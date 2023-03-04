They call me Sleeper. I worked the same brain dead job, at the same fast food place, all of my life. And I’ve always lived in the same town. No one that lives i... More
TEMPLE OF SLEEP
TEMPLE OF SLEEP is a five-part spin off adventure set in Sleeper's favorite video game. It's our way to trying to get some funds together for season 2 production. Follow Sleeper and his gaming buddy Kevin26 as they uncover the purpose of this mysterious game together.
If this first episode makes you want to dive deeper into the story, head over to www.leavingcorvat.com to get access to the entire five part adventure. It's a full cast, full sound designed audiodrama with original soundtrack. And it's a great way to support the show.
Thank you for playing Temple of Sleep.
CREDITS:
Written, recorded, sounddesign and soundtrack by Lex Noteboom
Sleeper by Casper Stokhuyzen
Kevin26 by Leo Wiggins
Therapist by Victoria Whitson
Fisherman/Roman by Gary Hubbard
Game Master by
4/3/2023
18:27
SEASON 1 BEHIND THE SCENES
3/27/2023
51:24
10: THE CREEPER
3/20/2023
29:17
09: TEMPLE PARTY
3/13/2023
19:58
08: BETRAYAL
They call me Sleeper. I worked the same brain dead job, at the same fast food place, all of my life. And I’ve always lived in the same town. No one that lives in Corvat, ever leaves. Until today. Today I leave. Join my on my adventure. An audio drama podcast, by the creator of THE DECA TAPES.