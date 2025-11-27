Powered by RND
Kid Carson Show
Kid Carson Show

Kid Carson
Kid Carson Show
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 670
  • 186 - 'Surrendering' Saved My Life with Shannon Donohoe-Simpson
    Shannon went through the fire and found her voice. In this raw and uplifting conversation, the keynote speaker and coach shares how breast cancer, a double mastectomy, breast implant illness, parenting a child on the autism spectrum, and divorce became catalysts for deep healing. We talk surrender over control, asking for help, women’s circles, the mirror our kids hold up, microdosing psilocybin for anxiety relief, and why community changes everything. Shannon also shares the story behind her “Toolbox Tuesday” series and the powerful healing ritual of being artistically adorned across her mastectomy scars.Connect with Shannon:Website: https://shannondonohoesimpson.com/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shannon.donohoesimpsonLinkedin:  https://www.linkedin.com/in/shannon-donohoe-simpson/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@shannondonohoesimpson/videosInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/shannondonohoesimpson/🌐 Apply to be a guest → kidcarson.com/promoBusiness and services I love and recommend: PHMX – Progressive Health ManagementStem cell and quantum healing therapies for visionary wellness.👉 @stemcelldawneMindfulMEDSPremium mushroom blends for focus, mood, and connection. Try Social Spark co-created by Kid Carson.(use promo code: KIDCARSON to save 15% off any product in the shop)👉 mindfulmeds.io👉 @mindfulmeds_caLee’s Oil – Cancer TreatmentKnow someone with a cancer diagnosis? Listen to EP 171 and discover Lee’s Oil.👉 kidcarson.com/leesoilConscious LabBoutique event space and studio home of The Kid Carson Show in downtown Vancouver.👉 @consciouslabThe Soundmoney WalletBuy, hold, or liquidate physical gold and silver instantly.👉 kidcarson.com/GOLD
    --------  
    1:01:05
  • 185 - BC's Healthcare is about to get WORSE with York Hsiang
    Former VGH vascular surgeon and UBC professor York Hsiang explains why BC’s health-care crisis is about to get worse.He breaks down Bill 36/HPOA, what it could mean for doctors, psychologists, and patients, why rural ERs keep closing, and how “guidelines” can limit real treatment options. York also teases his updated book Audible Bleeding and new Substack, “The Analytical Scalpel.”Are you a healthcare professional?Fill out this survey.The survey needs to be filled out by thousands of Health Care professionals to let the government know if they are leaving their profession as of April 1st.https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScud30CsHMkSczEpSHofV-V5LGJ7chrpWTcMwo5mFLFLfs72g/viewform?usp=headerAlso the website that houses all of the HPOA information since Jan 2023  is bcrising.ca/hpoaBill 36 is no longer named that... in the BC Legislature it is called: HPOA...here is the link to the 645 clauses and 245 pages.https://www.leg.bc.ca/parliamentary-business/overview/42nd-parliament/3rd-session/bills/3rd_read/gov36-3.htmFinally you can write a letter to the MLA Health Critic Anna Kindy how the HPOA will impact you as of April 1st 2026 and how serious your concerns are. [email protected] Connect with York:“The Analytical Scalpel” (Sub-stack coming soon!)Book: Audible Bleeding (updated edition forthcoming) 🌐 Apply to be a guest →⁠ HEREServices I recommend:PHMX – Progressive Health ManagementStem cell and quantum healing therapies for visionary wellness.👉 @stemcelldawneMindfulMEDSPremium mushroom blends for focus, mood, and connection. Try Social Spark co-created by Kid Carson.(use promo code: KIDCARSON to save 15% off any product in the shop)👉 mindfulmeds.io👉 @mindfulmeds_caLee’s Oil – Cancer TreatmentKnow someone with a cancer diagnosis? Listen to EP 171 and discover Lee’s Oil.👉 kidcarson.com/leesoilConscious LabBoutique event space and studio home of The Kid Carson Show in downtown Vancouver.👉 @consciouslabThe Soundmoney WalletBuy, hold, or liquidate physical gold and silver instantly.👉 kidcarson.com/GOLD
    --------  
    54:17
  • 184 - Blueprint Your Synchronicity with Dillon Stecyk
    Synchronicity, authenticity, and designing a life you actually want.Dillon builds festivals by day and helps people blueprint their inner world by night. We get into travel awakenings, why “energy up” creates real world results, progressive overload for consciousness, float tanks, lucid dreams, and more.Connect with DillonIG → https://www.instagram.com/dillonstecyk/Powered by: PHMX - Progressive Health ManagementStem cell and quantum healing therapies for visionary wellness.👉 @stemcelldawneMindfulMEDSPremium mushroom blends for focus, mood, and connection. Try Social Spark co-created by Kid Carson.(use promo code: KIDCARSON to save 15% off any product in the shop)👉 mindfulmeds.io👉 @mindfulmeds_caLee’s Oil – Cancer TreatmentKnow someone with a cancer diagnosis? Listen to EP 171 and discover Lee’s Oil.👉 kidcarson.com/leesoilConscious LabBoutique event space and studio home of The Kid Carson Show in downtown Vancouver.👉 @consciouslabThe Soundmoney WalletBuy, hold, or liquidate physical gold and silver instantly.👉 kidcarson.com/GOLD🌐 Apply to be a guest → kidcarson.com
    --------  
    1:23:41
  • 183 - The Loneliness Economy - Rob Toth
    Run clubs are the new Tinder. Newsletters back on top. Private clubs are exploding.Why?Rob breaks down the loneliness economy and why the next decade belongs to IRL. (In real life… remember that?)Rob Toth is the CEO of Songbird Group, a global M&A and strategic sales firm for media and community-driven businesses, leading data-driven deals from $1M to $100M.Connect with Rob on IG: HERE. SponsorsPHMX – Progressive Health Management → @stemcelldawneMindfulMEDS → mindfulmeds.io (code: KIDCARSON) • @mindfulmeds_caLee’s Oil – Cancer Treatment → kidcarson.com/leesoilConscious Lab → @consciouslabThe Soundmoney Wallet → kidcarson.com/GOLDThe Kid Carson Show is recorded inside Conscious Lab at the MindfulMEDS Studio in downtown Vancouver.
    --------  
    43:41
  • 182 - 'Sleep Country' founder crack addiction
    Gord, the cofounder of Sleep Country Canada, shares the unfiltered story of how a weekend escape in 1996 spiralled into a crack addiction, the lies that kept a high-functioning life afloat, the partner who answered with compassion, relapse, recovery, and the mental health work that followed. A powerful reminder that no one is invincible, and honesty can change everything.Buy Gord’s new book "Cracking Up" :  https://www.amazon.ca/Cracking-Up-Despair-Days-Unlikely-ebook/dp/B0FLVK2FDLGord’s website: https://gordonlownds.com/The Kid Carson Show is powered by:PHMX – Progressive Health ManagementStem cell and quantum healing therapies for visionary wellness.👉 @stemcelldawneMindfulMEDSPremium mushroom blends for focus, mood, and connection. Try Social Spark co-created by Kid Carson.(use promo code: KIDCARSON to save 15% off any product in the shop)👉 mindfulmeds.io👉 @mindfulmeds_caLee’s Oil – Cancer TreatmentKnow someone with a cancer diagnosis? Listen to EP 171 and discover Lee’s Oil.👉 kidcarson.com/leesoilConscious LabBoutique event space and studio home of The Kid Carson Show in downtown Vancouver.👉 @consciouslabThe Soundmoney WalletBuy, hold, or liquidate physical gold and silver instantly.👉 kidcarson.com/GOLD🌐 Apply to be a guest → kidcarson.com
    --------  
    44:12

About Kid Carson Show

Hosted by 20 year Top-Rated Radio host Kid Carson. www.KIDCARSON.com
