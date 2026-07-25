Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
26 episodes
- Want to support this one-man production? Go to the website for spin-off stories, behind the scenes, ad free early access episodes or to donate: https://www.leavingcorvat.com
LINKS
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leavingcorvat/
X: https://x.com/leavingcorvat
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leavingcorvat
DISCORD https://discord.gg/MJPYwgsEUb
CREDITS
Written, edited, produced and scored by Lex Noteboom
Artwork by Duncan Robertson
Sleeper, Mister Crow & The Creeper voiced by Casper Stokhuyzen
Season 1 recap voice by Peter Walters
Leah by Lindsay Zana
Sleeper 2 by Leo Wiggins
911 operator by Grant Johnson
Misses Grey voiced by Bambi
The Gardener voiced by JW Riddle.
Lizard Brain & Linda Bailey voiced by Nadja Freedman
Town Guard by Phillip Nathaniel Freeman
The general by Laura Lieben
Paula Acherlay by Gina Leigh Smith
BBU Executive by James Cott
Fan #1by Alex Morris
Fan #2 by Caroline Orejuela
Leaving Corvat is distributed by REALM.
Looking for more audio drama? Check out The Deca Tapes: www.thedecatapes.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Trigger warning: extremely claustrophobic scenes.
Want to support this one-man production? Go to the website for spin-off stories, behind the scenes, ad free early access episodes or to donate: https://www.leavingcorvat.com
LINKS
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leavingcorvat/
X: https://x.com/leavingcorvat
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leavingcorvat
DISCORD https://discord.gg/MJPYwgsEUb
CREDITS
Written, edited, produced and scored by Lex Noteboom
Artwork by Duncan Robertson
Sleeper, Mister Crow & The Creeper voiced by Casper Stokhuyzen
Season 1 recap voice by Peter Walters
Leah by Lindsay Zana
Sleeper 2 by Leo Wiggins
911 operator by Grant Johnson
Misses Grey voiced by Bambi
The Gardener voiced by JW Riddle.
Lizard Brain & Linda Bailey voiced by Nadja Freedman
Town Guard by Phillip Nathaniel Freeman
The general by Laura Lieben
Paula Acherlay by Gina Leigh Smith
BBU Executive by James Cott
Fan #1by Alex Morris
Fan #2 by Caroline Orejuela
Leaving Corvat is distributed by REALM.
Looking for more audio drama? Check out The Deca Tapes: www.thedecatapes.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Want to support this one-man production? Go to the website for spin-off stories, behind the scenes, ad free early access episodes or to donate: https://www.leavingcorvat.com
LINKS
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leavingcorvat/
X: https://x.com/leavingcorvat
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leavingcorvat
DISCORD https://discord.gg/MJPYwgsEUb
CREDITS
Written, edited, produced and scored by Lex Noteboom
Artwork by Duncan Robertson
Sleeper, Mister Crow & The Creeper voiced by Casper Stokhuyzen
Season 1 recap voice by Peter Walters
Leah by Lindsay Zana
Sleeper 2 by Leo Wiggins
911 operator by Grant Johnson
Misses Grey voiced by Bambi
The Gardener voiced by JW Riddle.
Lizard Brain & Linda Bailey voiced by Nadja Freedman
Town Guard by Phillip Nathaniel Freeman
The general by Laura Lieben
Paula Acherlay by Gina Leigh Smith
BBU Executive by James Cott
Fan #1by Alex Morris
Fan #2 by Caroline Orejuela
Leaving Corvat is distributed by REALM.
Looking for more audio drama? Check out The Deca Tapes: www.thedecatapes.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Want to support this one-man production? Go to the website for spin-off stories, behind the scenes, ad free early access episodes or to donate: https://www.leavingcorvat.com
LINKS
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leavingcorvat/
X: https://x.com/leavingcorvat
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leavingcorvat
DISCORD https://discord.gg/MJPYwgsEUb
CREDITS
Written, edited, produced and scored by Lex Noteboom
Artwork by Duncan Robertson
Sleeper, Mister Crow & The Creeper voiced by Casper Stokhuyzen
Season 1 recap voice by Peter Walters
Leah by Lindsay Zana
Sleeper 2 by Leo Wiggins
911 operator by Grant Johnson
Misses Grey voiced by Bambi
The Gardener voiced by JW Riddle.
Lizard Brain & Linda Bailey voiced by Nadja Freedman
Town Guard by Phillip Nathaniel Freeman
The general by Laura Lieben
Paula Acherlay by Gina Leigh Smith
BBU Executive by James Cott
Fan #1by Alex Morris
Fan #2 by Caroline Orejuela
Leaving Corvat is distributed by REALM.
Looking for more audio drama? Check out The Deca Tapes: www.thedecatapes.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Leaving Corvat
They call me Sleeper. I worked the same brain dead job, at the same fast food place, all of my life. And I’ve always lived in the same town. No one that lives in Corvat, ever leaves. Until today. Today I leave. An audio drama podcast, by the creator of THE DECA TAPES.Podcast website
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Leaving Corvat
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Leaving Corvat: Podcasts in Family