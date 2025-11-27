186 - 'Surrendering' Saved My Life with Shannon Donohoe-Simpson

Shannon went through the fire and found her voice. In this raw and uplifting conversation, the keynote speaker and coach shares how breast cancer, a double mastectomy, breast implant illness, parenting a child on the autism spectrum, and divorce became catalysts for deep healing. We talk surrender over control, asking for help, women's circles, the mirror our kids hold up, microdosing psilocybin for anxiety relief, and why community changes everything. Shannon also shares the story behind her "Toolbox Tuesday" series and the powerful healing ritual of being artistically adorned across her mastectomy scars.Connect with Shannon:Website: https://shannondonohoesimpson.com/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shannon.donohoesimpsonLinkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/shannon-donohoe-simpson/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@shannondonohoesimpson/videosInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/shannondonohoesimpson/