LEADERSHIP MESSENGERS™ with Ovi Vasquez

HOST: Ovi Vasquez, Inspirational Leadership Keynote Speaker from rural Guatemala. Helping teams achieve goals through resourcefulness and resilience. He grew up in a village off-the-grid, migrated to the U.S., learned English in two years, graduated from high school in three years, earned a B.A. in management, in two years. Ovi has worked for Apple, Tesla, Salesforce, and Uber. He is a TEDx speaker, author, and a social entrepreneur.GUEST: Graciela Miranda, a teacher at Pike High School in Indianapolis, was named the 2025 Indiana Teacher of the Year! Miranda teaches English Language Learners and has experience teaching in elementary and postsecondary. Graciela supports elevating the teaching profession in Indiana and at the national level. As a first generation Latina graduate and former ELL student, she stands in the gap and fosters systems for marginalized communities that promote student success.Keywordseducation equity, grit, mentorship, leadership development, intentionality, storytelling, servant leadership, ELL students, national board certification, system change, cultural identity, diverse learners, childhood adversity, time management, family legacy, teacher impact Summary: In this episode of Leadership Messengers, Graciela Miranda, the 2025 Indiana Teacher of the Year, shares her inspiring journey from a challenging childhood to becoming a leader in education. She discusses the importance of mentorship, grit, and intentionality in teaching, as well as strategies for connecting with diverse students. Graciela emphasizes the need for educators and leaders to create opportunities for marginalized communities and to engage in honest conversations about diversity and inclusion. Her insights provide valuable guidance for anyone looking to develop the next generation of values-driven leaders.Takeaways ✅ Graciela Miranda is the 2025 Indiana Teacher of the Year. ✅ She emphasizes the importance of mentorship in education. ✅ Grit is essential for students to succeed in their careers. ✅ Intentionality in teaching can significantly impact student learning. ✅ Creating opportunities for marginalized students is crucial. ✅ Honest conversations about diversity are necessary for growth. ✅ Graciela's background as a first-generation Latina shapes her teaching philosophy. ✅ She believes in the power of storytelling to empower students. Leadership is about serving and supporting others.Titles✅From Low Reading Groups to Leading Classrooms: Graciela Miranda's Story✅How Intentional Teaching Transforms Lives✅Leading with Love: Latina Teacher of the Year on Equity, Identity, and System Change✅Teaching Beyond the Curriculum: Empowering Marginalized Students for the Future Sound bites"You have a story. It's beautiful. Tell it—and don't apologize for it.""All of us are born with the capability. We just don't have the same opportunities.""Leadership is servant-based. You cover, protect, and grow others.""My abuelita didn't have education—but she had love. And that's where it all started.""If we spoon-feed, we'll never get their grit. We need to give them space to imagine.""I failed fourth grade, but I wasn't a failure.""It's not for me. It's for all of us." Chapters00:00 Introduction to Graciela Miranda02:02 Graciela's Journey and Background04:06 Strategies for Educators and Leaders10:01 The Importance of Mentorship and Grit13:51 Intentionality in Teaching and Leadership17:49 Overcoming Adversity and Self-Doubt22:38 Creating Opportunities for Marginalized Students