Podcast Leaving Corvat
Lex Noteboom
They call me Sleeper. I worked the same brain dead job, at the same fast food place, all of my life. And I’ve always lived in the same town. No one that lives i... More
Fiction
They call me Sleeper. I worked the same brain dead job, at the same fast food place, all of my life. And I’ve always lived in the same town. No one that lives i... More

Available Episodes

  • TEMPLE OF SLEEP
    TEMPLE OF SLEEP is a five-part spin off adventure set in Sleeper's favorite video game. It's our way to trying to get some funds together for season 2 production. Follow Sleeper and his gaming buddy Kevin26 as they uncover the purpose of this mysterious game together. If this first episode makes you want to dive deeper into the story, head over to www.leavingcorvat.com to get access to the entire five part adventure. It's a full cast, full sound designed audiodrama with original soundtrack. And it's a great way to support the show. Thank you for playing Temple of Sleep. CREDITS: Written, recorded, sounddesign and soundtrack by Lex Noteboom Sleeper by Casper Stokhuyzen Kevin26 by Leo Wiggins Therapist by Victoria Whitson Fisherman/Roman by Gary Hubbard Game Master by {{8fhjajj___=<<<} LINKS Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leavingcorvat/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/leavingcorvat Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leavingcorvat DISCORD https://discord.gg/MJPYwgsEUb Looking for more audio drama? Check out The Deca Tapes: www.thedecatapes.com Leaving Corvat is distributed by REALM. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/3/2023
    18:27
  • SEASON 1 BEHIND THE SCENES
    More fun stuff from the world of Corvat like spin-off stories and soundtrack albums: www.leavingcorvat.com CREDITS Written, edited, produced and scored by Lex Noteboom.  Artwork by Duncan Robertson.  Mastering by Audio Brothers. Sleeper, Mister Crow, The Creeper voiced by Casper Stokhuyzen. Misses Grey voiced by Bambi. Waitress voice by Jessica McEvoy. The Gardener voiced by JW Riddle. Demon Cop & Kim’s father voiced by Art Brown. Jonathan voiced by Buzz Blackburn. Lizard Brain voiced by Nadja Freedman. LINKS Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leavingcorvat/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/leavingcorvat Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leavingcorvat DISCORD https://discord.gg/MJPYwgsEUb Looking for more audio drama? Check out The Deca Tapes: www.thedecatapes.com Leaving Corvat is distributed by REALM. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    3/27/2023
    51:24
  • 10: THE CREEPER
    To hold you over until season 2, get spin off story TEMPLE OF SLEEP: www.leavingcorvat.com CREDITS Written, edited, produced and scored by Lex Noteboom.  Artwork by Duncan Robertson.  Mastering by Audio Brothers. Sleeper, Mister Crow, The Creeper voiced by Casper Stokhuyzen. Misses Grey voiced by Bambi. Waitress voice by Jessica McEvoy. The Gardener voiced by JW Riddle. Demon Cop & Kim’s father voiced by Art Brown. Jonathan voiced by Buzz Blackburn. Lizard Brain voiced by Nadja Freedman. LINKS Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leavingcorvat/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/leavingcorvat Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leavingcorvat DISCORD https://discord.gg/MJPYwgsEUb Looking for more audio drama? Check out The Deca Tapes: www.thedecatapes.com Leaving Corvat is distributed by REALM. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    3/20/2023
    29:17
  • 09: TEMPLE PARTY
    More fun stuff from the world of Corvat like spin-off stories and soundtrack albums: www.leavingcorvat.com CREDITS Written, edited, produced and scored by Lex Noteboom.  Artwork by Duncan Robertson.  Mastering by Audio Brothers. Sleeper, Mister Crow, The Creeper voiced by Casper Stokhuyzen. Misses Grey voiced by Bambi. Waitress voice by Jessica McEvoy. The Gardener voiced by JW Riddle. Demon Cop & Kim’s father voiced by Art Brown. Jonathan voiced by Buzz Blackburn. Lizard Brain voiced by Nadja Freedman. LINKS Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leavingcorvat/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/leavingcorvat Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leavingcorvat DISCORD https://discord.gg/MJPYwgsEUb Looking for more audio drama? Check out The Deca Tapes: www.thedecatapes.com Leaving Corvat is distributed by REALM. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    3/13/2023
    19:58
  • 08: BETRAYAL
    More fun stuff from the world of Corvat like spin-off stories and soundtrack albums: www.leavingcorvat.com CREDITS Written, edited, produced and scored by Lex Noteboom.  Artwork by Duncan Robertson.  Mastering by Audio Brothers. Sleeper, Mister Crow, The Creeper voiced by Casper Stokhuyzen. Misses Grey voiced by Bambi. Waitress voice by Jessica McEvoy. The Gardener voiced by JW Riddle. Demon Cop & Kim’s father voiced by Art Brown. Jonathan voiced by Buzz Blackburn. Lizard Brain voiced by Nadja Freedman. LINKS Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leavingcorvat/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/leavingcorvat Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leavingcorvat DISCORD https://discord.gg/MJPYwgsEUb Looking for more audio drama? Check out The Deca Tapes: www.thedecatapes.com Leaving Corvat is distributed by REALM. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    3/6/2023
    24:06

About Leaving Corvat

They call me Sleeper. I worked the same brain dead job, at the same fast food place, all of my life. And I’ve always lived in the same town. No one that lives in Corvat, ever leaves. Until today. Today I leave. Join my on my adventure. An audio drama podcast, by the creator of THE DECA TAPES.
Podcast website

