Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Learn to Code in One Month in the App
Listen to Learn to Code in One Month in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTechnology
Learn to Code in One Month

Learn to Code in One Month

Podcast Learn to Code in One Month
Podcast Learn to Code in One Month

Learn to Code in One Month

Learn to Code
add
Learn to Code is a podcast hosted by Chris Castiglione (OneMonth.com) based in Brooklyn, NY. Each week Chris interviews successful business founders, startups a... More
TechnologyBusiness
Learn to Code is a podcast hosted by Chris Castiglione (OneMonth.com) based in Brooklyn, NY. Each week Chris interviews successful business founders, startups a... More

Available Episodes

5 of 26
  • Why are MBAs Learning Python?
    This week on the Learn to Code Podcast Mattan Griffel, award-winning teacher of the Introduction to Programming Using Python course at Columbia Business School, and I discuss the question: “Why are MBAs learning to code?” Over the past four years, Mattan has taught thousands of MBAs. Recently he has begun work on a textbook to scale his curriculum to business schools all around the country titled Python for MBAs. In this episode, we’ll discuss why entrepreneurs and managers are using Python to automate routine tasks. We’ll look at student use cases, and how and why Python does a better job at data analysis than more traditional tools like Excel. Episode Show Notes and Full Transcript  The Learn to Code Podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and YouTube. Follow One Month on Facebook and Twitter.   
    11/30/2021
    31:32
  • How to Land a Job in Content Marketing — with Kenny Kline
    You’ve launched your first website. It’s a big day! You want to throw a party, crack a beer, and high-five everyone you see. Except, there’s no one around — zero comments on your blog and your site doesn’t even show up in any Google rankings. This week on the podcast, I’m chatting with Kenny Kline (JAKK Media), who’s built a multi-million dollar business helping drive organic traffic to his client’s websites. IMHO Kenny is the #1 content marketing guru in New York. Over the years, I’ve learned so much from Kenny that has helped drive 2-3x more traffic to OneMonth.com. That’s why I’m especially excited to share this episode. You’ll learn how Kenny Kline learned to code, what a content marketer does, and how to gain the skills necessary to apply for your dream content marketing job! The Learn to Code Podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and YouTube. Follow One Month on Facebook and Twitter.    
    10/5/2021
    48:21
  • How Sahil Lavingia (Gumroad CEO) Learned to Code
    In this episode, Sahil Lavingia tells us how he learned Python, build Gumroad, as well as his advice for newbies stuck on choosing a programming language. Episode Show Notes and Full Transcript  The Learn to Code Podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and YouTube. Follow One Month on Facebook and Twitter.   
    9/7/2021
    25:09
  • Reflecting on My Failure to Build a Billion-Dollar Company
    This week I chat with Sahil Lavingia (Gumroad.com Founder) who spent years running a profitable business with millions of adorning customers — only to be told again and again that he was a huge failure. In this episode, Sahil and I discuss the expectations of taking VC money, and the metrics for success (and failure) that startups must answer to. Sahil begins,  "In 2011, I left my job as the second employee at Pinterest — before I vested any of my stock — to work on what I thought would be my life’s work. I thought Gumroad would become a billion-dollar company, with hundreds of employees. It would IPO, and I would work on it until I died. Something like that. Needless to say, that didn’t happen. Now, it may look like I am in an enviable position, running a profitable, growing, low-maintenance software business serving adoring customers. But for years, I considered myself a failure. At my lowest point, I had to lay off 75 percent of my company, including many of my best friends. I had failed. It took me years to realize I was misguided from the outset. I no longer feel shame in the path I took to get to where I am today — but for a long time, I did. This is my journey, from the beginning."  Reflecting on My Failure to Build a Billion-Dollar Company Episode Show Notes and Full Transcript  The Learn to Code Podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and YouTube. Follow One Month on Facebook and Twitter.   
    8/31/2021
    41:02
  • 6 Reasons Why You’ll Never Learn to Code
    A few years ago, David Heinemeier Hansson (Ruby on Rails creator) made a confession on Twitter: "I look up code on the internet all the time." David's confession went viral. Within a few hours, dozens of developers began to make similar confessions — all challenging the conventional idea of what most people think it means to be a "real developer." What the trend "Developer Confessions" has taught us is that developers don't know EVERYTHING. (Phew, what a relief!) In this latest episode of the Learn to Code Podcast I break down the 6 Reasons Why You'll Never Learn to Code, and make my own developer confession. (Geez, I have so so so many developer confessions — hope you're ready). 6 Reasons Why You'll Never Learn to Code (article w/ links and examples)  https://learn.onemonth.com/6-reasons-why-youll-never-learn-to-code/ Developer Confessions:  https://twitter.com/i/events/835969005668220930?lang=en Learn to Code with One Month ►https://www.onemonth.com/ STAY TUNED: One Month ► https://www.onemonth.com/ YouTube ► https://youtube.com/c/onemonth Facebook ►https://www.facebook.com/OneMonthEdu/ Podcast ►https://learn.onemonth.com/learn-to-code-podcast/  
    8/18/2021
    22:50

More Technology podcasts

About Learn to Code in One Month

Learn to Code is a podcast hosted by Chris Castiglione (OneMonth.com) based in Brooklyn, NY. Each week Chris interviews successful business founders, startups and programmers to ask them: How did you learn to code? What tips and tricks do you have for finding meaningful work? Learn more about One Month and the Learn to Code podcast at www.onemonth.com.
Podcast website

Listen to Learn to Code in One Month, The Real Estate Marketing Implementation Podcast, REmarketing Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Learn to Code in One Month

Learn to Code in One Month

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Learn to Code in One Month: Podcasts in Family