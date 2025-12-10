Open app
LEADERSHIP MESSENGERS™ with Ovi Vasquez
LEADERSHIP MESSENGERS™ with Ovi Vasquez

OVI VASQUEZ @OVinspires
Society & Culture
LEADERSHIP MESSENGERS™ with Ovi Vasquez
  • Ep12 Victor Antonio, MBA, Sales Expert, from the Hood to a $400M CEO: Leadership Development
    HOST: Ovi Vasquez, Inspirational Leadership Keynote Speaker from rural Guatemala. Helping teams achieve goals through resourcefulness and resilience. He grew up in a village off-the-grid, migrated to the U.S., learned English in two years, graduated from high school in three years, earned a B.A. in management, in two years.  Ovi has worked for Apple, Tesla, Salesforce, and Uber. He is a TEDx speaker, author, and a social entrepreneur.GUEST:  Victor Antonio is a former electrical engineer turned global sales trainer, motivational speaker, and CEO of a multimillion-dollar tech company. Born in Chicago to Puerto Rican parents with third and fifth-grade educations, Victor grew up poor, relying on food stamps and government assistance. Despite early academic struggles, he earned an engineering degree and built a prolific speaking career, inspiring others through sales, leadership, and resilience. Find our guest at: https://www.victorantonio.comFind our host at: https://www.ovinspires.com Find Victor's books: https://www.amazon.com/stores/Victor-Antonio/author/B00J7AK9PU?Keywords:career development, grit, sales, leadership, public speaking, communication, mentorship, poverty, first-gen college student, learning mindset, engineering, corporate growth, purpose-driven work, discipline Summary:In this episode, Victor Antonio shares how growing up in poverty shaped his mindset and values. A first-generation college student, Victor overcame academic setbacks and racial isolation in corporate America. He explains how daily habits, like reading 15 minutes a day, helped him grow 37x over time. He stresses how consistent learning, strategic communication, and choosing the right path early can shape long-term success. Takeaways ✅ Sales is about creating value for others, not pushing products ✅ First-gen students often lack preparation but can still succeed & lead ✅ Every year spent in the wrong career costs double—time & opportunity ✅ 15 minutes of daily learning builds exponential growth over time ✅ Great speakers aren't great talkers—they speak with structure and purpose ✅ Mentorship doesn’t require access, only intention; use virtual mentors ✅ Programs like Toastmasters are as valuable as college degrees ✅ You influence whether you're leading down, across, or up ✅ True happiness comes from returning to who you are and living authentically Titles ✅ From Food Stamps to Fortune: Victor Antonio’s Climb ✅ 15 Minutes a Day: Victor’s Formula for Exponential Growth ✅ First-Gen CEO: Lessons From the Hood to the Boardroom ✅ Don't Just Talk—Speak: What Great Leaders Do Differently Sound Bites 🗣 “If you don’t go to college, you’ll work in the factory. I chose college to avoid physical labor.” 🗣 “I threw the book out the window—I was so frustrated. But I picked it back up.” 🗣 “You didn’t lose five years doing the wrong thing. You lost ten. That’s opportunity cost.” 🗣 “Most people are great talkers, not great speakers. Speaking is intentional.” 🗣 “The toughest road to success is the road back to you.” Chapters 00:00 – Intro to Victor Antonio and Background07:00 – Why He Picked Engineering and Struggled in College 11:00 – The 1% Rule: Learn 15 Minutes Daily19:00 – Choosing the Wrong Career Costs Double25:00 – Corporate Life, Learning to Read for Growth 27:00 – Toastmasters as Career Catalyst 30:00 – The Oman Story: From the Hood to Global Stages 35:00 – Favorite Tools, Books, and Songs 42:00 – Health, Simplicity, and Final Life Advice#OVinspires #LeadershipMessengers #leadership #community
    46:54
  • Ep11 Jose Garcia Suarez, MBA, Harvard & Stanford graduate: Leadership Development
    HOST: Ovi Vasquez, Inspirational Leadership Keynote Speaker from rural Guatemala. Helping teams achieve goals through resourcefulness and resilience. He grew up in a village off-the-grid, migrated to the U.S., learned English in two years, graduated from high school in three years, earned a B.A. in management, in two years.  Ovi has worked for Apple, Tesla, Salesforce, and Uber. He is a TEDx speaker, author, and a social entrepreneur. GUEST: Jose Ignacio Garcia Suarez is the founder and CEO of a mission-driven company Griffith Growth. Born in Mexico and raised undocumented in South Central Los Angeles, Jose overcame systemic barriers to graduate from both Harvard & Stanford University. His journey—from navigating the U.S. school system as a child filling out his own forms to being featured by thought leaders like Gary Vaynerchuk—reflects deep resilience, grit, and vision.Find our guest at: https://www.tiktok.com/@j.i.gsFind our host at: https://www.ovinspires.comKeywords: career development, undocumented youth, grit, faith, mentorship, education equity, cold outreach, Harvard, Stanford, college access, growth mindset, entrepreneurship, community uplift, optimism.Summary: In this episode, Jose shares his journey from growing up undocumented in low-income LA to graduating from Harvard & Stanford, and becoming a CEO. Jose’s journey is a masterclass in grit, faith, research, and resourcefulness. He breaks down how early exposure to the internet and programs like A Place Called Home, College Match, and SEO helped change his life. Jose now uses his platform to provide practical knowledge in Spanish—empowering students and their families to dream bigger.Takeaways✅Faith was foundational in keeping his family unit strong and his personal journey grounded.✅Resourcefulness is often more powerful than resources—Jose researched programs and filled out his own school forms at age 10.✅Grit is built from real-world adversity; pressure produces perseverance.✅Undocumented students can attend elite universities like Harvard and Stanford tuition-free if admitted.✅Awareness is everything—students and parents need to know what's possible to pursue it.✅Programs like SEO and College Match provide critical pathways to elite college access.✅Cold outreach is powerful. With the right tools and email, students and professionals can access networks far beyond their ZIP code.✅Parents play a key role—equip them with resources, not just the students.Titles✅From Undocumented to Harvard: Jose Ignacio’s Unstoppable Journey✅Grit, Google, and Faith: How a 10-Year-Old Changed His Future✅Equity Through Information: Why Jose Suarez is Teaching in Spanish✅Rewriting the Narrative: Leadership Lessons from the Next Gen Latino CEOSound Bites“I was the one filling out my own school applications at 10 years old.”“Once I learned Harvard was free if you get in, I made that my target.”“Take the time to give back—in Spanish. The kids may not know, but the parents are hungry to help.”“Optimism and not being shy—those are leadership superpowers.”Chapters00:00 – Introduction to Jose Ignacio Garcia Suarez05:00 – Getting a Free Computer and Researching His Way Out07:00 – Setting His Sights on Harvard at Age 1413:00 – Programs That Changed His Life23:00 – How to Convince Latino Parents to Let Their Kids Fly30:00 – Free Resources: Khan Academy, Trailblazer, College Match31:00 – Hack: Be Bold, Not Shy33:00 – Final Message: Give Back in Spanish#OVinspires#LeadershipMessengers#leadership#community 
    33:40
  • Ep10 Graciela Miranda, Statewide Teacher of The Year: Leadership Development
    HOST: Ovi Vasquez, Inspirational Leadership Keynote Speaker from rural Guatemala. Helping teams achieve goals through resourcefulness and resilience. He grew up in a village off-the-grid, migrated to the U.S., learned English in two years, graduated from high school in three years, earned a B.A. in management, in two years.  Ovi has worked for Apple, Tesla, Salesforce, and Uber. He is a TEDx speaker, author, and a social entrepreneur.GUEST: Graciela Miranda, a teacher at Pike High School in Indianapolis, was named the 2025 Indiana Teacher of the Year! Miranda teaches English Language Learners and has experience teaching in elementary and postsecondary. Graciela supports elevating the teaching profession in Indiana and at the national level. As a first generation Latina graduate and former ELL student, she stands in the gap and fosters systems for marginalized communities that promote student success.Find our guest at: https://www.instagram.com/2025intoyFind our host at:  https://www.ovinspires.comKeywordseducation equity, grit, mentorship, leadership development, intentionality, storytelling, servant leadership, ELL students, national board certification, system change, cultural identity, diverse learners, childhood adversity, time management, family legacy, teacher impact Summary: In this episode of Leadership Messengers, Graciela Miranda, the 2025 Indiana Teacher of the Year, shares her inspiring journey from a challenging childhood to becoming a leader in education. She discusses the importance of mentorship, grit, and intentionality in teaching, as well as strategies for connecting with diverse students. Graciela emphasizes the need for educators and leaders to create opportunities for marginalized communities and to engage in honest conversations about diversity and inclusion. Her insights provide valuable guidance for anyone looking to develop the next generation of values-driven leaders.Takeaways ✅ Graciela Miranda is the 2025 Indiana Teacher of the Year. ✅ She emphasizes the importance of mentorship in education. ✅ Grit is essential for students to succeed in their careers. ✅ Intentionality in teaching can significantly impact student learning. ✅ Creating opportunities for marginalized students is crucial. ✅ Honest conversations about diversity are necessary for growth. ✅ Graciela's background as a first-generation Latina shapes her teaching philosophy. ✅ She believes in the power of storytelling to empower students. Leadership is about serving and supporting others.Titles✅From Low Reading Groups to Leading Classrooms: Graciela Miranda’s Story✅How Intentional Teaching Transforms Lives✅Leading with Love: Latina Teacher of the Year on Equity, Identity, and System  Change✅Teaching Beyond the Curriculum: Empowering Marginalized Students for the Future Sound bites“You have a story. It’s beautiful. Tell it—and don’t apologize for it.”“All of us are born with the capability. We just don’t have the same opportunities.”“Leadership is servant-based. You cover, protect, and grow others.”“My abuelita didn’t have education—but she had love. And that’s where it all started.”“If we spoon-feed, we’ll never get their grit. We need to give them space to imagine.”“I failed fourth grade, but I wasn’t a failure.”“It’s not for me. It’s for all of us.” Chapters00:00 Introduction to Graciela Miranda02:02 Graciela's Journey and Background04:06 Strategies for Educators and Leaders10:01 The Importance of Mentorship and Grit13:51 Intentionality in Teaching and Leadership17:49 Overcoming Adversity and Self-Doubt22:38 Creating Opportunities for Marginalized Students24:45 Final Thoughts an
    33:36
  • Ep09 Eric Feinendegen, Distinguished Toastmaster & Financial Wellness Expert: Leadership Development
    HOST: Ovi Vasquez, Inspirational Leadership Keynote Speaker from rural Guatemala. Helping teams achieve goals through resourcefulness and resilience. He grew up in a village off-the-grid, migrated to the U.S., learned English in two years, graduated from high school in three years, earned a B.A. in management, in two years.  Ovi has worked for Apple, Tesla, Salesforce, and Uber. He is a TEDx speaker, author, and a social entrepreneur.GUEST:  Eric Feinendegen is an award-winning and internationally recognized speaker, trainer, and executive coach. He is a two-time Finalist in the World Championship of Public Speaking, a TEDx speaker, Ignite speaker, professional emcee, and a certified coach, speaker, and trainer with the John C. Maxwell Leadership Team.As President and Founder of Inspire to Empower, LLC, Eric has worked with clients ranging from solopreneurs to Fortune 100 companies. His area of expertise focuses on effective communication, leadership skills, & financial wellness. He is also the author of the best-selling book, The FEIN-er Things – A 52-Week Guide to Living an Inspired Life. His biggest claim to fame, however, is trying Stand Up Comedy once and living to tell about it! He lives in Gurnee, IL with his wife, 3 children and a Boston Terrier named Mocha. Find our guest at:  https://www.linkedin.com/in/eric-feinendegen-dtm-05100b1/Find our host at:  https://www.ovinspires.com Keywords leadership, financial wellness, personal development, mentorship, self-esteem, storytelling, influence, emotional intelligence, Gen Z, values, communication, Toastmasters, significance, education, active listening, resilience, fatherhood, inspiration, community, vision, hope  Summary In this heartfelt interview, award-winning speaker and financial wellness expert Eric Feinendegen shares his transformative journey from hardship to significance. Raised by a single mother and impacted by his father’s mental illness, Eric pursued financial literacy to overcome scarcity and personal growth to become the leader he wished he had. Now a two-time World Championship of Public Speaking finalist, TEDx speaker, and author of The FEIN-er Things. His message to educators: never underestimate your influence—lead by example, elevate others' self-esteem, and invest in character over credentials.  Takeaways ✅Leadership starts with valuing others and helping them realize their own value.✅Self-esteem is a stronger predictor of success than IQ; it can be nurtured through encouragement, strengths-based feedback, and mentorship.✅Momentum builds confidence—small wins lead to lasting transformation.✅Mentorship is a critical driver of growth; 85% of Fortune 500 CEOs had mentors.✅Great leaders serve by listening first; “active listening” builds better relationships.✅People relate to people—vulnerability and shared struggles build connection.✅To influence diverse groups, lead with empathy, find common ground, and share a vision of hope.✅The greatest gift leaders can give is significance, not just success. Titles✅From Scarcity to Significance: The Story of Eric Feinendegen✅Leadership That Listens: Influence, Mentorship, and Emotional Intelligence✅The Power of Personal Storytelling and Self-Esteem in Developing Future Leaders Sound Bites“Encouragement is oxygen for the soul.”“People do what people see—leadership is more caught than taught.”“People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.”“Self-esteem builds success more than IQ ever will.”“We all want to feel heard—active listening transforms relationships.”“I want to move from success to significance.”#OVinspires#LeadershipMessengers#leadership
    41:53
  • Ep08 Jordin Avalos, Teen Entrepreneur & Emerging Latino Leader: Leadership Development
    HOST: Ovi Vasquez, Inspirational Leadership Keynote Speaker from rural Guatemala. Helping teams achieve goals through resourcefulness and resilience. He grew up in a village off-the-grid, migrated to the U.S., learned English in two years, graduated from high school in three years, earned a B.A. in management, in two years.  Ovi has worked for Apple, Tesla, Salesforce, and Uber. He is a TEDx speaker, author, and a social entrepreneur.GUEST:  Jordin Avalos is a high school senior, digital business founder, and first-generation college-bound student with a powerful story of resilience and purpose. As the creator of Parent Planner Pack, Jordin helps Hispanic families navigate the college journey with confidence. An intern at Farmers Insurance and proud ambassador of the life-changing Project Stepping Stone program, Jordin blends faith, family values, and entrepreneurial grit to inspire others. His mission? To break generational cycles, serve his community, and lead with heart. Find our guest at:  https://www.linkedin.com/in/jordin-avalos-190ab3303Find our host at:  https://www.ovinspires.com Keywords student leadership, entrepreneurship, digital business, Hispanic youth, networking, college access, mentorship, AI tools, personal growth, family values, faith, domestic violence, career readiness, consistency, purpose, education equity, Project Stepping Stone  Summary In this powerful interview, Jordin Avalos—a high school senior, intern, and young entrepreneur—shares his inspiring story of resilience, leadership, and purpose. From overcoming a troubled childhood marked by domestic abuse to founding a digital product called Parent Planner Pack, Jordin exemplifies the drive and maturity beyond his years. He credits his transformation to mentors, his faith, and a life-changing nonprofit called Project Stepping Stone. Jordin speaks on the importance of networking, emotional healing, AI literacy, and consistency as a tool for success.Takeaways ✅Teachers like Mr. Robinson can shift a student's mindset with personal encouragement and belief.✅Programs like Project Stepping Stone build student leadership by fostering identity, mentorship, and confidence.✅Networking is a skill that must be explicitly taught; students need permission and strategy to ask boldly.✅Jordin used AI (especially ChatGPT) to research, build, and launch his digital product without prior technical expertise.✅Entrepreneurship can start in high school—with purpose, consistency, and problem-solving for real-world needs.✅Students should be seen for their potential, not their present immaturity or struggles.✅Free resources like Khan Academy can make a big difference in underserved communities.✅Faith and family are core drivers for many first-generation students, shaping their "why."✅Mentors are everywhere—church, school, family—if students are taught to ask and build relationships.✅Education must extend beyond academics to character formation, personal healing, and leadership values.Titles✅From Pain to Purpose: Jordin Avalos’ Journey to Leadership✅Building a Digital Business as a High School Senior✅Project Stepping Stone: Transforming Hispanic Youth Through Mentorship✅How Faith, Family, and AI Shaped a Teen Entrepreneur Sound Bites“There is an art and power in asking.”“I shouldn’t just pursue success—I should pursue personal growth.”“View students not for who they are—but for who they can become.”“Consistency will always outbeat talent.”“I want to be the man my father never was.”#OVinspires#LeadershipMessengers#Leadership#community
About LEADERSHIP MESSENGERS™ with Ovi Vasquez

A community for leaders and educators who are dedicated to developing the next generation of values-driven leaders. HOST: Ovi Vasquez, Inspirational Leadership Keynote Speaker from rural Guatemala. Helping teams achieve goal through resourcefulness and resilience. He grew up in a village off-the-grid, migrated to the U.S., learned English in two years, graduated from high school in three years, earned a B.A. in management, in two years. Ovi has worked for Apple, Tesla, Salesforce, and Uber. He is a TEDx speaker, author, and a social entrepreneur. GUEST: Leaders from various sectors helping you develop the next generation of values-driven leaders.#OVinspires#LeadershipMessengers#Leadership#Community
Society & Culture

