ways to work toward a wellness goal that involves having fun, finding joy and practicing self-care. She also shares her very best advice for staying motivated throughout the year and not just here at the beginning. Plus, the wellness trends to look for in 2025! This episode brings with it a very personal story, too; Mollie shares some incredible highs and truly scary lows as a parent. Her daughter, Abby, is a world-class athlete and former college All-American who tried out for the U.S. Olympic team this past summer. Her other daughter got a cancer diagnosis while she was in high school at Dublin Coffman. Mollie’s personal and professional journey has been one of commitment to wellness, helping others and living in gratitude. Lessons that'll hopefully always be trendy and never go out of style.
--------
27:11
An award-winning Season 3 for Link Ahead captures the dynamic people, purpose and passion of Dublin
Thanks to our loyal listeners, the Link Ahead podcast nearly doubled its download numbers for 2024! It's a credit to our residents who want to stay informed on what's happening, engage in the City processes and stay motivated in keeping Dublin a global city of choice. This episode is special, as we sliced and diced clips from all 23 episodes. We got to meet a wide range of people: City leaders, Jack Nicklaus II, a world-renowned musician, one of the best college basketball coaches in the country, a tribal Indian Chief and national experts who are helping Dublin growth the right way. Lindsay and Bruce also talked in depth about topics like Envision Dublin, expanded COTA services, future plans for Metro Center and updates coming to the Dublin Community Recreation Center. In short, this podcast series is about the people, the vision, the purpose and the passion that continue to make Dublin truly world-class. Link Ahead brought home some three awards from national and regional competitions, too! Enjoy this look back at an incredible Season 3, and know we already have big plans for Season 4 in 2025!
The City of Dublin, Ohio is home to nearly 50,000 residents and more than 4,000 businesses at the forefront of technological innovations and advancements. Our City is full of energetic problem-solvers who make a difference and provide a broad source of expertise and talent. Join Dublin City leaders and passionate Dublin residents as we connect conversations from street to street, neighbor to neighbor and business to business. Together, we'll link our commonalties, our shared experiences, and highlight Dublin programs and services that support us all. Welcome to the Link Ahead podcast!