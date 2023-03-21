Alan Peto hosts an informative and helpful podcast for anyone who is interested in Buddhism and beginning a Buddhist practice. Alan explains Buddhism and Buddhi... More
49 - The Three Fires of Buddhism
One of the most important teachings in Buddhism is that of the "Three Fires" or "Three Poisons" of greed, anger, and ignorance. Why? Because it is the cause of our unwholesome karma keeps us trapped in the cycle of rebirth, which the Buddha said is Dukkha ("suffering"). The absence of the Three Fires is Nirvana...our true natural state and the goal of all Buddhists. Learn more in this episode!
5/15/2023
28:54
48 - Prayer in Buddhism
Hundreds of millions of Buddhist pray. But why? And more importantly, why should you pray as part of your Buddhist practice?
Prayer in Buddhism is not the same as in other religions where you might be praying to a creator God or other being to have forgiveness, worship, or help. Instead, Buddhist prayer has many components and uses, one of which is showing devotion, respect, love, and reverence for our enlightened teacher(s) such as a Buddha or Bodhisattva. Just as if we were in front of the Buddha 2,600 years ago, prayer connects us at a deeper level with our teachers, and with the Buddhanature that is within us. If done sincerely and consistently, prayer can be a welcomed and important part of your Buddhist practice that helps transform your karma and build morality/conduct, gain wisdom, and is a concentration practice.
4/17/2023
28:00
47 - Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Buddhism (Does AI Have Buddhanature?)
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is capturing everyone's attention at the moment. From ChatGPT to Microsoft's Bing chat and Co-Pilot, to Google Bard. It can seemingly be like talking to a real person who then gives you answers or helps you with things. But can AI ever become a sentient being and become enlightened, or become a Buddha? "Does AI have Buddha nature?!". I explore that question in this episode and my opinion on it. I'll also talk about what AI could possibly do for us in Buddhism - if used correctly.
4/4/2023
20:41
47 - Observance Days Practice in Buddhism
Buddhist practice isn't confined to a daily practice or going to the temple. There are "Observance Days" in numerous traditions where lay-Buddhists engage in practices that align themselves more with the monastic lifestyle and advance their development. This includes taking the Eight Precepts, vegetarian meals, or even fasting. Learn why Buddhists engage in Observance Days and what it means!
Alan's Daily Buddhist Practice Guide on Amazon: https://amzn.to/3LTxbE8
3/28/2023
22:44
46 - Daily Practice & Meditation - Interview with Bodhipaksa
I've known meditation teacher Bodhipaksa for several years. He was one of the first to use the internet when it was "new" to teach others about meditation when there wasn't a group or temple nearby. He has also spread knowledge about what the Buddha really said (by dispelling fake Buddha quotes online). With his latest book release, I interviewed him in this episode to help you learn more about mantras, recitations/chanting, visualization, meditation, and some interesting insights about the Buddha and meditation!
Bodhipaksa's New Book "A Year of Buddha's Wisdom - Daily Meditations and Mantras to Stay Calm and Self-Aware (A Year of Daily Reflections)": https://amzn.to/403J1Qo (Amazon affiliate link)
Bodhipaksa's "Wildmind" Online Website (Meditation): https://www.wildmind.org/
Bodhipaksa's "Fake Buddha Quotes" Website: https://fakebuddhaquotes.com/
Bodhipaksa on Insight Timer: https://insighttimer.com/bodhipaksa
Contact Alan: alanpeto.com/contact
Podcast Homepage: alanpeto.com/podcast
Podcast Disclaimer: alanpeto.com/legal/podcast-disclaimer
Alan Peto hosts an informative and helpful podcast for anyone who is interested in Buddhism and beginning a Buddhist practice. Alan explains Buddhism and Buddhist teachings for beginners and westerners on his website, https://alanpeto.com, through articles, videos, infographics, and books.
