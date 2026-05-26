Learn more about how the City of Boulder is funded, and why planning for the future of that funding matters to building a sustainable future and a thriving community.



Guests in this episode (City of Boulder)



Nicole Speer – City Council Member



Mark Wallach – City Council Member



Charlotte Husky – Budget Officer



Other Guests



Rich Wobbekind - Associate Dean and Senior Economist at the Leads School of Business



This episode was hosted by Julie Causa and Emi Smith. It was produced by the City of Boulder's Podcast Team. Music and sounds attributed to:



https://freesound.org/s/325572/ -- License: Attribution NonCommercial 4.0.



Related Resources

For more information about the City of Boulder’s Long-Term Financial Strategy, visit Long-Term Financial Strategy | City of Boulder.