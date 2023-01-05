Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Let’s Talk Boulder in the App
Listen to Let’s Talk Boulder in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
Let’s Talk Boulder

Let’s Talk Boulder

Podcast Let’s Talk Boulder
Podcast Let’s Talk Boulder

Let’s Talk Boulder

The City of Boulder
add
A City of Boulder podcast exploring our community, one conversation at a time. More
GovernmentSociety & Culture
A City of Boulder podcast exploring our community, one conversation at a time. More

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • Episode 2: Fighting Fire Before It Happens
    Dive into tools and strategies that help create a more resilient, healthy community where people and other local life can thrive.  Special guests in this episode:  Kerry Webster, Wildland Fire Senior Program Manager Brett KenCairn, Climate Senior Policy Advisor  Chris Wanner, Vegetation Stewardship Senior Manager Zach Hedstrom, Mushroom Grower and Owner of Boulder Mushroom This episode was hosted by Marya Washburn and Leah Kelleher. It was produced and edited by Leah Kelleher. Theme music by Chad Crouch.  Resources mentioned in the episode:  Using Trees and Vegetation to Cool Areas Nature-based Climate Solutions Wildfire Management on Open Space and Mountain Parks The City’s Wildfire Preparedness Guide Boulder Heat Maps Zach Hedstrom's work with the Boulder Watershed Collective and Grama Grass & Livestock is funded by the Boulder County Climate Innovation Fund, which is funded in part by the City of Boulder.
    5/3/2023
    26:02
  • Episode 1: Good Fire, Bad Fire and Climate Change
    Explore the connection between wildfire and the climate crisis.     Special guests in this episode: Jamie Carpenter, Wildland Operations Specialist Kerry Webster, Wildland Fire Senior Program Manager Brett KenCairn, Climate Senior Policy Advisor  Chris Wanner, Vegetation Stewardship Senior Manager This episode was hosted by Leah Kelleher and Marya Washburn. It was produced and edited by Leah Kelleher. Theme music by Chad Crouch.   Check out resources mentioned in the episode:  Marshall Fire Story Map Wildfire Preparedness Guide    
    5/3/2023
    25:09
  • Welcome to Let’s Talk Boulder
    Get a sneak peak at our show.
    5/1/2023
    0:40

More Government podcasts

About Let’s Talk Boulder

A City of Boulder podcast exploring our community, one conversation at a time.
Podcast website

Listen to Let’s Talk Boulder, 言論NPO and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Let’s Talk Boulder

Let’s Talk Boulder

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Let’s Talk Boulder: Podcasts in Family