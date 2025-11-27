Former VGH vascular surgeon and UBC professor York Hsiang explains why BC’s health-care crisis is about to get worse.He breaks down Bill 36/HPOA, what it could mean for doctors, psychologists, and patients, why rural ERs keep closing, and how “guidelines” can limit real treatment options. York also teases his updated book Audible Bleeding and new Substack, “The Analytical Scalpel.”Are you a healthcare professional?Fill out this survey.The survey needs to be filled out by thousands of Health Care professionals to let the government know if they are leaving their profession as of April 1st.https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScud30CsHMkSczEpSHofV-V5LGJ7chrpWTcMwo5mFLFLfs72g/viewform?usp=headerAlso the website that houses all of the HPOA information since Jan 2023 is bcrising.ca/hpoaBill 36 is no longer named that... in the BC Legislature it is called: HPOA...here is the link to the 645 clauses and 245 pages.https://www.leg.bc.ca/parliamentary-business/overview/42nd-parliament/3rd-session/bills/3rd_read/gov36-3.htmFinally you can write a letter to the MLA Health Critic Anna Kindy how the HPOA will impact you as of April 1st 2026 and how serious your concerns are. [email protected]
