Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsFictionLeaving Corvat
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Leaving Corvat
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Leaving Corvat

Lex Noteboom
Fiction
Leaving Corvat
Latest episode

26 episodes

  • Leaving Corvat

    SEASON 2 BEHIND THE SCENES

    12/17/2023 | 1h 21 mins.
    Help Sleeper continue his journey at wwww.leavingcorvat.com
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Leaving Corvat

    20: A MURDER OF CROWS

    12/09/2023 | 23 mins.
    Want to support this one-man production? Go to the website for spin-off stories, behind the scenes, ad free early access episodes or to donate: https://www.leavingcorvat.com
     
    LINKS
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leavingcorvat/
    X: https://x.com/leavingcorvat
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leavingcorvat
    DISCORD https://discord.gg/MJPYwgsEUb
     
    CREDITS
    Written, edited, produced and scored by Lex Noteboom 
    Artwork by Duncan Robertson
    Sleeper, Mister Crow & The Creeper voiced by Casper Stokhuyzen
    Season 1 recap voice by Peter Walters
    Leah by Lindsay Zana
    Sleeper 2 by Leo Wiggins
    911 operator by Grant Johnson
    Misses Grey voiced by Bambi
    The Gardener voiced by JW Riddle.
    Lizard Brain & Linda Bailey voiced by Nadja Freedman
    Town Guard by Phillip Nathaniel Freeman
    The general by Laura Lieben
    Paula Acherlay by Gina Leigh Smith
    BBU Executive by James Cott
    Fan #1by Alex Morris
    Fan #2 by Caroline Orejuela
     
    Leaving Corvat is distributed by REALM.
     
    Looking for more audio drama? Check out The Deca Tapes: www.thedecatapes.com
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Leaving Corvat

    19: PACKAGING AND DISTRIBUTION

    12/03/2023 | 21 mins.
    Trigger warning: extremely claustrophobic scenes.
    Want to support this one-man production? Go to the website for spin-off stories, behind the scenes, ad free early access episodes or to donate: https://www.leavingcorvat.com
     
    LINKS
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leavingcorvat/
    X: https://x.com/leavingcorvat
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leavingcorvat
    DISCORD https://discord.gg/MJPYwgsEUb
     
    CREDITS
    Written, edited, produced and scored by Lex Noteboom 
    Artwork by Duncan Robertson
    Sleeper, Mister Crow & The Creeper voiced by Casper Stokhuyzen
    Season 1 recap voice by Peter Walters
    Leah by Lindsay Zana
    Sleeper 2 by Leo Wiggins
    911 operator by Grant Johnson
    Misses Grey voiced by Bambi
    The Gardener voiced by JW Riddle.
    Lizard Brain & Linda Bailey voiced by Nadja Freedman
    Town Guard by Phillip Nathaniel Freeman
    The general by Laura Lieben
    Paula Acherlay by Gina Leigh Smith
    BBU Executive by James Cott
    Fan #1by Alex Morris
    Fan #2 by Caroline Orejuela
     
    Leaving Corvat is distributed by REALM.
     
    Looking for more audio drama? Check out The Deca Tapes: www.thedecatapes.com
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Leaving Corvat

    18: JUMPING A TRAIN

    11/26/2023 | 29 mins.
    Want to support this one-man production? Go to the website for spin-off stories, behind the scenes, ad free early access episodes or to donate: https://www.leavingcorvat.com
     
    LINKS
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leavingcorvat/
    X: https://x.com/leavingcorvat
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leavingcorvat
    DISCORD https://discord.gg/MJPYwgsEUb
     
    CREDITS
    Written, edited, produced and scored by Lex Noteboom 
    Artwork by Duncan Robertson
    Sleeper, Mister Crow & The Creeper voiced by Casper Stokhuyzen
    Season 1 recap voice by Peter Walters
    Leah by Lindsay Zana
    Sleeper 2 by Leo Wiggins
    911 operator by Grant Johnson
    Misses Grey voiced by Bambi
    The Gardener voiced by JW Riddle.
    Lizard Brain & Linda Bailey voiced by Nadja Freedman
    Town Guard by Phillip Nathaniel Freeman
    The general by Laura Lieben
    Paula Acherlay by Gina Leigh Smith
    BBU Executive by James Cott
    Fan #1by Alex Morris
    Fan #2 by Caroline Orejuela
     
    Leaving Corvat is distributed by REALM.
     
    Looking for more audio drama? Check out The Deca Tapes: www.thedecatapes.com
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Leaving Corvat

    17: THE KNIFE GAME

    11/19/2023 | 29 mins.
    Want to support this one-man production? Go to the website for spin-off stories, behind the scenes, ad free early access episodes or to donate: https://www.leavingcorvat.com
     
    LINKS
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leavingcorvat/
    X: https://x.com/leavingcorvat
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leavingcorvat
    DISCORD https://discord.gg/MJPYwgsEUb
     
    CREDITS
    Written, edited, produced and scored by Lex Noteboom 
    Artwork by Duncan Robertson
    Sleeper, Mister Crow & The Creeper voiced by Casper Stokhuyzen
    Season 1 recap voice by Peter Walters
    Leah by Lindsay Zana
    Sleeper 2 by Leo Wiggins
    911 operator by Grant Johnson
    Misses Grey voiced by Bambi
    The Gardener voiced by JW Riddle.
    Lizard Brain & Linda Bailey voiced by Nadja Freedman
    Town Guard by Phillip Nathaniel Freeman
    The general by Laura Lieben
    Paula Acherlay by Gina Leigh Smith
    BBU Executive by James Cott
    Fan #1by Alex Morris
    Fan #2 by Caroline Orejuela
     
    Leaving Corvat is distributed by REALM.
     
    Looking for more audio drama? Check out The Deca Tapes: www.thedecatapes.com
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More Fiction podcasts
Trending Fiction podcasts
About Leaving Corvat
They call me Sleeper. I worked the same brain dead job, at the same fast food place, all of my life. And I’ve always lived in the same town. No one that lives in Corvat, ever leaves. Until today. Today I leave. An audio drama podcast, by the creator of THE DECA TAPES.
Podcast website
Fiction

Listen to Leaving Corvat, The NoSleep Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Leaving Corvat: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.16.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 9/14/2026 - 7:18:59 AM
A company fromMADSACK