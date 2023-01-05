Episode 2: Fighting Fire Before It Happens

Dive into tools and strategies that help create a more resilient, healthy community where people and other local life can thrive. Special guests in this episode: Kerry Webster, Wildland Fire Senior Program Manager Brett KenCairn, Climate Senior Policy Advisor Chris Wanner, Vegetation Stewardship Senior Manager Zach Hedstrom, Mushroom Grower and Owner of Boulder Mushroom This episode was hosted by Marya Washburn and Leah Kelleher. It was produced and edited by Leah Kelleher. Theme music by Chad Crouch. Resources mentioned in the episode: Using Trees and Vegetation to Cool Areas Nature-based Climate Solutions Wildfire Management on Open Space and Mountain Parks The City’s Wildfire Preparedness Guide Boulder Heat Maps Zach Hedstrom's work with the Boulder Watershed Collective and Grama Grass & Livestock is funded by the Boulder County Climate Innovation Fund, which is funded in part by the City of Boulder.