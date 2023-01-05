A City of Boulder podcast exploring our community, one conversation at a time. More
Available Episodes
3 of 3
Episode 2: Fighting Fire Before It Happens
Dive into tools and strategies that help create a more resilient, healthy community where people and other local life can thrive.
Special guests in this episode:
Kerry Webster, Wildland Fire Senior Program Manager
Brett KenCairn, Climate Senior Policy Advisor
Chris Wanner, Vegetation Stewardship Senior Manager
Zach Hedstrom, Mushroom Grower and Owner of Boulder Mushroom
This episode was hosted by Marya Washburn and Leah Kelleher. It was produced and edited by Leah Kelleher. Theme music by Chad Crouch.
Resources mentioned in the episode:
Using Trees and Vegetation to Cool Areas
Nature-based Climate Solutions
Wildfire Management on Open Space and Mountain Parks
The City’s Wildfire Preparedness Guide
Boulder Heat Maps
Zach Hedstrom's work with the Boulder Watershed Collective and Grama Grass & Livestock is funded by the Boulder County Climate Innovation Fund, which is funded in part by the City of Boulder.
5/3/2023
26:02
Episode 1: Good Fire, Bad Fire and Climate Change
Explore the connection between wildfire and the climate crisis.
Special guests in this episode:
Jamie Carpenter, Wildland Operations Specialist
Kerry Webster, Wildland Fire Senior Program Manager
Brett KenCairn, Climate Senior Policy Advisor
Chris Wanner, Vegetation Stewardship Senior Manager
This episode was hosted by Leah Kelleher and Marya Washburn. It was produced and edited by Leah Kelleher. Theme music by Chad Crouch.
Check out resources mentioned in the episode:
Marshall Fire Story Map
Wildfire Preparedness Guide