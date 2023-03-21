48 - Prayer in Buddhism

Hundreds of millions of Buddhist pray. But why? And more importantly, why should you pray as part of your Buddhist practice? Prayer in Buddhism is not the same as in other religions where you might be praying to a creator God or other being to have forgiveness, worship, or help. Instead, Buddhist prayer has many components and uses, one of which is showing devotion, respect, love, and reverence for our enlightened teacher(s) such as a Buddha or Bodhisattva. Just as if we were in front of the Buddha 2,600 years ago, prayer connects us at a deeper level with our teachers, and with the Buddhanature that is within us. If done sincerely and consistently, prayer can be a welcomed and important part of your Buddhist practice that helps transform your karma and build morality/conduct, gain wisdom, and is a concentration practice. Contact Alan: alanpeto.com/contact Podcast Homepage: alanpeto.com/podcast Podcast Disclaimer: alanpeto.com/legal/podcast-disclaimer --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/alanpeto/message