LEADERSHIP MESSENGERS™ with Ovi Vasquez

Ep09 Eric Feinendegen, Distinguished Toastmaster & Financial Wellness Expert: Leadership Development
Eric Feinendegen is an award-winning and internationally recognized speaker, trainer, and executive coach. He is a two-time Finalist in the World Championship of Public Speaking, a TEDx speaker, Ignite speaker, professional emcee, and a certified coach, speaker, and trainer with the John C. Maxwell Leadership Team.As President and Founder of Inspire to Empower, LLC, Eric has worked with clients ranging from solopreneurs to Fortune 100 companies. His area of expertise focuses on effective communication, leadership skills, & financial wellness. He is also the author of the best-selling book, The FEIN-er Things – A 52-Week Guide to Living an Inspired Life. His biggest claim to fame, however, is trying Stand Up Comedy once and living to tell about it! He lives in Gurnee, IL with his wife, 3 children and a Boston Terrier named Mocha. Keywords leadership, financial wellness, personal development, mentorship, self-esteem, storytelling, influence, emotional intelligence, Gen Z, values, communication, Toastmasters, significance, education, active listening, resilience, fatherhood, inspiration, community, vision, hope Summary In this heartfelt interview, award-winning speaker and financial wellness expert Eric Feinendegen shares his transformative journey from hardship to significance. Raised by a single mother and impacted by his father's mental illness, Eric pursued financial literacy to overcome scarcity and personal growth to become the leader he wished he had. Now a two-time World Championship of Public Speaking finalist, TEDx speaker, and author of The FEIN-er Things. His message to educators: never underestimate your influence—lead by example, elevate others' self-esteem, and invest in character over credentials. Takeaways ✅Leadership starts with valuing others and helping them realize their own value.✅Self-esteem is a stronger predictor of success than IQ; it can be nurtured through encouragement, strengths-based feedback, and mentorship.✅Momentum builds confidence—small wins lead to lasting transformation.✅Mentorship is a critical driver of growth; 85% of Fortune 500 CEOs had mentors.✅Great leaders serve by listening first; "active listening" builds better relationships.✅People relate to people—vulnerability and shared struggles build connection.✅To influence diverse groups, lead with empathy, find common ground, and share a vision of hope.✅The greatest gift leaders can give is significance, not just success. Titles✅From Scarcity to Significance: The Story of Eric Feinendegen✅Leadership That Listens: Influence, Mentorship, and Emotional Intelligence✅The Power of Personal Storytelling and Self-Esteem in Developing Future Leaders Sound Bites"Encouragement is oxygen for the soul.""People do what people see—leadership is more caught than taught.""People don't care how much you know until they know how much you care.""Self-esteem builds success more than IQ ever will.""We all want to feel heard—active listening transforms relationships.""I want to move from success to significance."