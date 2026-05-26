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21 episodes
- Learn more about how the City of Boulder is funded, and why planning for the future of that funding matters to building a sustainable future and a thriving community.
Guests in this episode (City of Boulder)
Nicole Speer – City Council Member
Mark Wallach – City Council Member
Charlotte Husky – Budget Officer
Other Guests
Rich Wobbekind - Associate Dean and Senior Economist at the Leads School of Business
This episode was hosted by Julie Causa and Emi Smith. It was produced by the City of Boulder's Podcast Team. Music and sounds attributed to:
https://freesound.org/s/325572/ -- License: Attribution NonCommercial 4.0.
Related Resources
For more information about the City of Boulder’s Long-Term Financial Strategy, visit Long-Term Financial Strategy | City of Boulder.
- Listen to a conversation between Kellie, a community member who participated in Elevate Boulder, the city's Guaranteed Income pilot project, and Rossana Longo, a storyteller who worked with Elevate Boulder participants to capture their experiences.
- Join Open Space and Mountain Parks and our Junior Rangers to continue exploring our open spaces and discover different ways they are made accessible for all.
Guests in this episode (City of Boulder)
Topher Downham – Education and Outreach Program Manager, Open Space and Mountain Parks
Juanita Echeverri – Education and Outreach Program Manager, Open Space and Mountain Parks
Other Guests
Noah – Open Space and Mountain Parks Junior Ranger
Sadie – Open Space and Mountain Parks Junior Ranger
This episode was hosted by Julie Causa and Cate Stanek. It was produced by the City of Boulder's Podcast Team. Music and sounds attributed to:
National Park Service
CV20150611003-western_meadowlark.wav by tim.kahn -- https://freesound.org/s/325572/ -- License: Attribution NonCommercial 4.0.
Related Resources
For more information about Boulder's open space, visit osmp.org.
- Join Open Space and Mountain Parks and our Junior Rangers to explore the city's open spaces, and learn how to get outside safely and responsibly.
Guests in this episode (City of Boulder)
Topher Downham – Education and Outreach Program Manager, Open Space and Mountain Parks
Juanita Echeverri – Education and Outreach Program Manager, Open Space and Mountain Parks
Other Guests
Noah – Open Space and Mountain Parks Junior Ranger
Sadie – Open Space and Mountain Parks Junior Ranger
This episode was hosted by Julie Causa and Cate Stanek. It was produced by the City of Boulder's Podcast Team. Music and sounds attributed to:
National Park Service
CV20150611003-western_meadowlark.wav by tim.kahn -- https://freesound.org/s/325572/ -- License: Attribution NonCommercial 4.0.
Related Resources
For more information about Boulder's open space, visit osmp.org.
- Discover the magic of Boulder's prairie landscapes in a piece written by Sam Clusman.
Read the blog here
This episode was hosted by Julie Causa and Cate Stanek. It was produced by the City of Boulder's Podcast Team. Music and sounds attributed to:
National Park Service
CV20150611003-western_meadowlark.wav by tim.kahn --
https://freesound.org/s/325572/ -- License: Attribution NonCommercial 4.0.
Related Resources
For more information about Boulder's open space, visit osmp.org.
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